The Detroit Pistons are on the road to take on the Washington Wizards Monday afternoon. Below we will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Pistons-Wizards prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Pistons have continued to be the worst team in the NBA, even after ending their record-breaking losing streak. They have now lost their last seven games heading into Monday. Detroit has already played the Wizards once this season, and they lost that game by 19 points. Cade Cunningham was the leading scorer with 26 points while Ausar Thompson had his third-best scoring game with 16 points. The Pistons shot just 42.2 percent from the field in the loss, and 21.1 percent from three. Cade Cunningham still has a few days until he is re-evaluated again with his knee injury, so he will remain out. Bojan Bogdanovich did not play on Friday with a calf injury, so his status for Monday is up in the air.

The Wizards are not much better than the Pistons. At 7-31, Washington is tied for the second-worst record in the NBA. However, they are coming off a win against the Atlanta Hawks. In the win against Detroit, Kyle Kuzma led all scorers with 32 points while adding 12 rebounds. Every starter for the Wizards scored in the double-digits, and only Kuzma played more than 27 minutes. Washington shot 50.6 percent from the field and 34.5 percent from three in the win.

NBA Odds: Pistons-Wizards Odds

Detroit Pistons: +5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +198

Washington Wizards: -5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -240

Over: 242.5 (-110)

Under: 242.5 (-110)

How to Watch Pistons vs. Wizards

Time: 3 PM ET/12 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Detroit, Monumental Sports Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Pistons Could Cover The Spread

Detroit needs to take advantage of the poor defense Washington plays. Yes, the Pistons are missing their best player, and not having Bogdanovich would be an even bigger hit. However, the Wizards allow the the most points per game in the NBA. Detroit needs to make their shots and score in this game. If the Pistons can take advantage of the weak defense in Washington, they should be able to at least cover the spread.

Why The Wizards Could Cover The Spread

This game is the best chance for Washington to start a mini win streak. They have beaten the Pistons already this season, and the Pistons are without their best player. In the last three games without Cunningham, the Pistons have allowed 124.3 points per game. In two of those games, the Pistons allowed at least 130 points. The Wizards should be able to score in this game, and put up another 120+ points on the Pistons.

Washington needs to pick it up on defense. They do not defend well, but this game could be different. The Wizards have already held the Pistons to less than 110 points this season. In their most recent win against the Hawks, the Wizards held Atlanta to just 99 points. Before that, the Pacers scored just 112 points on them. The Hawks may have turned a corner defensively, and this game could add to that confidence.

Final Pistons-Wizards Prediction & Pick

Once again, I will not bet the Pistons. Detroit is, and will continue to be the worst team in the NBA throughout the season, especially without their best player. I will take the Wizards to win this game and cover the spread.

Final Pistons-Wizards Prediction & Pick: Wizards -5.5 (-110), Under 242.5 (-110)