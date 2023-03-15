Loves writing, video games, and writing about video games. Reviewing games is also something I do. Also living inside the hole that is the critically acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV that has a free trial up to level 60 and includes the entirety of A Real-

The PlayStation 5 (PS5) Pro is now under development and has a release date of late 2024, according to sources.

This information comes courtesy of Tom Henderson from Insider Gaming, who detailed in their post what their sources told them. The sources confirmed that the PS5 Pro is in development and that it had a tentative release date of late 2024. Interestingly, this is different from a previously reported PS5 upgrade that has a detachable disc drive.

Additional details regarding the PS5 Pro are, understandably, limited. It could be, however, that it has improved and “accelerated” ray tracing performance. This is thanks to a patent that was recently published by PlayStation architect Mark Cerny and was spotted by Gamingnews (@Onion00048)

The patent was filed by PS5 architect and Knack creator Mark Cerny, and mentions “System And Method For Accelerated Ray Tracing” and “System And Method For Accelerated Ray Tracing With Asynchronous Operation And Ray Transformation.”#PS5 #PlayStation5 #PlayStation pic.twitter.com/yyjL8SMfRw — Gamingnews (@Onion00048) February 25, 2022

Other than this, we do not have any additional details about the upcoming PS5 Pro. We can guess that it will perform better in terms of performance, speed, and graphics, but that’s all it is: a guess. We will have to wait for more details in the future, be it through more leaks from sources, or through official news.

That’s all the information we have about the PS5 Pro’s development, as well as its possible release date. For more gaming news from us, you can check out our gaming news articles.