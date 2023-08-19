Pokemon GO Fest 2023 is coming to the Big Apple and it sounds like there's a treasure trove of activities all around the city! This particular Pokemon GO event will be taking place at Randall's Island Park and all throughout New York City. Pokemon Trainers will enjoy glittering gameplay, beautiful bonuses, and hidden surprises as they adventure alongside thousands of fellow Pokemon Trainers and spend half their day at the locations. Pokemon Trainers that would want to partake in the action will need to purchase tickets at different tiers and prices and the only difference would be the time of the day Trainers will need to visit each location.

Pokemon GO Fest 2023 New York City Details

The Pokemon GO Fest 2023 in New York City will be happening from August 18 to 20, 2023. Tickets would cost $35 for the standard price while those Trainers that have purchased it ahead of time had the privilege of getting a discounted price of $30. Alongside this, a $25 ticket price for Trainers participating in a City-wide gameplay level get a $5 discount. During the Pokemon GO Fest 2023 in New York City, there will be Spawn Increases, Photobombs, New Shiny Pokemon, Raid Battles, Special Research, Timed Research, Collection Challenge, Event Exclusive Field Research, Event Exclusive Stickers, and an Event Exclusive Souvenir so make sure that you get your hands on all of these if you happen to be in the Big Apple!

Spawn Increases during the Entire Event

NumberNameType
#0025Shiny PikachuElectric
#0561SigilyphPsychic/Flying
#0201Shiny Unown DPsychic
#0201Shiny Unown IPsychic
#0201Shiny Unown APsychic
#0201Shiny Unown MPsychic
#0201Shiny Unown OPsychic
#0201Shiny Unown NPsychic
#0201Shiny Unown !Psychic

Photobombs

NumberNameType
#0479RotomElectric Ice

Spawn Increases throughout Prehistoric Volcano Habitat

NumberNameType
#0115Shiny KangaskhanNormal
#0142Shiny AerodactylRock/Normal
#0147Shiny DratiniDragon
#0218Shiny SlugmaFire
#0408Shiny CranidosRock
#0410Shiny ShieldonRock/Steel
#0554Shiny DarumakaFire
#0566Shiny ArchenRock/Flying
#0610Shiny AxewDragon
#0632Shiny DurantBug/Steel
#0696Shiny TyruntRock/Dragon

Spawn Increases throughout Poison Swamp Habitat

NumberNameType
#0041Shiny ZubatPoison/Flying
#0048Shiny VenonatBug/Poison
#0072Shiny TentacoolWater/Poison
#0283Shiny SurskitBug/Water
#0316Shiny GulpinPoison
#0336Shiny SeviperPoison
#0451Shiny SkorupiPoison/Bug
#0543Shiny VenipedeBug/Poison
#0624Shiny PawniardDark/Steel
#0690Shiny SkrelpPoison/Water
#0714Shiny NoibatFlying/Poison

Spawn Increases throughout Cursed Treasures Habitat

NumberNameType
#0092Shiny GastlyGhost/Poison
#0127Shiny PinsirBug
#0133Shiny EeveeNormal
#0143Shiny SnorlaxNormal
#0299Shiny NosepassRock
#0302Shiny SableyeDark/Ghost
#0358Shiny ChimechoPsychic
#0562Shiny YamaskGhost
#0599Shiny KlinkSteel
#0622Shiny GolettGround/Ghost
#0632Shiny DurantBug/Steel

Spawn Increases throughout Athletic Field Habitat

NumberNameType
#0100Shiny VoltorbElectric
#0106Shiny HitmonleeFighting
#0107Shiny HitmonchanFighting
#0237Shiny HitmontopFighting
#0285Shiny ShroomishGrass
#0296Shiny MakuhitaFighting
#0325Shiny SpoinkPsychic
#0335Shiny ZangooseNormal
#0343Shiny BaltoyGround/Psychic
#0448Shiny LucarioFighting/Steel
#0538Shiny ThrohFighting

New Shiny Pokemon in Event

NumberNameType
#0622GolettGround/Ghost
#0623GolurkGround/Ghost
#0690SkrelpPoison/Water
#0691DragalgePoison/Dragon
Event-Specific Raid Battles

NumberNameTypeRankMax CP at Capture
#0384Shiny RayquazaDragon/Flying☆☆☆☆☆Normal: 2191
Boosted: 2739
#0488Shiny CrisseliaPsychic☆☆☆☆☆Normal: 1633
Boosted: 2041
#0716Shiny XerneasFairy☆☆☆☆☆Normal: 2160
Boosted: 2701
#0717Shiny YveltalDark/Flying☆☆☆☆☆Normal: 2160
Boosted: 2701

Special Research Introduced in Event

Pokemon GO Fest 2023: New York Park Adventure 
TaskTask Reward CompletionSpecial Research Completion
1 / 5
Send 3 Gifts to FriendsIncense x2Razz Berry x 2
Aerodactyl Encounter
Egg Incubator x2
Use an IncensePoke Ball x23
Catch 10 PokemonPinap Berry x3
2 / 5
Spin 5 Photo Discs in the Cursed Treasures HabitatGolett EncounterRazz Berry x2
Carbink Encounter
Pinap Berry x2
In the Cursed Treasures Habitat, take a snapshot of a Pokemon you caughtGolett Candy x25
Spin 5 Photo Discs in the Poison Swamp HabitatSkrelp Encounter
In the Poison Swamp Habitat, take a snapshot of a Pokemon you caughtSkrelp Candy x25
Spin 5 Photo Discs in the Prehistoric Volcano HabitatKangaskhan Encounter
In the Prehistoric Volcano Habitat, take a snapshot of a Pokemon you caughtKangaskhan Candy x25
Spin 5 Photo Discs in the Athletic Field HabitatLucario Encounter
In the Athletic Field Habitat, take a snapshot of a Pokemon you caughtLucario Candy x25
3 / 5
Complete 3 Field Research TasksGreat Ball x23Golden Razz Berry x2
Diancie Encounter
Silver Pinap Berry x2
Catch 15 PokemonStardust x 2023
Catch 10 Pokemon2023 XP
4 / 5
Catch 10 Different Species of PokemonUltra Ball x20GO Fest Sticker x1
Diancie Mega Energy x300
Diancie T-Shirt x1
Power up Pokemon 10 TimeStar Piece x2
Earn 2023 Stardust2023 XP
5 /5
Mega Evolve DiancieRare Candy x3Diancie Candy XL x20
Diancie Sticker x5
Treasure Hunt Pose
Make a New FriendDiancie Candy x25
Trade Pokemon 3 TimesLure Module x2

 

Pokemon GO Fest 2023: New York Park Sights
TaskTask Reward CompletionSpecial Research Completion
1 / 5
Spin 15 PokeStops of GymsIncense x2Hyper Potion x2
Poffin x2
Revive x2
Use an IncensePoke Ball x23
Give your Buddy 3 TreatsNanab Berry x3
2 / 5
Power up Pokemon 10 TimesMax Revive x2Max Potion x2
Super Incubator x2
Max Revive x2
Use a Supereffective Charged AttackSuper Potion x2
Win a Mega RaidHyper Potion x2
3 / 5
Hatch 2 EggsStardust x2023Premium Battle Pass x2
Meteorite x1
Golden Razz Berry x2
Complete 3 Field Research TasksPoke Ball x23
Walk 1kmHyper Potion x2
4 / 5
Win 1 RaidRayquaza Mega Energy x100Stardust x2023
Rayquaza Mega Energy x150
Rare Candy x2
Use 5 Berries to Help Catch PokemonPoke Ball x23
Earn 384 StardustRayquaza Mega Energy x150
5 /5
Mega Evolve RayquazaRayquaza Candy x25Rayquaza Candy XL x20
Meteorite x1
Rare Candy XL x2
Battle in a Raid with your BuddyStar Piece x2
Power up 10 Dragon-type PokemonLure Module x2

Timed Research Introduced in Event

GO Fest 2023: GO for Gold
TaskTask Reward CompletionSpecial Research Completion
1 / 3
Catch 10 PokemonStardust x2023Razz Berry x3
Egg Incubator x1
2023 XP
Power up Pokemon 5 TimesPoke Ball x23
Use an IncenseNanab Berry x3
2 / 3
Follow a RouteLucky Egg x1Super Potion x3
Lucky Egg x1
Pinap Berry x3
Hatch 2 EggsRevive x3
Explore 1kmRazz Berry x3
3 / 3
Claim Reward2023 XPSableye Mega Energy x100
Poke Coin x80
Golden Razz Berry x3
Claim RewardStardust x2023
Claim Reward2023 XP
Collection Challenge Introduction in Event

Cursed Treasures Collection Challenge
TaskReward
Catch a PinsirStardust x 2023
Golett Encounter
Incense x1
Catch a Nosepass
Catch a Chimecho
Catch a Sableye
Catch a Gastly
Catch an Eevee
Catch a Snorlax
Catch a Yamask
Catch a Golett
Poison Swamp Collection Challenge
Catch a SurskitStardust x2023
Skrelp Encounter
Incense x1
Catch a Noibat
Catch a Skorupi
Catch a Zubat
Catch a Tentacool
Catch a Venipede
Catch a Gulpin
Catch a Venonat
Catch a Skrelp
Prehistoric Volcano Collection Challenge
Catch an AerodactylStardust x2023
Kangaskhan Encounter
Incense x1
Catch a Dratini
Catch a Slugma
Catch a Cranidos
Catch a Shieldon
Catch a Darumaka
Catch an Archen
Catch a Tyrunt
Catch an Axew
Athletic Field Collection Challenge
Catch a HitmonleeStardust x2023
Lucario Encounter
Incense x1
Catch a Hitmonchan
Catch a Hitmontop
Catch a Voltorb
Catch a Shroomish
Catch a Makuhita
Catch a Baltoy
Catch a Spoink
Catch a Throh

Event-Exclusive Field Research

TaskReward
Catch 10 PokemonAerodactyl Encounter
Sigilyph Encounter
Carbink Encounter
Stardust x500
Catch 10 Pokemon
Cursed Treasures		Golett Encounter
Catch 10 Pokemon
Poison Swamp		Skrelp Encounter
Catch 10 Pokemon
Prehistoric Volcano		Kangaskhan Encounter
Catch 10 Pokemon
Athletic Field		Lucario Encounter
Earn 500 Stardust
Cursed Treasures		Golett Encounter
Earn 500 Stardust
Poison Swamp		Skrelp Encounter
Earn 500 Stardust
Prehistoric Volcano		Kangaskhan Encounter
Earn 500 Stardust
Athletic Field		Lucario Encounter
Earn a Candy walking with your Buddy
Cursed Treasures		Golett Encounter
Earn a Candy walking with your Buddy
Poison Swamp		Skrelp Encounter
Earn a Candy walking with your Buddy
Prehistoric Volcano		Kangaskhan Encounter
Earn a Candy walking with your Buddy
Athletic Field		Lucario Encounter
Make a New FriendStardust x500
Send 3 Gifts to FriendsDiancie Mega Energy x25
Rare Candy x1
Spin 10 PokeStops of GymsRare Candy x1

Event-Exclusive Stickers

NameMethod
Pokemon GO Fest 2023Open Gifts and Spin Poke Stops
Pokemon GO Fest 2023Open Gifts and Spin Poke Stops
DiancieOpen Gifts and Spin Poke Stops
RayquazaOpen Gifts and Spin Poke Stops
CarbinkOpen Gifts and Spin Poke Stops
Mega RayquazaOpen Gifts and Spin Poke Stops

Those are everything you need to know in the Pokemon GO Fest 2023: New York City event. Make sure that you take extra care and pay attention to your surroundings when you go out and about while taking on Pokemon GO event-related quests. Safety is always a must for every Trainer out there.

For more on the latest news, updates, and events on anything and everything Pokemon GO, make sure to check in from time to time here on ClutchPoints Gaming! We've got tons of Pokemon GO content waiting for you to discover.

Best of luck, Trainers!