Pokemon GO Fest's latest event, Noxious Swamp has rolled out in Europe, Africa, the Americas, and Asia and we are entering some treacherous territory with Poison-type and Dragon-type Pokemon set to appear alongside the Pokemon GO Fest 2023: New York City! There are a lot of activities that Pokemon GO Trainers can partake in during this time so don't let the opportunity pass especially with a chance to encounter a Shiny Skrelp, if you're lucky! Are you ready to go deep into the world of Pokemon GO's latest event? We've got all the details laid out for you below!
Pokemon GO Fest: Noxious Swamp Details
Pokemon GO Fest Noxious Swamp is made available to all Pokemon GO players globally (Europe, Africa, The Americas, and Asia) during the Pokemon GO Fest New York City so no one is missing out on all the fun this weekend! This particular Pokemon GO Fest event is slated to happen from 10:00 AM Saturday, August 19, 2023, until 8:00 PM Tuesday, August 22, 2023, local time. There will be Event Effects, Spawn Increase in Event, Event Specific Raid Battles, Event Exclusive Field Research, and Timed Research Introduced in Event. Don't miss out on all these activities and make the most out of the festivities in Pokemon GO Fest: Noxious Swamp!
Event Effects
During the event, there will be certain instances where you will get certain items twice! This includes useful items that you can utilize in-game to maximize your team's CP levels and evolution needs!
|Effect
|Type
|Catch Candy
|x2
|Raid Passes from Gyms a Day
|x2
Spawn Increases in Event
During the Noxious Swamp event, Trainers' encounter rates toward these specific Pokemon are increased. Make sure that you take your time to check out your app and see who are in your area from August 19, 2023, to August 22, 2023! This may be your chance to catch those elusive Shiny and Shadow Pokemon you've always wanted to add to your team!
|Number
|Name
|Type
|#0041
|Shiny Zubat
|Poison/Flying
|#0048
|Shiny Venonat
|Bug/Poison
|#0072
|Shiny Tentacool
|Water/Poison
|#0147
|Shiny Dratini
|Dragon
|#0283
|Shiny Surskit
|Bug/Water
|#0316
|Shiny Gulpin
|Poison
|#0451
|Shiny Skorupi
|Poison/Bug
|#0610
|Shiny Axew
|Dragon
|#0690
|Shiny Skrelp
|Poison/Water
|#0696
|Shiny Tyrunt
|Rock/Dragon
|#0714
|Shiny Noibat
|Flying/Dragon
Event-Specific Raid Battles
With the Noxious Swamp event happening, there are event-specific raid battles that you can partake in to capture Pokemon that are pretty useful in battle or are a great addition to your Pokemon collection. Of course, these Pokemon can be ported over to your Pokemon HOME bank and into your Pokemon Scarlet and Violet team, if you see fit. Don't miss out the chance to capture several Shiny and Shadow Pokemon on this list!
|Number
|Name
|Type
|Rank
|Max CP at Capture
|#0088
|Shiny Grimer
|Poison
|☆
|Normal: 785
Boosted: 981
|#0088
|Shiny Alolan Grimer
|Poison
|☆
|Normal: 785
Boosted: 981
|#0211
|Qwilfish
|Dark/Poison
|☆
|Normal: 1220
Boosted: 1526
|#0215
|Hisuian Sneasel
|Fighting/Poison
|☆
|Normal: 1172
Boosted: 1465
|#0110
|Shiny Alolan Weezing
|Poison/Fairy
|☆☆☆
|Normal: 1310
Boosted: 1637
|#0621
|Shiny Druddigon
|Dragon
|☆☆☆
|Normal: 1561
Boosted: 1951
|#0776
|Shiny Turtonator
|Fire/Dragon
|☆☆☆
|Normal:1270
Boosted: 1587
|#0041
|Shadow Zubat
|Poison/Flying
|Shadow ☆
|Normal: 381
Boosted: 476
|#0228
|Shadow Houndour
|Dark/Fire
|Shadow ☆
|Normal: 705
Boosted: 881
|#0519
|Shadow Pidove
|Normal/Flying
|Shadow ☆
|Normal: 484
Boosted: 605
|#0215
|Shadow Shiny Sneasel
|Dark/Ice
|Shadow ☆☆☆
|Normal: 1172
Boosted: 1465
Event-Exclusive Field Research
In true Pokemon GO event spirit, there will be an event-exclusive field research that everyone can partake in. This means that there will be useful items that you can earn while completing your tasks for the Field Research. Make sure to complete everything during the duration of the festivities so you would get to maximize the rewards in-game!
|Task
|Reward
|Battle 2 Team GO Rocket Grunts
|Revive x2
|Battle 3 Team GO Rocket Grunts
|Mysterious Component x1
|Catch 3 Dragon-type Pokemon
|Dratini Encounter
Trapinch Encounter
Noibat Encounter
|Catch 3 Poison-type Pokemon
|Grimer Encounter
Skrelp Encounter
Mareanie Encounter
Timed Research Introduced in Event
Lastly, there will be timed research that will happen during the event. Complete all of these to get important in-game resources as well as an encounter that you wouldn't like to pass up on!
|Noxious Swamp
|Task
|Task Reward Completion
|Timed Research Reward
|Power Up Pokemon 15 Times
|Skrelp Encounter
|Jangmo-o Encounter
Salamence Mega Energy x50
Sceptile Mega Energy x50
|Battle in 3 Raids
|Alolan Grimer Encounter
|Use 15 Supereffective Charged Attacks
|Trapinch Encounter
|Win 2 Raids using a Team of All Unique Pokemon Species
|Druddigon Encounter
|Win a Three-Star Raid using only Pokemon with 2500 CP or less
|Qwilfish Encounter
There are a lot of fun activities and tasks to complete during this weekend's event so make sure that you partake in the Pokemon GO Fest Noxious Swamp wherever you may be! Again, this will be taking place from August 19, 2023, to August 22, 2023, local time. Make sure to take extra caution whenever you go out to take on Pokemon GO quests and challenges!
Make sure to check in from time to time here on ClutchPoints Gaming to know more about the latest news, updates, and events on anything and everything Pokemon GO! We have a lot of Pokemon GO content that you can enjoy and a whole lot more Pokemon content.
Best of luck, Trainers!