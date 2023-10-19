The Pittsburgh Panthers (2-4, 1-2) go on the road to take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (3-3, 0-3). This game will continue our college football odds series as we hand out a Pitt-Wake Forest prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Pitt is not off to a great start this season. It was just two years ago they were in the ACC Championship game. However, this season, they are just 2-4. Cincinnati, West Virginia, North Carolina, and Virginia Tech got the best of them. However, Pitt is coming off a great win against Louisville. Christian Veilleux was the starting quarterback in that game. On the season, Veilleux has thrown for 345 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions. On defense, Pitt has 20 sacks and eight interceptions.

Wake Forest is .500 to begin this season. They have yet to win an ACC game, though. After starting off 3-0, Wake Forest has losses against Clemson, Virginia Tech, and Georgia Tech. Mitch Griffis is the starting quarterback. He has thrown for 1,211 yards, and nine touchdowns this season. Demond Claiborne is the lead back. He has rushed for 375 yards, and three touchdowns. On defense, Jacob Roberts, and Jasheen Davis have combined for 9.5 sacks this season. They also have six interceptions.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Pitt-Wake Forest Odds

Pitt: +1.5 (-115)

Wake Forest: -1.5 (-105)

Over: 45.5 (-110)

Under: 45.5 (-110)

How to Watch Pitt vs. Wake Forest Week 8

Time: 3:30 PM ET/12:30 PM PT

TV: ACCN

TV: ACCN

Why Pitt Will Cover The Spread

Pitt has been pretty good with their pass defense this season. They are fourth in the ACC with just 202.7 yards allowed per game. This is thanks to their pass rush. Pitt puts a lot of pressure on the quarterback, and that is evident by their 20 sacks. Wake Forest is pretty good through the air, so Pitt will need to be at their best up front. If they can put a lot of pressure on the quarterback, and hold Wake Forest down in the pass game, they will be able to cover the spread.

Why Wake Forest Will Cover The Spread

As mentioned, Wake Forest has a pretty good pass game, and it could easily be locked down in this game. However, their run game is very good. They run for over 140 yards per game, and they will need that a lot in this game. They have three running backs that get work, and all three average at least 4.4 yards per carry. If the Demon Deacons can find a way to get their run game going in this one, they will be able to have a good offensive game plan. Wake Forest needs a win in this one, and having a solid run game is the way to do that.

Final Pitt-Wake Forest Prediction & Pick

Both of these teams have struggled this season, and it has shown. It is also tough to know whether or not Pitt has turned a corner after the Louisville win, or if they just got lucky. In my opinion, I think it was mainly just luck. Teams always find a way to have good games against opponents like that. In this one, Pitt travels to Wake Forest, and I am not sure they will come out on top. I am going to take Wake Forest to win this game and cover the spread.

Final Pitt-Wake Forest Prediction & Pick: Wake Forest -1.5 (-105), Under 45.5 (-110)