According to Microsoft, of all places, the release date for the PlayStation 5 Slim is expected to be later this year.

This comes from one of the documents that Microsoft presented during its hearing with the US Federal Trade Commission. According to the document, (page 48, lines 9-10), Microsoft said that Sony “is expected to release a PlayStation 5 Slim later this year at the same reduced price point.” The price point they were referring to is the “less expensive Digital Edition” of the PlayStation 5, which has a price point of $399.99.

Additionally, the document mentioned that Sony “is anticipated to release further differentiated Pro and Slim models in the near future.” They didn't give a date for the Pro's release date, but sources have previously revealed that the PS5 Pro could have a late 2024 release date.

Sources have also already previously revealed that supposedly, Sony is planning to release a version of the PS5 that has a detachable disk drive. Supposedly, this new PS5 will come out around September 2023. Should this console with a detachable disk drive and the PlayStation 5 Slim be one and the same, then what Microsoft said about its release date being “later this year” makes sense.

However, although this is an official court document, it is not an official announcement. Sony has yet to reveal its plans for the PS5 Slim. As such, take this information with a grain of salt, and don't treat it as truth.

