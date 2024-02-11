Will Pistons GM Troy Weaver see this rebuild through?

Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores offered some optimism on the team's future during halftime against the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday. Gores promised change back in December, and the front office shook up the roster at the trade deadline with a heavy overhaul of moves. Detroit moved six different players this past Thursday to help boost the Pistons from their league-worst NBA record.

The Pistons moved on from the likes of Alec Burks, Bojan Bogdanovic, Killian Hayes, Danilo Gallinari, Monte Morris, and Kevin Knox II at the deadline. Detroit also shook up the roster in January by trading Marvin Bagley III and Isaiah Livers to the Washington Wizards.

Gores addressed the thought process by the front office that went into the tough roster moves, per Mike Curtis of The Detroit News.

“We needed to mix up our formation. We had to let a few of our players go. Good men, Bojan & Burks, they contributed a lot to our Pistons. We just needed to change it up a little bit, create some pace & space for our young guys…We needed to for the sake of our team.”

Some of the Pistons' newcomers such as Simon Fontecchio, Troy Brown Jr., and Shake Milton offered a solid debut with their new team against the Clippers. Gores reassured his optimism in the franchise's direction during halftime, per Curtis.

“I have confidence in Troy (Weaver). We lean on each other through this process, but we also didn't avoid the idea of what we were accountable for. It gave us the pathway to go forward.”