Pokemon GO Fest 2023 is coming to the Big Apple and it sounds like there's a treasure trove of activities all around the city! This particular Pokemon GO event will be taking place at Randall's Island Park and all throughout New York City. Pokemon Trainers will enjoy glittering gameplay, beautiful bonuses, and hidden surprises as they adventure alongside thousands of fellow Pokemon Trainers and spend half their day at the locations. Pokemon Trainers that would want to partake in the action will need to purchase tickets at different tiers and prices and the only difference would be the time of the day Trainers will need to visit each location.
Pokemon GO Fest 2023 New York City Details
The Pokemon GO Fest 2023 in New York City will be happening from August 18 to 20, 2023. Tickets would cost $35 for the standard price while those Trainers that have purchased it ahead of time had the privilege of getting a discounted price of $30. Alongside this, a $25 ticket price for Trainers participating in a City-wide gameplay level get a $5 discount. During the Pokemon GO Fest 2023 in New York City, there will be Spawn Increases, Photobombs, New Shiny Pokemon, Raid Battles, Special Research, Timed Research, Collection Challenge, Event Exclusive Field Research, Event Exclusive Stickers, and an Event Exclusive Souvenir so make sure that you get your hands on all of these if you happen to be in the Big Apple!
Spawn Increases during the Entire Event
|Number
|Name
|Type
|#0025
|Shiny Pikachu
|Electric
|#0561
|Sigilyph
|Psychic/Flying
|#0201
|Shiny Unown D
|Psychic
|#0201
|Shiny Unown I
|Psychic
|#0201
|Shiny Unown A
|Psychic
|#0201
|Shiny Unown M
|Psychic
|#0201
|Shiny Unown O
|Psychic
|#0201
|Shiny Unown N
|Psychic
|#0201
|Shiny Unown !
|Psychic
Photobombs
|Number
|Name
|Type
|#0479
|Rotom
|Electric Ice
Spawn Increases throughout Prehistoric Volcano Habitat
|Number
|Name
|Type
|#0115
|Shiny Kangaskhan
|Normal
|#0142
|Shiny Aerodactyl
|Rock/Normal
|#0147
|Shiny Dratini
|Dragon
|#0218
|Shiny Slugma
|Fire
|#0408
|Shiny Cranidos
|Rock
|#0410
|Shiny Shieldon
|Rock/Steel
|#0554
|Shiny Darumaka
|Fire
|#0566
|Shiny Archen
|Rock/Flying
|#0610
|Shiny Axew
|Dragon
|#0632
|Shiny Durant
|Bug/Steel
|#0696
|Shiny Tyrunt
|Rock/Dragon
Spawn Increases throughout Poison Swamp Habitat
|Number
|Name
|Type
|#0041
|Shiny Zubat
|Poison/Flying
|#0048
|Shiny Venonat
|Bug/Poison
|#0072
|Shiny Tentacool
|Water/Poison
|#0283
|Shiny Surskit
|Bug/Water
|#0316
|Shiny Gulpin
|Poison
|#0336
|Shiny Seviper
|Poison
|#0451
|Shiny Skorupi
|Poison/Bug
|#0543
|Shiny Venipede
|Bug/Poison
|#0624
|Shiny Pawniard
|Dark/Steel
|#0690
|Shiny Skrelp
|Poison/Water
|#0714
|Shiny Noibat
|Flying/Poison
Spawn Increases throughout Cursed Treasures Habitat
|Number
|Name
|Type
|#0092
|Shiny Gastly
|Ghost/Poison
|#0127
|Shiny Pinsir
|Bug
|#0133
|Shiny Eevee
|Normal
|#0143
|Shiny Snorlax
|Normal
|#0299
|Shiny Nosepass
|Rock
|#0302
|Shiny Sableye
|Dark/Ghost
|#0358
|Shiny Chimecho
|Psychic
|#0562
|Shiny Yamask
|Ghost
|#0599
|Shiny Klink
|Steel
|#0622
|Shiny Golett
|Ground/Ghost
|#0632
|Shiny Durant
|Bug/Steel
Spawn Increases throughout Athletic Field Habitat
|Number
|Name
|Type
|#0100
|Shiny Voltorb
|Electric
|#0106
|Shiny Hitmonlee
|Fighting
|#0107
|Shiny Hitmonchan
|Fighting
|#0237
|Shiny Hitmontop
|Fighting
|#0285
|Shiny Shroomish
|Grass
|#0296
|Shiny Makuhita
|Fighting
|#0325
|Shiny Spoink
|Psychic
|#0335
|Shiny Zangoose
|Normal
|#0343
|Shiny Baltoy
|Ground/Psychic
|#0448
|Shiny Lucario
|Fighting/Steel
|#0538
|Shiny Throh
|Fighting
New Shiny Pokemon in Event
|Number
|Name
|Type
|#0622
|Golett
|Ground/Ghost
|#0623
|Golurk
|Ground/Ghost
|#0690
|Skrelp
|Poison/Water
|#0691
|Dragalge
|Poison/Dragon
Event-Specific Raid Battles
|Number
|Name
|Type
|Rank
|Max CP at Capture
|#0384
|Shiny Rayquaza
|Dragon/Flying
|☆☆☆☆☆
|Normal: 2191
Boosted: 2739
|#0488
|Shiny Crisselia
|Psychic
|☆☆☆☆☆
|Normal: 1633
Boosted: 2041
|#0716
|Shiny Xerneas
|Fairy
|☆☆☆☆☆
|Normal: 2160
Boosted: 2701
|#0717
|Shiny Yveltal
|Dark/Flying
|☆☆☆☆☆
|Normal: 2160
Boosted: 2701
Special Research Introduced in Event
|Pokemon GO Fest 2023: New York Park Adventure
|Task
|Task Reward Completion
|Special Research Completion
|1 / 5
|Send 3 Gifts to Friends
|Incense x2
|Razz Berry x 2
Aerodactyl Encounter
Egg Incubator x2
|Use an Incense
|Poke Ball x23
|Catch 10 Pokemon
|Pinap Berry x3
|2 / 5
|Spin 5 Photo Discs in the Cursed Treasures Habitat
|Golett Encounter
|Razz Berry x2
Carbink Encounter
Pinap Berry x2
|In the Cursed Treasures Habitat, take a snapshot of a Pokemon you caught
|Golett Candy x25
|Spin 5 Photo Discs in the Poison Swamp Habitat
|Skrelp Encounter
|In the Poison Swamp Habitat, take a snapshot of a Pokemon you caught
|Skrelp Candy x25
|Spin 5 Photo Discs in the Prehistoric Volcano Habitat
|Kangaskhan Encounter
|In the Prehistoric Volcano Habitat, take a snapshot of a Pokemon you caught
|Kangaskhan Candy x25
|Spin 5 Photo Discs in the Athletic Field Habitat
|Lucario Encounter
|In the Athletic Field Habitat, take a snapshot of a Pokemon you caught
|Lucario Candy x25
|3 / 5
|Complete 3 Field Research Tasks
|Great Ball x23
|Golden Razz Berry x2
Diancie Encounter
Silver Pinap Berry x2
|Catch 15 Pokemon
|Stardust x 2023
|Catch 10 Pokemon
|2023 XP
|4 / 5
|Catch 10 Different Species of Pokemon
|Ultra Ball x20
|GO Fest Sticker x1
Diancie Mega Energy x300
Diancie T-Shirt x1
|Power up Pokemon 10 Time
|Star Piece x2
|Earn 2023 Stardust
|2023 XP
|5 /5
|Mega Evolve Diancie
|Rare Candy x3
|Diancie Candy XL x20
Diancie Sticker x5
Treasure Hunt Pose
|Make a New Friend
|Diancie Candy x25
|Trade Pokemon 3 Times
|Lure Module x2
|Pokemon GO Fest 2023: New York Park Sights
|Task
|Task Reward Completion
|Special Research Completion
|1 / 5
|Spin 15 PokeStops of Gyms
|Incense x2
|Hyper Potion x2
Poffin x2
Revive x2
|Use an Incense
|Poke Ball x23
|Give your Buddy 3 Treats
|Nanab Berry x3
|2 / 5
|Power up Pokemon 10 Times
|Max Revive x2
|Max Potion x2
Super Incubator x2
Max Revive x2
|Use a Supereffective Charged Attack
|Super Potion x2
|Win a Mega Raid
|Hyper Potion x2
|3 / 5
|Hatch 2 Eggs
|Stardust x2023
|Premium Battle Pass x2
Meteorite x1
Golden Razz Berry x2
|Complete 3 Field Research Tasks
|Poke Ball x23
|Walk 1km
|Hyper Potion x2
|4 / 5
|Win 1 Raid
|Rayquaza Mega Energy x100
|Stardust x2023
Rayquaza Mega Energy x150
Rare Candy x2
|Use 5 Berries to Help Catch Pokemon
|Poke Ball x23
|Earn 384 Stardust
|Rayquaza Mega Energy x150
|5 /5
|Mega Evolve Rayquaza
|Rayquaza Candy x25
|Rayquaza Candy XL x20
Meteorite x1
Rare Candy XL x2
|Battle in a Raid with your Buddy
|Star Piece x2
|Power up 10 Dragon-type Pokemon
|Lure Module x2
Timed Research Introduced in Event
|GO Fest 2023: GO for Gold
|Task
|Task Reward Completion
|Special Research Completion
|1 / 3
|Catch 10 Pokemon
|Stardust x2023
|Razz Berry x3
Egg Incubator x1
2023 XP
|Power up Pokemon 5 Times
|Poke Ball x23
|Use an Incense
|Nanab Berry x3
|2 / 3
|Follow a Route
|Lucky Egg x1
|Super Potion x3
Lucky Egg x1
Pinap Berry x3
|Hatch 2 Eggs
|Revive x3
|Explore 1km
|Razz Berry x3
|3 / 3
|Claim Reward
|2023 XP
|Sableye Mega Energy x100
Poke Coin x80
Golden Razz Berry x3
|Claim Reward
|Stardust x2023
|Claim Reward
|2023 XP
Collection Challenge Introduction in Event
|Cursed Treasures Collection Challenge
|Task
|Reward
|Catch a Pinsir
|Stardust x 2023
Golett Encounter
Incense x1
|Catch a Nosepass
|Catch a Chimecho
|Catch a Sableye
|Catch a Gastly
|Catch an Eevee
|Catch a Snorlax
|Catch a Yamask
|Catch a Golett
|Poison Swamp Collection Challenge
|Catch a Surskit
|Stardust x2023
Skrelp Encounter
Incense x1
|Catch a Noibat
|Catch a Skorupi
|Catch a Zubat
|Catch a Tentacool
|Catch a Venipede
|Catch a Gulpin
|Catch a Venonat
|Catch a Skrelp
|Prehistoric Volcano Collection Challenge
|Catch an Aerodactyl
|Stardust x2023
Kangaskhan Encounter
Incense x1
|Catch a Dratini
|Catch a Slugma
|Catch a Cranidos
|Catch a Shieldon
|Catch a Darumaka
|Catch an Archen
|Catch a Tyrunt
|Catch an Axew
|Athletic Field Collection Challenge
|Catch a Hitmonlee
|Stardust x2023
Lucario Encounter
Incense x1
|Catch a Hitmonchan
|Catch a Hitmontop
|Catch a Voltorb
|Catch a Shroomish
|Catch a Makuhita
|Catch a Baltoy
|Catch a Spoink
|Catch a Throh
Event-Exclusive Field Research
|Task
|Reward
|Catch 10 Pokemon
|Aerodactyl Encounter
Sigilyph Encounter
Carbink Encounter
Stardust x500
|Catch 10 Pokemon
Cursed Treasures
|Golett Encounter
|Catch 10 Pokemon
Poison Swamp
|Skrelp Encounter
|Catch 10 Pokemon
Prehistoric Volcano
|Kangaskhan Encounter
|Catch 10 Pokemon
Athletic Field
|Lucario Encounter
|Earn 500 Stardust
Cursed Treasures
|Golett Encounter
|Earn 500 Stardust
Poison Swamp
|Skrelp Encounter
|Earn 500 Stardust
Prehistoric Volcano
|Kangaskhan Encounter
|Earn 500 Stardust
Athletic Field
|Lucario Encounter
|Earn a Candy walking with your Buddy
Cursed Treasures
|Golett Encounter
|Earn a Candy walking with your Buddy
Poison Swamp
|Skrelp Encounter
|Earn a Candy walking with your Buddy
Prehistoric Volcano
|Kangaskhan Encounter
|Earn a Candy walking with your Buddy
Athletic Field
|Lucario Encounter
|Make a New Friend
|Stardust x500
|Send 3 Gifts to Friends
|Diancie Mega Energy x25
Rare Candy x1
|Spin 10 PokeStops of Gyms
|Rare Candy x1
Event-Exclusive Stickers
|Name
|Method
|Pokemon GO Fest 2023
|Open Gifts and Spin Poke Stops
|Pokemon GO Fest 2023
|Open Gifts and Spin Poke Stops
|Diancie
|Open Gifts and Spin Poke Stops
|Rayquaza
|Open Gifts and Spin Poke Stops
|Carbink
|Open Gifts and Spin Poke Stops
|Mega Rayquaza
|Open Gifts and Spin Poke Stops
Those are everything you need to know in the Pokemon GO Fest 2023: New York City event. Make sure that you take extra care and pay attention to your surroundings when you go out and about while taking on Pokemon GO event-related quests.
Best of luck, Trainers!