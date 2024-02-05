The Grizzlies may be a good fit for the disgruntled Killian Hayes, who reportedly requested a trade from the Pistons in recent days.

The crowd went mild when news broke of fourth-year Detroit Pistons guard Killian Hayes' trade request. After all, Hayes hasn't exactly set the NBA world on fire in his first three-and-a half seasons as a professional, disappointing considerably after being selected seventh overall in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Nonetheless, Hayes is only 22 years old, so he isn't exactly a lost cause. This is exactly what the Memphis Grizzlies are thinking. After all, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Grizzlies, in the wake of a lost season that has seen their roster be decimated beyond belief by injuries, have expressed interest in trading for the Pistons outcast.

At the moment, the Grizzlies have pressing needs across the entire roster. This was apparent when they fielded just eight players — four of whom have only latched onto the team in recent weeks — in their 131-91 loss to the Boston Celtics on Sunday night. They are currently trotting out Jacob Gilyard and Scotty Pippen Jr. at the point, and as incredulous as it may seem to some fans, Killian Hayes may be an upgrade over those two.

Hayes' luster has certainly worn off, and his lottery pick pedigree is nothing but a thing of the past. But staying with the Pistons won't do him or his team any good. If the Grizzlies were to trade for the 22-year old southpaw out of France, he would have the opportunity of a lifetime to cement himself as a rotation piece or even a valuable role player for Memphis for years to come.

Killian Hayes is in the final year of his rookie deal, and he's making around $7.4 million this season; Victor Oladipo's contract, recently acquired from the Houston Rockets in the Steven Adams trade, should be a perfect match for the Pistons as they try to clear out cap space to be major players in free agency come summertime.

This is the definition of a no-risk move for the Grizzlies even though Hayes' play for the Pistons during this season has been uninspiring. The 22-year old is currently averaging 6.9 points and 4.8 assists per game on 47.1 percent true shooting.