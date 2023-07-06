Bring out the party hats and the balloons because Pokemon GO is celebrating its 7th anniversary with big rewards for this momentous event! If you're rubbing your eyes and squinting at what you have just read, yes. Pokemon GO indeed turns 7 years old and there is a ton of stuff that you can do while you enjoy the celebration in-game and in the real world. Check out the event details listed below!
Celebrate Pokemon GO's 7th Birthday!
The Pokemon GO celebration for its 7th birthday includes a lot of rewards that are up for grabs to its players. This includes the introduction of Party Hat Wartortle and Blastoise as well as other special bonuses! This event will also have a paid event ticket to get the All-In-One research for Shiny Mew available if you didn't get one during the GO Tour: Kanto. Paid Timed Research and other rewards are also here for you to go all out for the game! In case you missed out on the announcement here are the details shared by Serebii.net:
Event Effects
During Pokemon GO's 7th anniversary celebration, there would be certain effects available for all Trainers to enjoy. Check out the details below:
|Effect
|Date
|Type
|Chance of becoming Lucky Friends
|Increased
|Chance of getting a Lucky Trade while Trading
|Increased
|Catch Experience
|July 6th
|x2
|Catch Stardust
|July 7th
|x2
|Catch Candy
|July 8th
|x2
|Incubator Distance
|July 9th
|x2
|Friendship Level Increase
|July 10th
|x2
|Transfer Candy
|July 11th
|x2
|Evolution Experience
|July 12th
|x2
|Incense Duration
|If Masterwork Research Purchased
|x2
|Daily Adventure Incense Duration
|If Masterwork Research Purchased
|x2
|Lure Module Duration
|If Masterwork Research Purchased
|x2
Spawn Increases in Event
In the spirit of celebrating 7 years of Pokemon GO, the anniversary event will feature shiny versions of the different starters across different generations! Check out when they would be coming out for you to catch!
|Number
|Name
|Date
|Type
|#0007
|Shiny Squirtle
|Water
|#0025
|Shiny Pikachu
|Electric
|#0052
|Shiny Meowth
|Normal
|#0077
|Shiny Ponyta
|Fire
|#0077
|Shiny Galarian Ponyta
|Psychic
|#0359
|Shiny Absol
|Dark
|#0777
|Togedemaru
|Electric, Steel
|#0001
|Shiny Bulbasaur
|July 6th
|Grass, Poison
|#0004
|Shiny Charmander
|July 6th
|Fire
|#0007
|Shiny Squirtle
|July 6th
|Water
|#0152
|Shiny Chikorita
|July 7th
|Grass
|#0155
|Shiny Cyndaquil
|July 7th
|Fire
|#0158
|Shiny Totodile
|July 8th
|Water
|#0252
|Shiny Treecko
|July 8th
|Grass
|#0255
|Shiny Torchic
|July 8th
|Fire
|#0258
|Shiny Mudkip
|July 8th
|Water
|#0387
|Shiny Turtwig
|July 9th
|Grass
|#0390
|Shiny Chimchar
|July 9th
|Fire
|#0393
|Shiny Piplup
|July 9th
|Water
|#0495
|Shiny Snivy
|July 10th
|Grass
|#0498
|Shiny Tepig
|July 10th
|Fire
|#0501
|Shiny Oshawott
|July 10th
|Water
|#0650
|Shiny Chespin
|July 11th
|Grass
|#0653
|Shiny Fennekin
|July 11th
|Fire
|#0656
|Shiny Froakie
|July 11th
|Water
|#0722
|Shiny Rowlet
|July 12th
|Grass
|#0725
|Shiny Litten
|July 12th
|Fire
|#0728
|Shiny Popplio
|July 12th
|Water
New Pokemon in Event
As part of the Pokemon GO anniversary, a new version of your favorite turtle Pokemon's evolution line gets their own party hats as well!
|Number
|Name
|Type
|#0008
|Wartortle (Party Hat)
|Water
|#0009
|Blastoise (Party Hat)
|Water
Event-Specific Raid Battles
Pokemon GO 7th Anniversary will have Raid Battles where you can catch shiny versions of the Gen 1 Starters, Pikachu, Lapras, Magneton, Flareon, Shiny Snorlax, Sealeo, and the three legendary birds in Shiny form! Make sure you don't miss this special Pokemon GO Raid Battle event!
|Number
|Name
|Type
|Rank
|Max CP at Capture
|#0001
|Shiny Bulbasaur
|Grass, Poison
|☆
|Normal: 637
Boosted: 796
|#0004
|Shiny Charmander
|Fire
|☆
|Normal: 560
Boosted: 700
|#0007
|Shiny Squirtle
|Water
|☆
|Normal: 540
Boosted: 675
|#0025
|Shiny Pikachu
|Electric
|☆
|Normal: 536
Boosted: 670
|#0082
|Magneton
|Electric, Steel
|☆☆☆
|Normal: 1420
Boosted: 1775
|#0131
|Shiny Lapras
|Water, Ice
|☆☆☆
|Normal: 1509
Boosted: 1886
|#0136
|Flareon
|Fire
|☆☆☆
|Normal: 1730
Boosted: 2163
|#0143
|Shiny Snorlax
|Normal
|☆☆☆
|Normal: 1843
Boosted: 2304
|#0364
|Sealeo
|Ice, Water
|☆☆☆
|Normal: 979
Boosted: 1225
|#0009
|Mega Blastoise
|Water
|Mega
|Normal: 1409
Boosted: 1761
|#0144
|Shiny Articuno
|Ice, Flying
|☆☆☆☆☆
|Normal: 1743
Boosted: 2180
|#0145
|Shiny Zapdos
|Electric, Flying
|☆☆☆☆☆
|Normal: 2015
Boosted: 2519
|#0146
|Shiny Moltres
|Fire, Flying
|☆☆☆☆☆
|Normal: 1980
Boosted: 2475
Event Exclusive Field Research
Special Pokemon GO Event Exclusive Field Research will be available for all Trainers. Make sure that you maximize in completing this as it rewards you with different encounters for the different generations of starters as well as the ever-important Mega Energy for some of these Pokemon that you will get to catch.
|Task
|Rewards
|Catch 7 Different Species of Pokemon
|Rowlet Encounter
Litten Encounter
Popplio Encounter
|Catch 7 Pokemon
|Ultra Ball x2
|Earn 7 Hearts with Your Buddy
|Turtwig Encounter
Chimchar Encounter
Piplup Encounter
|Make 7 Curveball Throws
|Snivy Encounter
Tepig Encounter
Oshawott Encounter
|Make 7 Nice Throws
|Venusaur Mega Energy x25
Charizard Mega Energy x25
Blastoise Mega Energy x25
Sceptile Mega Energy x25
Blaziken Mega Energy x25
Swampert Mega Energy x25
|Send 7 Gifts with a Sticker Attached
|Chespin Encounter
Fennekin Encounter
Froakie Encounter
|Spin 7 PokeStops or Gyms
|Treecko Encounter
Torchic Encounter
Mudkip Encounter
|Use 7 Berries to Help Catch Pokemon
|Chikorita Encounter
Cyndaquil Encounter
Totodile Encounter
Timed Research Introduced in Event
Timed research will also be introduced during the celebration. The rewards are as great as the tasks so make sure you complete these for yourself!
|Task
|Reward
|Research Completion Reward
|Catch 77 Pokemon
|Egg Incubator x1
|Superior Incubator x1
Pikachu Encounter
77,777 XP
|Use 77 Berries to Help Catch Pokemon
|Rocker Radar x1
|Hatch 7 Eggs
|Lucky Egg x1
|Earn 7 Candies Walking with Your Buddy
|Poffin x1
|Evolve 7 Pokemon
|Incense x1
|Earn 7,777 XP
|Premium Battle Pass x1
|Earn 7,777 Stardust
|Star Piece x1
Masterwork Research Introduced in Event
During the Pokemon GO 7th Anniversary celebration, a Masterwork Research has been introduced which focuses on the All-in-One 151 event. Masterwork Research is usually filled with a lot of tasks that yield extraordinary rewards for Trainers in the game.
|Task
|Reward
|Research Completion Reward
|All-in-One 151
|1 of 4
|Get a Platinum Kanto Medal
|Ultra Ball x51
|5,100 XP
Premium Battle Pass x1
Stardust x1,510
|Send 151 Gifts to Friends
|Poffin x1
|Make 151 Great Throws
|Stardust x1,510
|2 of 4
|Catch a Pokemon 30 Days in a Row
|Ultra Ball x51
|5,100 XP
Rare Candy x3
Stardust x1,510
|Catch 151 Different Species of Pokemon
|Glacial Lure Module x1
|Catch 30 Normal-type Pokemon
|151 XP
|Catch 30 Water-type Pokemon
|151 XP
|Catch 30 Grass-type Pokemon
|151 XP
|Catch 30 Flying-type Pokemon
|151 XP
|Catch 30 Fighting-type Pokemon
|151 XP
|Catch 30 Poison-type Pokemon
|151 XP
|Catch 30 Electric-type Pokemon
|151 XP
|Catch 30 Ground-type Pokemon
|151 XP
|Catch 30 Rock-type Pokemon
|151 XP
|Catch 30 Psychic-type Pokemon
|151 XP
|Catch 30 Ice-type Pokemon
|151 XP
|Catch 30 Bug-type Pokemon
|151 XP
|Catch 30 Ghost-type Pokemon
|151 XP
|Catch 30 Steel-type Pokemon
|151 XP
|Catch 30 Dragon-type Pokemon
|151 XP
|Catch 30 Dark-type Pokemon
|151 XP
|Catch 30 Fairy-type Pokemon
|151 XP
|3 of 4
|Reach Level 40
|Stardust x4,000
|Star Piece x1
Shiny Mew Encounter
Lucky Egg x1
|Spin 151 Poke Stops
|Rocket Radar x3
|Complete 151 Field Research Tasks
|Super Incubator x3
|Walk 151 km
|Ultra Ball x151
|Catch 1,510 Pokemon
|Incense x1
|4 of 4
|Claim Reward
|Stardust x1,510
|Charged TM x3
Mew Candy x20
Shiny Mew TShirt x1
|Claim Reward
|5,100 XP
|Claim Reward
|Stardust x1,510
Event Exclusive Stickers
Besides the rewards that can be obtained through different tasks, Trainers will also find stickers featuring the Party Hat Squirtle, Party Hat Wartortle, Party Hat Blastoise, Galarian Ponyta, and Togedemaru by simply spinning Poke Stops and opening gifts from your peers!
|Name
|How to Claim
|Squirtle
|Open Gifts and Spin Poke Stops
|Wartortle
|Open Gifts and Spin Poke Stops
|Blastoise
|Open Gifts and Spin Poke Stops
|Ponyta
|Open Gifts and Spin Poke Stops
|Togedemaru
|Open Gifts and Spin Poke Stops
Pokemon GO is an augmented reality game that takes Trainers outside to explore their surroundings (carefully, securely, and safely). The game has a lot of players from when it started back in July 2016 and has evolved to just catching Pokemon, battling gyms, and doing raids, to actually going up against other Trainers and go up the ranks that are available in-ganme.
Best of luck, Trainers!