The former No. 1 overall pick will be back on the court soon for Detroit.

After suffering a left knee strain, Detroit Pistons star Cade Cunningham has been cleared for basketball activities and is expected to make his return from injury in about a week, ESPN's Eric Woodyard reported on Friday.

Cade Cunningham has missed the Pistons' last five games due to the injury. The 21-year-old suffered the knee strain during their January 7th loss to the Denver Nuggets. He played just 11 minutes versus the defending champs before exiting midway through the second quarter.

Shams Charania of The Athletic later reported that Cunningham was fortunate that he avoided a major injury.

Despite Cunningham's absence, the Pistons actually won a game. They took down the Washington Wizards, 129-117, on Monday thanks to a monster 20-point, 19-rebound performance from Jalen Duren. Duren's double-double led the Pistons to their fourth win of the season.

Despite Detroit's dismal campaign, Cunningham is turning in a solid individual season of his own. In 36 appearances, Cunningham is averaging 22.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 7.3 assists while shooting 44.9 percent from the field and 87.0 percent from the freethrow line.

Based on the Pistons' schedule and Cunningham's 5-to-7-day timeline, the former No. 1 overall pick could miss at least three more games. Detroit is in the midst of a six-game homestand. The Pistons welcome Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard, and the Milwaukee Bucks for two games in three nights beginning on Saturday. Then, they host the Charlotte Hornets on January 24th.

If Cade Cunningham is able to meet the 7-day timeline, it is likely he makes his return next Saturday against the Washington Wizards.