The 2024 NBA trade deadline is here and we have already seen activity across the league.

The 2024 NBA trade deadline is at 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 8. While there may not be too many All-Star-level players on the move, action across the league is picking up immensely, with key talents such as Dejounte Murray, Kyle Kuzma, and Andrew Wiggins appearing in recent rumors.

Trade season in the NBA really started right at the turn of the new year when the New York Knicks acquired OG Anunoby from the Toronto Raptors. Then, the Raptors went ahead and traded All-Star big man Pascal Siakam to the Indiana Pacers about three weeks out from the NBA trade deadline. Since then, the likes of Terry Rozier and Steven Adams have been on the move.

On Wednesday afternoon, a little bit more than 24 hours until the trade deadline, more moves were made, with the Detroit Pistons acquiring Simone Fontecchio from the Utah Jazz and the Boston Celtics bringing in Xavier Tillman Sr. from the Memphis Grizzlies.

There will be quite a few trades made between now and the time the NBA trade deadline passes.

Latest NBA trade rumors:

Dejounte Murray rumors: A trade involving former All-Star guard Dejounte Murray is not off table for the Atlanta Hawks with the trade deadline approaching.

Latest on Andrew Wiggins: Various teams continue to show interest in Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins.

Miles Bridges on the trade block: The Charlotte Hornets continue to field calls and offers for Miles Bridges.

Andre Drummond on Sixers' radar: The Philadelphia 76ers have joined the mix of teams interested in Chicago Bulls center Andre Drummond.

2024 NBA trade deadline tracker

Xavier Tillman heads to Boston: The Celtics have added depth to their frontcourt by acquiring Xavier Tillman Sr. from the Grizzlies for two future second-round picks.

Pistons land Simone Fontecchio from Utah: The Jazz have agreed to trade forward Simone Fontecchio to the Pistons in exchange for forward Kevin Knox, a 2024 second-round pick, and the draft rights to Gabriele Procida.