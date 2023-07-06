Bring out the party hats and the balloons because Pokemon GO is celebrating its 7th anniversary with big rewards for this momentous event! If you're rubbing your eyes and squinting at what you have just read, yes. Pokemon GO indeed turns 7 years old and there is a ton of stuff that you can do while you enjoy the celebration in-game and in the real world. Check out the event details listed below!

Celebrate Pokemon GO's 7th Birthday!

The Pokemon GO celebration for its 7th birthday includes a lot of rewards that are up for grabs to its players. This includes the introduction of Party Hat Wartortle and Blastoise as well as other special bonuses! This event will also have a paid event ticket to get the All-In-One research for Shiny Mew available if you didn't get one during the GO Tour: Kanto. Paid Timed Research and other rewards are also here for you to go all out for the game! In case you missed out on the announcement here are the details shared by Serebii.net:

Event Effects

During Pokemon GO's 7th anniversary celebration, there would be certain effects available for all Trainers to enjoy. Check out the details below:

Effect Date Type Chance of becoming Lucky Friends Increased Chance of getting a Lucky Trade while Trading Increased Catch Experience July 6th x2 Catch Stardust July 7th x2 Catch Candy July 8th x2 Incubator Distance July 9th x2 Friendship Level Increase July 10th x2 Transfer Candy July 11th x2 Evolution Experience July 12th x2 Incense Duration If Masterwork Research Purchased x2 Daily Adventure Incense Duration If Masterwork Research Purchased x2 Lure Module Duration If Masterwork Research Purchased x2

Spawn Increases in Event

In the spirit of celebrating 7 years of Pokemon GO, the anniversary event will feature shiny versions of the different starters across different generations! Check out when they would be coming out for you to catch!

Number Name Date Type #0007 Shiny Squirtle Water #0025 Shiny Pikachu Electric #0052 Shiny Meowth Normal #0077 Shiny Ponyta Fire #0077 Shiny Galarian Ponyta Psychic #0359 Shiny Absol Dark #0777 Togedemaru Electric, Steel #0001 Shiny Bulbasaur July 6th Grass, Poison #0004 Shiny Charmander July 6th Fire #0007 Shiny Squirtle July 6th Water #0152 Shiny Chikorita July 7th Grass #0155 Shiny Cyndaquil July 7th Fire #0158 Shiny Totodile July 8th Water #0252 Shiny Treecko July 8th Grass #0255 Shiny Torchic July 8th Fire #0258 Shiny Mudkip July 8th Water #0387 Shiny Turtwig July 9th Grass #0390 Shiny Chimchar July 9th Fire #0393 Shiny Piplup July 9th Water #0495 Shiny Snivy July 10th Grass #0498 Shiny Tepig July 10th Fire #0501 Shiny Oshawott July 10th Water #0650 Shiny Chespin July 11th Grass #0653 Shiny Fennekin July 11th Fire #0656 Shiny Froakie July 11th Water #0722 Shiny Rowlet July 12th Grass #0725 Shiny Litten July 12th Fire #0728 Shiny Popplio July 12th Water

New Pokemon in Event

As part of the Pokemon GO anniversary, a new version of your favorite turtle Pokemon's evolution line gets their own party hats as well!

Number Name Type #0008 Wartortle (Party Hat) Water #0009 Blastoise (Party Hat) Water

Event-Specific Raid Battles

Pokemon GO 7th Anniversary will have Raid Battles where you can catch shiny versions of the Gen 1 Starters, Pikachu, Lapras, Magneton, Flareon, Shiny Snorlax, Sealeo, and the three legendary birds in Shiny form! Make sure you don't miss this special Pokemon GO Raid Battle event!

Number Name Type Rank Max CP at Capture #0001 Shiny Bulbasaur Grass, Poison ☆ Normal: 637

Boosted: 796 #0004 Shiny Charmander Fire ☆ Normal: 560

Boosted: 700 #0007 Shiny Squirtle Water ☆ Normal: 540

Boosted: 675 #0025 Shiny Pikachu Electric ☆ Normal: 536

Boosted: 670 #0082 Magneton Electric, Steel ☆☆☆ Normal: 1420

Boosted: 1775 #0131 Shiny Lapras Water, Ice ☆☆☆ Normal: 1509

Boosted: 1886 #0136 Flareon Fire ☆☆☆ Normal: 1730

Boosted: 2163 #0143 Shiny Snorlax Normal ☆☆☆ Normal: 1843

Boosted: 2304 #0364 Sealeo Ice, Water ☆☆☆ Normal: 979

Boosted: 1225 #0009 Mega Blastoise Water Mega Normal: 1409

Boosted: 1761 #0144 Shiny Articuno Ice, Flying ☆☆☆☆☆ Normal: 1743

Boosted: 2180 #0145 Shiny Zapdos Electric, Flying ☆☆☆☆☆ Normal: 2015

Boosted: 2519 #0146 Shiny Moltres Fire, Flying ☆☆☆☆☆ Normal: 1980

Boosted: 2475

Event Exclusive Field Research

Special Pokemon GO Event Exclusive Field Research will be available for all Trainers. Make sure that you maximize in completing this as it rewards you with different encounters for the different generations of starters as well as the ever-important Mega Energy for some of these Pokemon that you will get to catch.

Task Rewards Catch 7 Different Species of Pokemon Rowlet Encounter

Litten Encounter

Popplio Encounter Catch 7 Pokemon Ultra Ball x2 Earn 7 Hearts with Your Buddy Turtwig Encounter

Chimchar Encounter

Piplup Encounter Make 7 Curveball Throws Snivy Encounter

Tepig Encounter

Oshawott Encounter Make 7 Nice Throws Venusaur Mega Energy x25

Charizard Mega Energy x25

Blastoise Mega Energy x25

Sceptile Mega Energy x25

Blaziken Mega Energy x25

Swampert Mega Energy x25 Send 7 Gifts with a Sticker Attached Chespin Encounter

Fennekin Encounter

Froakie Encounter Spin 7 PokeStops or Gyms Treecko Encounter

Torchic Encounter

Mudkip Encounter Use 7 Berries to Help Catch Pokemon Chikorita Encounter

Cyndaquil Encounter

Totodile Encounter

Timed Research Introduced in Event

Timed research will also be introduced during the celebration. The rewards are as great as the tasks so make sure you complete these for yourself!

Task Reward Research Completion Reward Catch 77 Pokemon Egg Incubator x1 Superior Incubator x1

Pikachu Encounter

77,777 XP Use 77 Berries to Help Catch Pokemon Rocker Radar x1 Hatch 7 Eggs Lucky Egg x1 Earn 7 Candies Walking with Your Buddy Poffin x1 Evolve 7 Pokemon Incense x1 Earn 7,777 XP Premium Battle Pass x1 Earn 7,777 Stardust Star Piece x1

Masterwork Research Introduced in Event

During the Pokemon GO 7th Anniversary celebration, a Masterwork Research has been introduced which focuses on the All-in-One 151 event. Masterwork Research is usually filled with a lot of tasks that yield extraordinary rewards for Trainers in the game.

Task Reward Research Completion Reward All-in-One 151 1 of 4 Get a Platinum Kanto Medal Ultra Ball x51 5,100 XP

Premium Battle Pass x1

Stardust x1,510 Send 151 Gifts to Friends Poffin x1 Make 151 Great Throws Stardust x1,510 2 of 4 Catch a Pokemon 30 Days in a Row Ultra Ball x51 5,100 XP

Rare Candy x3

Stardust x1,510 Catch 151 Different Species of Pokemon Glacial Lure Module x1 Catch 30 Normal-type Pokemon 151 XP Catch 30 Water-type Pokemon 151 XP Catch 30 Grass-type Pokemon 151 XP Catch 30 Flying-type Pokemon 151 XP Catch 30 Fighting-type Pokemon 151 XP Catch 30 Poison-type Pokemon 151 XP Catch 30 Electric-type Pokemon 151 XP Catch 30 Ground-type Pokemon 151 XP Catch 30 Rock-type Pokemon 151 XP Catch 30 Psychic-type Pokemon 151 XP Catch 30 Ice-type Pokemon 151 XP Catch 30 Bug-type Pokemon 151 XP Catch 30 Ghost-type Pokemon 151 XP Catch 30 Steel-type Pokemon 151 XP Catch 30 Dragon-type Pokemon 151 XP Catch 30 Dark-type Pokemon 151 XP Catch 30 Fairy-type Pokemon 151 XP 3 of 4 Reach Level 40 Stardust x4,000 Star Piece x1

Shiny Mew Encounter

Lucky Egg x1 Spin 151 Poke Stops Rocket Radar x3 Complete 151 Field Research Tasks Super Incubator x3 Walk 151 km Ultra Ball x151 Catch 1,510 Pokemon Incense x1 4 of 4 Claim Reward Stardust x1,510 Charged TM x3

Mew Candy x20

Shiny Mew TShirt x1 Claim Reward 5,100 XP Claim Reward Stardust x1,510

Event Exclusive Stickers

Besides the rewards that can be obtained through different tasks, Trainers will also find stickers featuring the Party Hat Squirtle, Party Hat Wartortle, Party Hat Blastoise, Galarian Ponyta, and Togedemaru by simply spinning Poke Stops and opening gifts from your peers!

Name How to Claim Squirtle Open Gifts and Spin Poke Stops Wartortle Open Gifts and Spin Poke Stops Blastoise Open Gifts and Spin Poke Stops Ponyta Open Gifts and Spin Poke Stops Togedemaru Open Gifts and Spin Poke Stops

Pokemon GO is an augmented reality game that takes Trainers outside to explore their surroundings (carefully, securely, and safely). The game has a lot of players from when it started back in July 2016 and has evolved to just catching Pokemon, battling gyms, and doing raids, to actually going up against other Trainers and go up the ranks that are available in-ganme.

Best of luck, Trainers!