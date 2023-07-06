Bring out the party hats and the balloons because Pokemon GO is celebrating its 7th anniversary with big rewards for this momentous event! If you're rubbing your eyes and squinting at what you have just read, yes. Pokemon GO indeed turns 7 years old and there is a ton of stuff that you can do while you enjoy the celebration in-game and in the real world. Check out the event details listed below!

Celebrate Pokemon GO's 7th Birthday!

The Pokemon GO celebration for its 7th birthday includes a lot of rewards that are up for grabs to its players. This includes the introduction of Party Hat Wartortle and Blastoise as well as other special bonuses! This event will also have a paid event ticket to get the All-In-One research for Shiny Mew available if you didn't get one during the GO Tour: Kanto. Paid Timed Research and other rewards are also here for you to go all out for the game! In case you missed out on the announcement here are the details shared by Serebii.net:

Event Effects

During Pokemon GO's 7th anniversary celebration, there would be certain effects available for all Trainers to enjoy. Check out the details below:

EffectDateType
Chance of becoming Lucky FriendsIncreased
Chance of getting a Lucky Trade while TradingIncreased
Catch ExperienceJuly 6thx2
Catch StardustJuly 7thx2
Catch CandyJuly 8thx2
Incubator DistanceJuly 9thx2
Friendship Level IncreaseJuly 10thx2
Transfer CandyJuly 11thx2
Evolution ExperienceJuly 12thx2
Incense DurationIf Masterwork Research Purchasedx2
Daily Adventure Incense DurationIf Masterwork Research Purchasedx2
Lure Module DurationIf Masterwork Research Purchasedx2

Spawn Increases in Event

In the spirit of celebrating 7 years of Pokemon GO, the anniversary event will feature shiny versions of the different starters across different generations! Check out when they would be coming out for you to catch!

NumberNameDateType
#0007Shiny SquirtleWater
#0025Shiny PikachuElectric
#0052Shiny MeowthNormal
#0077Shiny PonytaFire
#0077Shiny Galarian PonytaPsychic
#0359Shiny AbsolDark
#0777TogedemaruElectric, Steel
#0001Shiny BulbasaurJuly 6thGrass, Poison
#0004Shiny CharmanderJuly 6thFire
#0007Shiny SquirtleJuly 6thWater
#0152Shiny ChikoritaJuly 7thGrass
#0155Shiny CyndaquilJuly 7thFire
#0158Shiny TotodileJuly 8thWater
#0252Shiny TreeckoJuly 8thGrass
#0255Shiny TorchicJuly 8thFire
#0258Shiny MudkipJuly 8thWater
#0387Shiny TurtwigJuly 9thGrass
#0390Shiny ChimcharJuly 9thFire
#0393Shiny PiplupJuly 9thWater
#0495Shiny SnivyJuly 10thGrass
#0498Shiny TepigJuly 10thFire
#0501Shiny OshawottJuly 10thWater
#0650Shiny ChespinJuly 11thGrass
#0653Shiny FennekinJuly 11thFire
#0656Shiny FroakieJuly 11thWater
#0722Shiny RowletJuly 12thGrass
#0725Shiny LittenJuly 12thFire
#0728Shiny PopplioJuly 12thWater

New Pokemon in Event

As part of the Pokemon GO anniversary, a new version of your favorite turtle Pokemon's evolution line gets their own party hats as well!

NumberNameType
#0008Wartortle (Party Hat)Water
#0009Blastoise (Party Hat)Water

Event-Specific Raid Battles

Pokemon GO 7th Anniversary will have Raid Battles where you can catch shiny versions of the Gen 1 Starters, Pikachu, Lapras, Magneton, Flareon, Shiny Snorlax, Sealeo, and the three legendary birds in Shiny form! Make sure you don't miss this special Pokemon GO Raid Battle event!

NumberNameTypeRankMax CP at Capture
#0001Shiny BulbasaurGrass, PoisonNormal: 637
Boosted: 796
#0004Shiny CharmanderFireNormal: 560
Boosted: 700
#0007Shiny SquirtleWaterNormal: 540
Boosted: 675
#0025Shiny PikachuElectricNormal: 536
Boosted: 670
#0082MagnetonElectric, Steel☆☆☆Normal: 1420
Boosted: 1775
#0131Shiny LaprasWater, Ice☆☆☆Normal: 1509
Boosted: 1886
#0136FlareonFire☆☆☆Normal: 1730
Boosted: 2163
#0143Shiny SnorlaxNormal☆☆☆Normal: 1843
Boosted: 2304
#0364SealeoIce, Water☆☆☆Normal: 979
Boosted: 1225
#0009Mega BlastoiseWaterMegaNormal: 1409
Boosted: 1761
#0144Shiny ArticunoIce, Flying☆☆☆☆☆Normal: 1743
Boosted: 2180
#0145Shiny ZapdosElectric, Flying☆☆☆☆☆Normal: 2015
Boosted: 2519
#0146Shiny MoltresFire, Flying☆☆☆☆☆Normal: 1980
Boosted: 2475

Event Exclusive Field Research

Live and breathe sports?

🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter.

Special Pokemon GO Event Exclusive Field Research will be available for all Trainers. Make sure that you maximize in completing this as it rewards you with different encounters for the different generations of starters as well as the ever-important Mega Energy for some of these Pokemon that you will get to catch.

TaskRewards
Catch 7 Different Species of PokemonRowlet Encounter
Litten Encounter
Popplio Encounter
Catch 7 PokemonUltra Ball x2
Earn 7 Hearts with Your BuddyTurtwig Encounter
Chimchar Encounter
Piplup Encounter
Make 7 Curveball ThrowsSnivy Encounter
Tepig Encounter
Oshawott Encounter
Make 7 Nice ThrowsVenusaur Mega Energy x25
Charizard Mega Energy x25
Blastoise Mega Energy x25
Sceptile Mega Energy x25
Blaziken Mega Energy x25
Swampert Mega Energy x25
Send 7 Gifts with a Sticker AttachedChespin Encounter
Fennekin Encounter
Froakie Encounter
Spin 7 PokeStops or GymsTreecko Encounter
Torchic Encounter
Mudkip Encounter
Use 7 Berries to Help Catch PokemonChikorita Encounter
Cyndaquil Encounter
Totodile Encounter

Timed Research Introduced in Event

Timed research will also be introduced during the celebration. The rewards are as great as the tasks so make sure you complete these for yourself!

TaskRewardResearch Completion Reward
Catch 77 PokemonEgg Incubator x1Superior Incubator x1
Pikachu Encounter
77,777 XP
Use 77 Berries to Help Catch PokemonRocker Radar x1
Hatch 7 EggsLucky Egg x1
Earn 7 Candies Walking with Your BuddyPoffin x1
Evolve 7 PokemonIncense x1
Earn 7,777 XPPremium Battle Pass x1
Earn 7,777 StardustStar Piece x1

Masterwork Research Introduced in Event

During the Pokemon GO 7th Anniversary celebration, a Masterwork Research has been introduced which focuses on the All-in-One 151 event. Masterwork Research is usually filled with a lot of tasks that yield extraordinary rewards for Trainers in the game.

TaskRewardResearch Completion Reward
All-in-One 151
1 of 4
Get a Platinum Kanto MedalUltra Ball x515,100 XP
Premium Battle Pass x1
Stardust x1,510
Send 151 Gifts to FriendsPoffin x1
Make 151 Great ThrowsStardust x1,510
2 of 4
Catch a Pokemon 30 Days in a RowUltra Ball x515,100 XP
Rare Candy x3
Stardust x1,510
Catch 151 Different Species of PokemonGlacial Lure Module x1
Catch 30 Normal-type Pokemon151 XP
Catch 30 Water-type Pokemon151 XP
Catch 30 Grass-type Pokemon151 XP
Catch 30 Flying-type Pokemon151 XP
Catch 30 Fighting-type Pokemon151 XP
Catch 30 Poison-type Pokemon151 XP
Catch 30 Electric-type Pokemon151 XP
Catch 30 Ground-type Pokemon151 XP
Catch 30 Rock-type Pokemon151 XP
Catch 30 Psychic-type Pokemon151 XP
Catch 30 Ice-type Pokemon151 XP
Catch 30 Bug-type Pokemon151 XP
Catch 30 Ghost-type Pokemon151 XP
Catch 30 Steel-type Pokemon151 XP
Catch 30 Dragon-type Pokemon151 XP
Catch 30 Dark-type Pokemon151 XP
Catch 30 Fairy-type Pokemon151 XP
3 of 4
Reach Level 40Stardust x4,000Star Piece x1
Shiny Mew Encounter
Lucky Egg x1
Spin 151 Poke StopsRocket Radar x3
Complete 151 Field Research TasksSuper Incubator x3
Walk 151 kmUltra Ball x151
Catch 1,510 PokemonIncense x1
4 of 4
Claim RewardStardust x1,510Charged TM x3
Mew Candy x20
Shiny Mew TShirt x1
Claim Reward5,100 XP
Claim RewardStardust x1,510

Event Exclusive Stickers

Besides the rewards that can be obtained through different tasks, Trainers will also find stickers featuring the Party Hat Squirtle, Party Hat Wartortle, Party Hat Blastoise, Galarian Ponyta, and Togedemaru by simply spinning Poke Stops and opening gifts from your peers!

NameHow to Claim
SquirtleOpen Gifts and Spin Poke Stops
WartortleOpen Gifts and Spin Poke Stops
BlastoiseOpen Gifts and Spin Poke Stops
PonytaOpen Gifts and Spin Poke Stops
TogedemaruOpen Gifts and Spin Poke Stops

 

Pokemon GO is an augmented reality game that takes Trainers outside to explore their surroundings (carefully, securely, and safely). The game has a lot of players from when it started back in July 2016 and has evolved to just catching Pokemon, battling gyms, and doing raids, to actually going up against other Trainers and go up the ranks that are available in-ganme.

Make sure to check in from time to time here on ClutchPoints Gaming for the latest news, updates, and events on anything and everything about Pokemon! We have articles like this Pokemon GO Celebrates its 7th Anniversary! and more for Trainers like you!

Best of luck, Trainers!