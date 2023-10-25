The NBA season is officially underway and opening week carries on with an in-conference matchup between the Detroit Pistons and Miami Heat. Our NBA odds series continues with a Pistons-Heat prediction and pick.

Although it hurt missing out on the number one pick in the lottery this past summer, the Detroit Pistons have their eyes looking forward to a bright future in this 2023-24 season. Led by former number-one overall pick Cade Cunningham, his return from a left shin injury will be the highlight for the Pistons this season. He will try to elevate this young team to the next level by becoming the facilitator they desperately needed throughout last season.

Only a couple of months removed from yet another NBA Finals appearance, the Miami Heat were the buzz of the offseason. Unfortunately, it was for the wrong reasons, as they were constantly brought up as Damian Lillard's lone destination request and then missing out on him. However, while fans may focus on what they did not get during free agency, what this team retained makes them so dangerous. All-NBA talent Jimmy Butler will have no problem putting this team on his back for another season to lead them back on their usual postseason run.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Pistons-Heat Odds

Detroit Pistons: +9 (-110)

Miami Heat: -9 (-110)

Over: 218 (-110)

Under: 218 (-110)

How to Watch Pistons vs. Heat

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT

TV: Bally Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Pistons Could Cover The Spread

The importance of the return of Cade Cunningham cannot be overstated. He is a 6'6″ do-it-all point guard who is the ultimate playmaker. One of the biggest compliments a player can receive is getting praise from a coach that passed up on you. After this season-ending shin injury, Cunningham was passed on for the Team USA roster in the FIBA World Cup during the summer. However, he was brought in as a practice squad member for scrimmages to get the real team ready. Head coach Steve Kerr said, “…he's a guy who can really control a game from that point guard spot with his size and physicality, and it's good to see him looking so healthy.” With this playmaker back in the mix for Detroit, they are ready to take on any team in the league.

One of the most interesting positional battles in the league this season will be the four-man power forward and center rotation in Detroit. It will be very interesting to see who comes out on top as the two starters between Isaiah Stewart, Marvin Bagley III, Jalen Duren, and James Wiseman. In the meantime, having this abundance of size and presence on the interior will be a tremendous asset for them. Especially going up against smaller teams such as the Heat, the Pistons will be able to go back to their old brand of physical bully ball to overpower their opponents.

Why The Heat Could Cover The Spread

Although the Heat's offensive consistency and effort wavered at times during the regular season, their tenacity on defense remained constant. Miami allowed the fourth fewest fast break points, third-fewest second chance points, second-fewest points in the paint, and fewest points per game to their opponents in the league. While it hurts they lost guys like Max Strus and Gabe Vincent in free agency, they still were able to hold onto their key defensive anchors. With Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler holding the fort down, the Pistons will have a tough time scoring in this game.

An area of the game that is impossible to make up for that the Heat have in bunches over the Pistons is experience. One of the only players on the Pistons with meaningful playoff experience is Bojan Bogdanovic, and unfortunately for them, he will be on the sidelines with a calf injury. A starting lineup comprised of Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Ausar Thompson, Isaiah Stewart, and Jalen Duren highlights that there is not a single player who has been in the league for more than four years leading this unit.

Final Pistons-Heat Prediction & Pick

Two teams with polar opposite seasons in the 2022-23 campaign enter this new year with clean slates, looking to start the season with a win. The young and hungry Pistons are eager to end the rebuild in Detroit and prove they can hang with the defending Eastern Conference champions. Although the Heat are a better team, and I think they should and will win, I like the Pistons to hang around. Cade Cunningham's return is the spark this team needs to return to being competitive with top-tier teams such as the Heat. It will be tough to do it on the road in Miami, but I think they will keep it tight. Give me Detroit +9.

Final Pistons-Heat Prediction & Pick: Pistons +9 (-110)