Head coach Monty Williams is looking for a way to give the Pistons rotation a spark amid the team's long losing streak.

The Detroit Pistons are amid a disappointing start to the 2023-24 NBA season. The Pistons are 2-19 after a loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. It was Detroit’s 18 straight defeat. Head coach Monty Williams is trying to figure out a rotation that will give the team a spark during their early-season woes.

Monty Williams wants the Pistons’ bench to improve their play amid the team’s poor record

Williams was asked if he would have a tough conversation with Detroit’s bench players given their lack of production. This was the head coaches’ response:

“Yeah, for sure…you don’t want to put it all on the bench, but we haven’t been able to get the production from the bench to not the starters dig out,” Williams said, per The Athletic’s James Edwards III.

In other words, Detroit’s bench unit has not been able to adequately keep up with opposing teams to give the starters breathing room. There is one bench piece in particular that the Pistons want to see improvement from, Joe Harris.

Harris was traded to Detroit from the Brooklyn Nets during the summer of 2023. The veteran sharpshooter was known as one of the best three-point marksmen in the league. However, Harris has had a slow start.

The 32-year-old small forward is averaging 3.4 points per game, the lowest since the start of his career. Harris is also shooting an uncharacteristically low 31 percent on threes. This is surprising for a player who once led the league in three-point percentage. Perhaps the veteran needs more minutes to get in a groove.

Detroit has plenty of time to improve and get their season back on track. Surely, Monty Williams has a strategic plan to help his team perform better.