Pokemon GO Fest's latest event, Noxious Swamp has rolled out in Europe, Africa, the Americas, and Asia and we are entering some treacherous territory with Poison-type and Dragon-type Pokemon set to appear alongside the Pokemon GO Fest 2023: New York City! There are a lot of activities that Pokemon GO Trainers can partake in during this time so don't let the opportunity pass especially with a chance to encounter a Shiny Skrelp, if you're lucky! Are you ready to go deep into the world of Pokemon GO's latest event? We've got all the details laid out for you below!

Pokemon GO Fest: Noxious Swamp Details

Pokemon GO Fest Noxious Swamp is made available to all Pokemon GO players globally (Europe, Africa, The Americas, and Asia) during the Pokemon GO Fest New York City so no one is missing out on all the fun this weekend! This particular Pokemon GO Fest event is slated to happen from 10:00 AM Saturday, August 19, 2023, until 8:00 PM Tuesday, August 22, 2023, local time. There will be Event Effects, Spawn Increase in Event, Event Specific Raid Battles, Event Exclusive Field Research, and Timed Research Introduced in Event. Don't miss out on all these activities and make the most out of the festivities in Pokemon GO Fest: Noxious Swamp!

Event Effects

During the event, there will be certain instances where you will get certain items twice! This includes useful items that you can utilize in-game to maximize your team's CP levels and evolution needs!

EffectType
Catch Candyx2
Raid Passes from Gyms a Dayx2

Spawn Increases in Event

During the Noxious Swamp event, Trainers' encounter rates toward these specific Pokemon are increased. Make sure that you take your time to check out your app and see who are in your area from August 19, 2023, to August 22, 2023! This may be your chance to catch those elusive Shiny and Shadow Pokemon you've always wanted to add to your team!

NumberNameType
#0041Shiny ZubatPoison/Flying
#0048Shiny VenonatBug/Poison
#0072Shiny TentacoolWater/Poison
#0147Shiny DratiniDragon
#0283Shiny SurskitBug/Water
#0316Shiny GulpinPoison
#0451Shiny SkorupiPoison/Bug
#0610Shiny AxewDragon
#0690Shiny SkrelpPoison/Water
#0696Shiny TyruntRock/Dragon
#0714Shiny NoibatFlying/Dragon

Event-Specific Raid Battles

With the Noxious Swamp event happening, there are event-specific raid battles that you can partake in to capture Pokemon that are pretty useful in battle or are a great addition to your Pokemon collection. Of course, these Pokemon can be ported over to your Pokemon HOME bank and into your Pokemon Scarlet and Violet team, if you see fit. Don't miss out the chance to capture several Shiny and Shadow Pokemon on this list!

NumberNameTypeRankMax CP at Capture
#0088Shiny GrimerPoisonNormal: 785
Boosted: 981
#0088Shiny Alolan GrimerPoisonNormal: 785
Boosted: 981
#0211QwilfishDark/PoisonNormal: 1220
Boosted: 1526
#0215Hisuian SneaselFighting/PoisonNormal: 1172
Boosted: 1465
#0110Shiny Alolan WeezingPoison/Fairy☆☆☆Normal: 1310
Boosted: 1637
#0621Shiny DruddigonDragon☆☆☆Normal: 1561
Boosted: 1951
#0776Shiny TurtonatorFire/Dragon☆☆☆Normal:1270
Boosted: 1587
#0041Shadow ZubatPoison/FlyingShadow ☆Normal: 381
Boosted: 476
#0228Shadow HoundourDark/FireShadow ☆Normal: 705
Boosted: 881
#0519Shadow PidoveNormal/FlyingShadow ☆Normal: 484
Boosted: 605
#0215Shadow Shiny SneaselDark/IceShadow ☆☆☆Normal: 1172
Boosted: 1465

Event-Exclusive Field Research

In true Pokemon GO event spirit, there will be an event-exclusive field research that everyone can partake in. This means that there will be useful items that you can earn while completing your tasks for the Field Research. Make sure to complete everything during the duration of the festivities so you would get to maximize the rewards in-game!

TaskReward
Battle 2 Team GO Rocket GruntsRevive x2
Battle 3 Team GO Rocket GruntsMysterious Component x1
Catch 3 Dragon-type PokemonDratini Encounter
Trapinch Encounter
Noibat Encounter
Catch 3 Poison-type PokemonGrimer Encounter
Skrelp Encounter
Mareanie Encounter

Timed Research Introduced in Event

Lastly, there will be timed research that will happen during the event. Complete all of these to get important in-game resources as well as an encounter that you wouldn't like to pass up on!

Noxious Swamp
TaskTask Reward CompletionTimed Research Reward
Power Up Pokemon 15 TimesSkrelp EncounterJangmo-o Encounter
Salamence Mega Energy x50
Sceptile Mega Energy x50
Battle in 3 RaidsAlolan Grimer Encounter
Use 15 Supereffective Charged AttacksTrapinch Encounter
Win 2 Raids using a Team of All Unique Pokemon SpeciesDruddigon Encounter
Win a Three-Star Raid using only Pokemon with 2500 CP or lessQwilfish Encounter

There are a lot of fun activities and tasks to complete during this weekend's event so make sure that you partake in the Pokemon GO Fest Noxious Swamp wherever you may be! Again, this will be taking place from August 19, 2023, to August 22, 2023, local time. Make sure to take extra caution whenever you go out to take on Pokemon GO quests and challenges!

Best of luck, Trainers!