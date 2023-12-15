Pistons vs. 76ers prediction, odds, pick, how to watch - 12/15/2023

Detroit visits Philadelphia at Wells Fargo Center. Check out our NBA odds series for our Pistons-76ers prediction and pick.

The Detroit Pistons will now take the road to take on the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on Friday night for a rehash of their game on Wednesday. Below is our NBA odds series as ClutchPoints hands out a Pistons-76ers prediction and pick. ClutchPoints will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Pistons will take their cursed 21-game losing streak to The City of Brotherly Love as they feebly attempt to snap the skid against one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. Detroit just lost to this same 76ers squad on Wednesday 129-111 contest that saw the Pistons drop to 2-22 on the season. Bojan Bogdanovic led Detroit with 33 points, while Cade Cunningham added 21 points, six rebounds, and seven assists. Detroit has not won a game since October 28th.

Meanwhile, the 76ers will look to (they will) extend their winning streak to five games with the worst team in the NBA coming to town. Joel Embiid erupted for 41 points in their last matchup on Wednesday and added 11 rebounds and five assists. Tobias Harris added 21 points, while Kelly Oubre Jr. tallied 17 points off the bench. Embiid's new co-star Tyrese Maxey had his worst game of the season as he finished with just nine points on 2-of-13 shooting, but he did dish out nine assists.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Pistons-76ers Odds

Detroit Pistons: +16 (-110)

Philadelphia 76ers: -16 (-110)

Over: 234.5 (-110)

Under: 234.5 (-110)

How to Watch Pistons vs. 76ers

Time: 7 PM ET/ 4 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Detroit, NBC Sports Philadelphia

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Pistons Could Cover The Spread

The Pistons are 8-16 against the spread this season, but are 5-6 when away from Little Caesars Arena. On the over/under, Detroit games has hit the over on the road seven of 11 times, compared to seven of 13 at home.

Understandably, the Pistons enter this game as massive underdogs. They've been the worst team in the Eastern Conference and haven't won a game in one-and-a-half months.

While it likely won't snap its losing streak on Friday, Detroit could have a chance in covering the spread. The Pistons have been relatively better at doing so on the road than at home (3-10).

Bogdan Bogdanovic caught a rhythm on Wednesday night with 33 points on 11-of-19 shooting, including 5-of-9 from beyond the arc. If his hot streak continues, the Pistons have a good chance of not getting blown out of Wells Fargo Center.

Cade Cunningham has also been great all season with averages of 22.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 7.3 assists. This year's 5th overall pick Ausar Thompson has also been one of the top rookies of the 2023 class with averages of 10.5 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.0 steal, and 1.3 blocks.

The Pistons will continue to be short-handed up front with Jalen Duren still recovering from a left ankle sprain. Meanwhile, Marvin Bagley has also been ruled out with a back sprain.

Why The 76ers Could Cover The Spread

Philadelphia has gone 16-7 against the spread this season and has covered in nine of its 12 home games so far this season. Meanwhile, 76ers games have gone over the combined points total in 17 of 23 times this season. At home, Sixers games have gone the over in eight of 12 contests at the Wells Fargo Center.

The 76ers did cover the spread (-12) on Wednesday when they beat the Pistons by 18 points at Little Caesars Arena. And that was with Tyrese Maxey having his worst game of the season. Nonetheless, Maxey does play better and shoots more efficiently at home (47.1 percent) than on the road (44.7 percent).

Embiid did have one of his better games of the season on Wednesday, as he tallied 41 points on 14-of-24 shooting. With the Pistons frontcourt going thin due to the injuries of Duren and Bagley, he should be in for another feast day on Friday.

Tobias Harris has also been a consistent third option for the Sixers with averages of 17.0 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists on an efficient 51.6 percent shooting from the field.

No 76ers players are also on the injured list for Friday's tilt, so it'll be a full squad showing up as Philly tries to extend its winning streak to five games.

Final Pistons-76ers Prediction & Pick

Take the 76ers for this one to win and cover the spread. It's hard not to considering they're playing the lowly Pistons. Embiid could be in a for another big night and Maxey should bounce back from an atrocious shooting night on Wednesday. Go with the over as well, considering the Sixers and Pistons did the last time around.

Final Pistons-76ers Prediction & Pick: Philadelphia 76ers: -16 (-110), Over: 234.5 (-110)