The 2024 NBA Draft has concluded, but that does not mean teams are done making moves just yet.

Even before the final pick of the draft is revealed, teams are on the phone with agents and scouts alike, as all 30 franchises in the league quickly scramble to try and add undrafted players on two-way agreements, training camp deals and Summer League contracts.

Below is a complete list and team-by-team breakdown of every undrafted free agent signing across the NBA. This page will be continuously updated as news breaks.

Atlanta Hawks

Moses Wood (F) – Summer League Contract (via Jon Chepkevich, DraftExpress)

Boston Celtics

Tristan Enaruna (F) – Exhibit-10 Contract (via Jon Chepkevich, DraftExpress)

Brooklyn Nets

KJ Jones II (G) – Exhibit-10 Contract (Jon Chepkevich, DraftExpress)

Mark Armstrong (G) – UDFA Contract (Mark Armstrong)

Charlotte Hornets

Joel Soriano (C) – Exhibit-10 Contract (via Adam Zagoria, NYT Sports)

RaeQuan Battle (G) – Summer League Contract (via Jon Chepkevich, DraftExpress)

Kevin Cross (F) – Summer League Contract (via Jon Chepkevich, DraftExpress)

Chicago Bulls

Marcus Domask (G) – Exhibit-10 Contract (via Illinois Basketball)

Cleveland Cavaliers

DJ Burns (C) – Summer League Contract (via Chris Fedor, cleveland.com)

Darius Brown II (G) – Exhibit-10 Contract (via Jon Chepkevich, DraftExpress)

Dallas Mavericks

Xavier Johnson (G) – Summer League Contract (via Cody Taylor, Rookie Wire)

Jamarion Sharp (C) – Summer League Contract (via Jon Chepkevich, DraftExpress)

Jarod Lucas (G) – Summer League Contract (via Jon Chepkevich, DraftExpress)

Denver Nuggets

PJ Hall (F/C) – Two-Way Contract (via Harrison Wind, DNVR Sports)

Trey Alexander (G) – Two-Way Contract (via Harrison Wind, DNVR Sports)

Jahmir Young (G) – Exhibit-10 Contract (via Jon Chepkevich, DraftExpress)

Jaylin Williams (F) – Exhibit-10 Contract (via Bennett Durando, Denver Post)

Gabe McGlothan (F) – Exhibit-10 Contract (via Grand Canyon Basketball)

Detroit Pistons

Daniss Jenkins (G) – Two-Way Contract (via Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

Tolu Smith III (C) – Summer League Contract (via 24/7 Sports)

Aaron Estrada (G) – Exhibit-10 Contract (via Jon Chepkevich, DraftExpress)

Golden State Warriors

Reece Beekman (G) – Two-Way Contract (via Shams Charania, The Athletic)

Mantas Rubštavičius (G/F) – Summer League Contract (via Jon Chepkevich, DraftExpress)

Houston Rockets

N'Faly Dante (C) – Two-Way Contract (via Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

Indiana Pacers

Lance Jones (G) – Summer League Contract (via Scott Agness, Fieldhouse Files)

Jordan-Josiah James (F) – Exhibit-10 Contract (via Mike Wilson, Knoxville News Sentinel)

Los Angeles Clippers

Trentyn Flowers (G/F) – Two-Way Contract (via Law Murray, The Athletic)

RayJ Dennis (G) – Exhibit-10 Contract (via Jon Chepkevich, DraftExpress)

Josh Bannan (F) – Summer League Contract (via Olgun Uluc, ESPN)

Los Angeles Lakers

Armel Traore (F) – Two-Way Contract (via Shams Charania, The Athletic)

Blake Hinson (F) – Two-Way Contract (via Shams Charania, The Athletic)

Sean East II (G) – Exhibit-10 Contract (via Jon Chepkevich, DraftExpress)

Quincy Olivari (G) – Exhibit-10 Contract (via Michael Scotto, HoopsHype)

Mohamed Diarra (C) – Summer League Contract (via Jon Chepkevich, DraftExpress)

Memphis Grizzlies

NONE

Miami Heat

Keshad Johnson (F) – Two-Way Contract (via Brett Siegel, ClutchPoints)

Bryson Warren (G) – Exhibit-10 Contract (via Michael Scotto, HoopsHype)

Zyon Pullin (G) – Two-Way Contract (via Jake Fischer, Yahoo Sports)

Isaiah Stevens (G) – Exhibit-10 Contract (via Colorado State Basketball)

Milwaukee Bucks

Philip Alston (F) – Exhibit-10 Contract (via Jon Chepkevich, DraftExpress)

Minnesota Timberwolves

Jesse Edwards (C) – Two-Way Contract (via Ethan Bock, WVSN)

Jaedon Lee (F) – Summer League Contract (via Mark Zeigler, SD-Union Tribune)

Tyler Wahl (F) – Summer League Contract (via Darren Wolfson, SKOR North)

New Orleans Pelicans

Josh Oduro (F) – Summer League Contract (Cody Taylor, Rookie Wire)

New York Knicks

NONE

Oklahoma City Thunder

Malevy Leons (G) – Exhibit-10 Contract (via Jon Chepkevich, DraftExpress)

Alex Ducas (G) – Two-Way Contract (via Shams Charania, The Athletic)

Jack Gohlke (G) – Summer League Contract (via Cody Taylor, Rookie Wire)

Clarence Daniels II (F) – Summer League Contract (via Jonathan Marshall, WMUR9)

Cormac Ryan (G) – Exhibit-10 Contract (via North Carolina Basketball)

Orlando Magic

NONE

Philadelphia 76ers

Justin Edwards (G/F) – Two-Way Contract (via Shams Charania, The Athletic)

David Jones (G) – Two-Way Contract (via Keith Pompey, Philadelphia Inquirer)

Max Fiedler (F) – Exhibit-10 Contract (via Jon Chepkevich, DraftExpress)

Phoenix Suns

Jalen Bridges (F) – Two-Way Contract (via Shams Charania, The Athletic)

Boo Buie (G) – Exhibit-10 Contract (via Jon Chepkevich, DraftExpress)

Tyrese Samuel (F) – Exhibit-10 Contract (via Jon Chepkevich, DraftExpress)

Portland Trail Blazers

Jacky Cui (G) – Exhibit-10 Contract (via Jonathan Givony, ESPN)

Quinn Ellis (G) – Summer League Contract (via Jon Chepkevich, DraftExpress)

Sacramento Kings

Isaiah Crawford (G) – Two-Way Contract (via Shams Charania, The Athletic)

Isaac Jones (F) – Two-Way Contract (via Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

Boogie Ellis (G) – Summer League Contract (via Luca Evans, O.C. Register)

Hason Ward (F) – Summer League Contract (via Jon Chepkevich, DraftExpress)

Lucas Dufea (F) – Summer League Contract (via Jon Chepkevich, DraftExpress)

San Antonio Spurs

DJ Horne (G) – Summer League Contract (via Cody Taylor, Rookie Wire)

Toronto Raptors

Quincy Guerrier (F) – Exhibit-10 Contract (via Michael Scotto, HoopsHype)

Branden Carlson (C) – Two-Way Contract (via Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

Dylan Disu (F) – Exhibit-10 Contract (via Texas Basketball)

Tylor Perry (G) – Summer League Contract (via Blake Murphy, Sportsnet)

Jamison Battle (F) – Summer League Contract (via Darren Wolfson, SKOR North)

Utah Jazz

Armando Bacot (C) – Exhibit-10 Contract (via Tony Jones, The Athletic)

Max Abmas (G) – Summer League Contract (via Tony Jones, The Athletic)

Babacar Sane (F) – Exhibit-10 Contract (via Tony Jones, The Athletic)

Washington Wizards

Tyler Robertson (G/F) – Summer League Contract (via Olgun Uluc, ESPN)