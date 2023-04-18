Loves writing, video games, and writing about video games. Reviewing games is also something I do. Also living inside the hole that is the critically acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV that has a free trial up to level 60 and includes the entirety of A Real-

Different from the one announced last year, a mobile game called Monster Hunter Now was announced, well, just now, and is by the creators of Pokemon GO.

We have opened an official Twitter account for Real-world hunting action RPG "Monster Hunter Now" from Niantic and Capcom which announced today!

Service is scheduled to begin in September 2023! 🔽Apply for the closed beta test here 🔽 #MHNowhttps://t.co/eP8oR2MGPa pic.twitter.com/g8CwYQmVX3 — Monster Hunter Now (@MH_Now_EN) April 18, 2023

The announcement came from both the official Monster Hunter Twitter account, as well as the official Twitter account for this upcoming game. Players can sign up for the Closed Beta before the game comes out on September 2023. According to the tweets, Monster Hunter Now is a “real-world hunting action RPG” that allows players to “hunt monsters in the real world.” While this might seem like a tall order, that might not be the case. The studio behind the game, Niantic, is also the studio behind the world-hit game Pokemon GO. Judging from the trailer, as well as some images (seen below), it really does look like a Pokemon GO and Monster Hunter Hybrid.

Just from the images, and much like Pokemon GO, players will be walking around looking for monsters. Instead of catching them, however, they will be hunting them down. Screenshots also show mineral deposits, which players can most likely mine. That means that players will basically be doing the tasks a Hunter does in the game, just in real life.

This is actually a surprising announcement. In November of last year, Capcom announced that it was working together with the TiMi Studio Group to bring a Monster Hunter game to mobile. While no information about that project is available, it seems that that wasn’t all Capcom had up its sleeve. We can only wait and see how both games will pan out once they come out.

