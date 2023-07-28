Players who were excited about Monster Hunter Now since its first announcement are now in luck as they can now preregister for the game months ahead of its release date, with rewards getting unlocked as more players register.

Thank you for waiting, hunters! ""Monster Hunter Now"" is primed for release on Thursday 14th September 2023 🎉 We're also taking pre-registrations right now❗

Sign up and get your hands on exclusive items✨ Pre-register from here👇https://t.co/7yQWQNNQOe#MHNow — Monster Hunter Now (@MH_Now_EN) July 28, 2023

For starters, let's talk about when exactly the game will come out. As stated in the official tweet, Monster Hunter Now's release date is on September 14, 2023. That's two months from now. As such, players will have two months to pre-register for the game. Players can preregister for Monster Hunter Now on both iOS and Android. The game is free, with in-app purchases available.

Pre-Registration is here!

Don't forget to pre-register for the game on the App Stores, the more pre-registrations we get leading up to the global release, the more rewards you can earn! Pre-register here 👇https://t.co/7yQWQNOoDM pic.twitter.com/ktEM1qgGFh — Monster Hunter Now (@MH_Now_EN) July 27, 2023

Of course, to incentivize players to pre-register, Monster Hunter Now will reward players with the following items once the game comes out:

500,000 pre-registrations 10 Potions 3 Paintballs

1,000,000 pre-registrations Founder Medal 3 Wander Pebbles

2,000,000 pre-registrations 2 Special pre-order Makeup +500 Item Box Expansion

3,000,000 pre-registrations 2 Special pre-order Makeup 3 Double Rewards Tickets

5,000,000 pre-registrations 10,000 Zenny +500 Item Box Expansion



According to additional available information, players must install and log in to the game within seven days of the official service launch to be eligible for the pre-registration benefits. That is, they have between September 14-20, 2023 to receive the rewards on their accounts. They must then claim these rewards within 60 days of the game's launch. That is, they have until November 12, 2023, to claim the pre-registration rewards once they become available.

Additionally, players will only be able to claim the Special Pre-Order Makeup and the Founder Medal on the second week of the official service launch. They also added that “the pre-registration eligibility period, benefits, and duration of distribution are subject to change or cancellation without notice.”

For those not familiar with what Monster Hunter Now is, let me give you a quick rundown of what the game is. Players can think of this game as Monster Hunter meets Pokemon Go, which makes sense seeing how they have the same developers. Much like Pokemon Go, the player will have to walk around and touch grass to play this game. The only difference is that instead of catching Pokemon, you are hunting down monsters.

That's all the information we have about how players can pre-register for Monster Hunter Now. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.