The 2024 NBA Draft has concluded, but that does not mean teams are done making moves just yet.
Even before the final pick of the draft is revealed, teams are on the phone with agents and scouts alike, as all 30 franchises in the league quickly scramble to try and add undrafted players on two-way agreements, training camp deals and Summer League contracts.
Below is a complete list and team-by-team breakdown of every undrafted free agent signing across the NBA. This page will be continuously updated as news breaks.
Atlanta Hawks
Moses Wood (F) – Summer League Contract (via Jon Chepkevich, DraftExpress)
Boston Celtics
Tristan Enaruna (F) – Exhibit-10 Contract (via Jon Chepkevich, DraftExpress)
Brooklyn Nets
KJ Jones II (G) – Exhibit-10 Contract (Jon Chepkevich, DraftExpress)
Mark Armstrong (G) – UDFA Contract (Mark Armstrong)
Charlotte Hornets
Joel Soriano (C) – Exhibit-10 Contract (via Adam Zagoria, NYT Sports)
RaeQuan Battle (G) – Summer League Contract (via Jon Chepkevich, DraftExpress)
Kevin Cross (F) – Summer League Contract (via Jon Chepkevich, DraftExpress)
Chicago Bulls
Marcus Domask (G) – Exhibit-10 Contract (via Illinois Basketball)
Cleveland Cavaliers
DJ Burns (C) – Summer League Contract (via Chris Fedor, cleveland.com)
Darius Brown II (G) – Exhibit-10 Contract (via Jon Chepkevich, DraftExpress)
Dallas Mavericks
Xavier Johnson (G) – Summer League Contract (via Cody Taylor, Rookie Wire)
Jamarion Sharp (C) – Summer League Contract (via Jon Chepkevich, DraftExpress)
Jarod Lucas (G) – Summer League Contract (via Jon Chepkevich, DraftExpress)
Denver Nuggets
PJ Hall (F/C) – Two-Way Contract (via Harrison Wind, DNVR Sports)
Trey Alexander (G) – Two-Way Contract (via Harrison Wind, DNVR Sports)
Jahmir Young (G) – Exhibit-10 Contract (via Jon Chepkevich, DraftExpress)
Jaylin Williams (F) – Exhibit-10 Contract (via Bennett Durando, Denver Post)
Gabe McGlothan (F) – Exhibit-10 Contract (via Grand Canyon Basketball)
Detroit Pistons
Daniss Jenkins (G) – Two-Way Contract (via Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)
Tolu Smith III (C) – Summer League Contract (via 24/7 Sports)
Aaron Estrada (G) – Exhibit-10 Contract (via Jon Chepkevich, DraftExpress)
Golden State Warriors
Reece Beekman (G) – Two-Way Contract (via Shams Charania, The Athletic)
Mantas Rubštavičius (G/F) – Summer League Contract (via Jon Chepkevich, DraftExpress)
Houston Rockets
N'Faly Dante (C) – Two-Way Contract (via Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)
Indiana Pacers
Lance Jones (G) – Summer League Contract (via Scott Agness, Fieldhouse Files)
Jordan-Josiah James (F) – Exhibit-10 Contract (via Mike Wilson, Knoxville News Sentinel)
Los Angeles Clippers
Trentyn Flowers (G/F) – Two-Way Contract (via Law Murray, The Athletic)
RayJ Dennis (G) – Exhibit-10 Contract (via Jon Chepkevich, DraftExpress)
Josh Bannan (F) – Summer League Contract (via Olgun Uluc, ESPN)
Los Angeles Lakers
Armel Traore (F) – Two-Way Contract (via Shams Charania, The Athletic)
Blake Hinson (F) – Two-Way Contract (via Shams Charania, The Athletic)
Sean East II (G) – Exhibit-10 Contract (via Jon Chepkevich, DraftExpress)
Quincy Olivari (G) – Exhibit-10 Contract (via Michael Scotto, HoopsHype)
Mohamed Diarra (C) – Summer League Contract (via Jon Chepkevich, DraftExpress)
Memphis Grizzlies
NONE
Miami Heat
Keshad Johnson (F) – Two-Way Contract (via Brett Siegel, ClutchPoints)
Bryson Warren (G) – Exhibit-10 Contract (via Michael Scotto, HoopsHype)
Zyon Pullin (G) – Two-Way Contract (via Jake Fischer, Yahoo Sports)
Isaiah Stevens (G) – Exhibit-10 Contract (via Colorado State Basketball)
Milwaukee Bucks
Philip Alston (F) – Exhibit-10 Contract (via Jon Chepkevich, DraftExpress)
Minnesota Timberwolves
Jesse Edwards (C) – Two-Way Contract (via Ethan Bock, WVSN)
Jaedon Lee (F) – Summer League Contract (via Mark Zeigler, SD-Union Tribune)
Tyler Wahl (F) – Summer League Contract (via Darren Wolfson, SKOR North)
New Orleans Pelicans
Josh Oduro (F) – Summer League Contract (Cody Taylor, Rookie Wire)
New York Knicks
NONE
Oklahoma City Thunder
Malevy Leons (G) – Exhibit-10 Contract (via Jon Chepkevich, DraftExpress)
Alex Ducas (G) – Two-Way Contract (via Shams Charania, The Athletic)
Jack Gohlke (G) – Summer League Contract (via Cody Taylor, Rookie Wire)
Clarence Daniels II (F) – Summer League Contract (via Jonathan Marshall, WMUR9)
Cormac Ryan (G) – Exhibit-10 Contract (via North Carolina Basketball)
Orlando Magic
NONE
Philadelphia 76ers
Justin Edwards (G/F) – Two-Way Contract (via Shams Charania, The Athletic)
David Jones (G) – Two-Way Contract (via Keith Pompey, Philadelphia Inquirer)
Max Fiedler (F) – Exhibit-10 Contract (via Jon Chepkevich, DraftExpress)
Phoenix Suns
Jalen Bridges (F) – Two-Way Contract (via Shams Charania, The Athletic)
Boo Buie (G) – Exhibit-10 Contract (via Jon Chepkevich, DraftExpress)
Tyrese Samuel (F) – Exhibit-10 Contract (via Jon Chepkevich, DraftExpress)
Portland Trail Blazers
Jacky Cui (G) – Exhibit-10 Contract (via Jonathan Givony, ESPN)
Quinn Ellis (G) – Summer League Contract (via Jon Chepkevich, DraftExpress)
Sacramento Kings
Isaiah Crawford (G) – Two-Way Contract (via Shams Charania, The Athletic)
Isaac Jones (F) – Two-Way Contract (via Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)
Boogie Ellis (G) – Summer League Contract (via Luca Evans, O.C. Register)
Hason Ward (F) – Summer League Contract (via Jon Chepkevich, DraftExpress)
Lucas Dufea (F) – Summer League Contract (via Jon Chepkevich, DraftExpress)
San Antonio Spurs
DJ Horne (G) – Summer League Contract (via Cody Taylor, Rookie Wire)
Toronto Raptors
Quincy Guerrier (F) – Exhibit-10 Contract (via Michael Scotto, HoopsHype)
Branden Carlson (C) – Two-Way Contract (via Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)
Dylan Disu (F) – Exhibit-10 Contract (via Texas Basketball)
Tylor Perry (G) – Summer League Contract (via Blake Murphy, Sportsnet)
Jamison Battle (F) – Summer League Contract (via Darren Wolfson, SKOR North)
Utah Jazz
Armando Bacot (C) – Exhibit-10 Contract (via Tony Jones, The Athletic)
Max Abmas (G) – Summer League Contract (via Tony Jones, The Athletic)
Babacar Sane (F) – Exhibit-10 Contract (via Tony Jones, The Athletic)
Washington Wizards
Tyler Robertson (G/F) – Summer League Contract (via Olgun Uluc, ESPN)