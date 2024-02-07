The trade deadline is almost here.

The NBA trade deadline is almost here as it is this Thursday, February 8th at 3:00 ET. One team that is likely looking to make some moves before the deadline is the Detroit Pistons. The Pistons are the worst team in the NBA this year as they are currently 6-43 on the season. Detroit also set the record this year for the longest single-season losing streak as they lost 28 straight games. It tied the all-time longest losing streak which was set by the Philadelphia 76ers, but that one was over the course of two seasons. The Pistons are very bad, and they have been bad for awhile now. This team needs something positive to happen to them in the trade world.

Time is running out on teams to make moves before the trade deadline as there is only one more day to take action. The Pistons are certainly an intriguing team to keep an eye on just because of the fact that their season, in terms of postseason hope, is over. They have won six games. However, we've been hearing that “next year will be the year” for a lot of years now from the Pistons, and after another disappointing campaign, that is still the hope in Detroit. Before we get into the nightmare scenario for the Pistons, let's take a look at what the team should try to get.

There have been talks about the Pistons going after a star, but that would likely cost them a lot of their young talent. That's a high risk high reward play for Detroit. While the team is struggling, they still do have a lot of young talent on the team, and it's a good core of guys to start a build with. If they lose a good chunk of them to trade for a star and it doesn't pan out, the team might be in a worse spot than they were before the trade. But at the same time, does Detroit really have anything to lose?

Our Nick Meyer recently discussed the dream scenario for the Pistons at the deadline, and it involves either a trade for a star, or more young talent. Let's take a look at his thoughts.

“The NBA trade market has been abuzz with rumors of trades for Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic for years now. Bogdanovic is a sharpshooting guard/forward hybrid with the ability to take over a game at the drop of a hat. He is one of the best shooters in the Eastern Conference and he has borderline All-Star potential as a scorer and outside shooter. That being said, the Pistons seem caught between their present and their future with Bogdanovic getting so many touches on offense, depriving guys like Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren from getting more involved. Recent reports have stated that the Pistons are asking for a quality player and a draft pick in exchange for Bogdanovic this trade deadline. Such an outcome would be the Pistons' idealized, dream scenario. Bogdanovic's trade standing may never be higher than it is right now. Contending teams like the Los Angeles Lakers, LA Clippers, Milwaukee Bucks, Phoenix Suns and others could all use Bogdanovic's services in time for a playoff push. Bogdanovic is averaging 20.2 points per game and shooting almost 42 percent from the three-point stripe. His defense is fundamentally sound but he doesn't make a whole lot of plays on that side of the ball, with just one steal and block per game combined on average. Trading Bogdanovic for a future pick will give younger players more playing time to develop their games in the second half of the season for Coach Monty Williams' team. The Pistons want to become a swarming, physical and athletic team again (if such a thing exists in today's NBA anymore), and the recent draft selections of Ausar Thompson and Duren demonstrate their plans clear as day.”

That isn't the only scenario that was discussed, however. There have been rumors that the Pistons might look into to getting Zach LaVine from the Chicago Bulls. LaVine will be out for the remainder of the season because of surgery, so that is definitely something to keep in mind.

“The Bulls have shown they can win without him, with young players like Ayo Dosunmu filling in and other players picking up the slack on both offense and defense. LaVine would be a great fit for the Pistons' young core with his insane athleticism and scoring-distributing skills. It doesn't seem likely that the Bulls would trade him to a team in the same division, but such a trade would be ideal for the Pistons. LaVine and Ivey could play off of each other in the backcourt and turn the Pistons into an incredible transition team with Duren and Thompson running the wings. Two other players listed as trade candidates in the East are Dorian Finney-Smith and Royce O'Neal of the Brooklyn Nets. The Pistons should take note, and search for similarly talented young players to trade Bogdanovic for prior to this season's trade deadline. Detroit needs more players who fit their plans going forward from an athletic and skills standpoint, and Bogdanovic, for all his skills, simply doesn't seem like he's a part of Detroit's long term plans at the small forward position.”

What is the nightmare scenario for the Pistons?

Now we've taken a look at what the dream scenario is for the Pistons, so what would be the nightmare scenario? The worst thing that could happen in Detroit would be to get rid of a group of young talent for a star player like Zach LaVine and it doesn't work out. LaVine is obviously a terrific player, but his role in Detroit would actually be pretty similar to what it is in Chicago. Both teams have a lot of young talent, and LaVine would be the veteran star. There is certainly a chance that it could work out, but it hasn't really worked out in Chicago, so why would things work out in Detroit?

We'll see what happens, but one of the only things that the Pistons have right now is a young core. Getting rid of some of that core for a star that doesn't pan out would be a true nightmare in the Motor City.