Pokemon GO Fest's latest event, Noxious Swamp has rolled out in Europe, Africa, the Americas, and Asia and we are entering some treacherous territory with Poison-type and Dragon-type Pokemon set to appear alongside the Pokemon GO Fest 2023: New York City! There are a lot of activities that Pokemon GO Trainers can partake in during this time so don't let the opportunity pass especially with a chance to encounter a Shiny Skrelp, if you're lucky! Are you ready to go deep into the world of Pokemon GO's latest event? We've got all the details laid out for you below!

Pokemon GO Fest: Noxious Swamp Details

Pokemon GO Fest Noxious Swamp is made available to all Pokemon GO players globally (Europe, Africa, The Americas, and Asia) during the Pokemon GO Fest New York City so no one is missing out on all the fun this weekend! This particular Pokemon GO Fest event is slated to happen from 10:00 AM Saturday, August 19, 2023, until 8:00 PM Tuesday, August 22, 2023, local time. There will be Event Effects, Spawn Increase in Event, Event Specific Raid Battles, Event Exclusive Field Research, and Timed Research Introduced in Event. Don't miss out on all these activities and make the most out of the festivities in Pokemon GO Fest: Noxious Swamp!

Event Effects

During the event, there will be certain instances where you will get certain items twice! This includes useful items that you can utilize in-game to maximize your team's CP levels and evolution needs!

Effect Type Catch Candy x2 Raid Passes from Gyms a Day x2

Spawn Increases in Event

During the Noxious Swamp event, Trainers' encounter rates toward these specific Pokemon are increased. Make sure that you take your time to check out your app and see who are in your area from August 19, 2023, to August 22, 2023! This may be your chance to catch those elusive Shiny and Shadow Pokemon you've always wanted to add to your team!

Number Name Type #0041 Shiny Zubat Poison/Flying #0048 Shiny Venonat Bug/Poison #0072 Shiny Tentacool Water/Poison #0147 Shiny Dratini Dragon #0283 Shiny Surskit Bug/Water #0316 Shiny Gulpin Poison #0451 Shiny Skorupi Poison/Bug #0610 Shiny Axew Dragon #0690 Shiny Skrelp Poison/Water #0696 Shiny Tyrunt Rock/Dragon #0714 Shiny Noibat Flying/Dragon

Event-Specific Raid Battles

With the Noxious Swamp event happening, there are event-specific raid battles that you can partake in to capture Pokemon that are pretty useful in battle or are a great addition to your Pokemon collection. Of course, these Pokemon can be ported over to your Pokemon HOME bank and into your Pokemon Scarlet and Violet team, if you see fit. Don't miss out the chance to capture several Shiny and Shadow Pokemon on this list!

Live and breathe gaming? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending gaming news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Number Name Type Rank Max CP at Capture #0088 Shiny Grimer Poison ☆ Normal: 785

Boosted: 981 #0088 Shiny Alolan Grimer Poison ☆ Normal: 785

Boosted: 981 #0211 Qwilfish Dark/Poison ☆ Normal: 1220

Boosted: 1526 #0215 Hisuian Sneasel Fighting/Poison ☆ Normal: 1172

Boosted: 1465 #0110 Shiny Alolan Weezing Poison/Fairy ☆☆☆ Normal: 1310

Boosted: 1637 #0621 Shiny Druddigon Dragon ☆☆☆ Normal: 1561

Boosted: 1951 #0776 Shiny Turtonator Fire/Dragon ☆☆☆ Normal:1270

Boosted: 1587 #0041 Shadow Zubat Poison/Flying Shadow ☆ Normal: 381

Boosted: 476 #0228 Shadow Houndour Dark/Fire Shadow ☆ Normal: 705

Boosted: 881 #0519 Shadow Pidove Normal/Flying Shadow ☆ Normal: 484

Boosted: 605 #0215 Shadow Shiny Sneasel Dark/Ice Shadow ☆☆☆ Normal: 1172

Boosted: 1465

Event-Exclusive Field Research

In true Pokemon GO event spirit, there will be an event-exclusive field research that everyone can partake in. This means that there will be useful items that you can earn while completing your tasks for the Field Research. Make sure to complete everything during the duration of the festivities so you would get to maximize the rewards in-game!

Task Reward Battle 2 Team GO Rocket Grunts Revive x2 Battle 3 Team GO Rocket Grunts Mysterious Component x1 Catch 3 Dragon-type Pokemon Dratini Encounter

Trapinch Encounter

Noibat Encounter Catch 3 Poison-type Pokemon Grimer Encounter

Skrelp Encounter

Mareanie Encounter

Timed Research Introduced in Event

Lastly, there will be timed research that will happen during the event. Complete all of these to get important in-game resources as well as an encounter that you wouldn't like to pass up on!

Noxious Swamp Task Task Reward Completion Timed Research Reward Power Up Pokemon 15 Times Skrelp Encounter Jangmo-o Encounter

Salamence Mega Energy x50

Sceptile Mega Energy x50 Battle in 3 Raids Alolan Grimer Encounter Use 15 Supereffective Charged Attacks Trapinch Encounter Win 2 Raids using a Team of All Unique Pokemon Species Druddigon Encounter Win a Three-Star Raid using only Pokemon with 2500 CP or less Qwilfish Encounter

There are a lot of fun activities and tasks to complete during this weekend's event so make sure that you partake in the Pokemon GO Fest Noxious Swamp wherever you may be! Again, this will be taking place from August 19, 2023, to August 22, 2023, local time. Make sure to take extra caution whenever you go out to take on Pokemon GO quests and challenges!

Make sure to check in from time to time here on ClutchPoints Gaming to know more about the latest news, updates, and events on anything and everything Pokemon GO! We have a lot of Pokemon GO content that you can enjoy and a whole lot more Pokemon content.

Best of luck, Trainers!