The Pistons can't seem to catch a break this season and they'll be without Jalen Duren now for at least two weeks due to injury.

Nothing can seem to go right for the Detroit Pistons this season. They are currently mired in an 18 game losing streak and may have drastic changes coming up. They are 2-19 and hold the absolute worst record in the NBA right now. To make matters worse, the Pistons are going to be without promising young center Jalen Duren for an extended period of time due to injury as per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren is expected to miss two weeks with a sprained left ankle, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Tough blow for the 2-19 Pistons, who have lost 18 in row. Duren is averaging 12.6 PPG, 10.9 RPG, 1.4 BPG but has had injuries to both ankles this year. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 7, 2023

Jalen Duren has been in and out of the lineup for the Pistons this season as he's been dealing an ankle injury. He missed two games early on in the season, then missed a string of five games. He had since returned to the lineup and played in five games before suffering another ankle injury against the Memphis Grizzlies in the team's latest loss. Duren has unfortunately been hampered by ankle injuries during his career so far.

Duren began this season as one of the top rising big men in the NBA. The Pistons selected him with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft and he moved into the starting lineup this year. He's only suited up in 14 games for the Pistons so far this season. He had been playing a little less than 29 minutes per game. He had been averaging 12.6 points per game, 10.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.4 blocked shots with splits of 63 percent shooting from the field and 57.1 percent shooting from the free-throw line. The Pistons will hope that Duren is able to return as soon as possible.