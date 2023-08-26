It was a pretty successful 2022-23 season for the Pittsburgh Panthers. They finished with an overall record of 24-12 and 14-6 in ACC Conference play. They showed a lot of improvement in Jeff Capel's fifth season as head coach and they made it to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. This season though, Pittsburgh thought they would be getting reinforcements in the form of former four-star high school recruit Dior Johnson. Last season would have been Johnson's first year with the team but he opted to redshirt amid off the court legal troubles. Now the Panthers backcourt will be left thin as Johnson has apparently left the university as per Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

https://x.com/jonrothstein/status/1695213848146436367?s=61&t=TZ_l9NemhwIAfOmcns4-kw

Dior Johnson first committed to Pittsburgh in the offseason of 2022. At the time, he was the Panthers highest ranked recruit in program history since Steven Adams back in 2012. He had joined the team during their recent trip to Spain. Johnson had originally committed to Syracuse 2020. He later withdrew his commitment almost a year later and eventually committed to Oregon. He then decommitted from Oregon and joined Pittsburgh.

Johnson has never played a college basketball game and now it looks unlikely that he ever will. He moved around a lot during his high school years playing for nine different schools in five different states. Despite that, he was considered one of the top point guards in the class of 2022. He was a talented player who certainly could have made an impact at the NCAA level. Only time will tell what his future now holds.