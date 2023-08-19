Pokemon GO Fest 2023 is coming to the Big Apple and it sounds like there's a treasure trove of activities all around the city! This particular Pokemon GO event will be taking place at Randall's Island Park and all throughout New York City. Pokemon Trainers will enjoy glittering gameplay, beautiful bonuses, and hidden surprises as they adventure alongside thousands of fellow Pokemon Trainers and spend half their day at the locations. Pokemon Trainers that would want to partake in the action will need to purchase tickets at different tiers and prices and the only difference would be the time of the day Trainers will need to visit each location.

Pokemon GO Fest 2023 New York City Details

The Pokemon GO Fest 2023 in New York City will be happening from August 18 to 20, 2023. Tickets would cost $35 for the standard price while those Trainers that have purchased it ahead of time had the privilege of getting a discounted price of $30. Alongside this, a $25 ticket price for Trainers participating in a City-wide gameplay level get a $5 discount. During the Pokemon GO Fest 2023 in New York City, there will be Spawn Increases, Photobombs, New Shiny Pokemon, Raid Battles, Special Research, Timed Research, Collection Challenge, Event Exclusive Field Research, Event Exclusive Stickers, and an Event Exclusive Souvenir so make sure that you get your hands on all of these if you happen to be in the Big Apple!

Spawn Increases during the Entire Event

Number Name Type #0025 Shiny Pikachu Electric #0561 Sigilyph Psychic/Flying #0201 Shiny Unown D Psychic #0201 Shiny Unown I Psychic #0201 Shiny Unown A Psychic #0201 Shiny Unown M Psychic #0201 Shiny Unown O Psychic #0201 Shiny Unown N Psychic #0201 Shiny Unown ! Psychic

Photobombs

Number Name Type #0479 Rotom Electric Ice

Spawn Increases throughout Prehistoric Volcano Habitat

Number Name Type #0115 Shiny Kangaskhan Normal #0142 Shiny Aerodactyl Rock/Normal #0147 Shiny Dratini Dragon #0218 Shiny Slugma Fire #0408 Shiny Cranidos Rock #0410 Shiny Shieldon Rock/Steel #0554 Shiny Darumaka Fire #0566 Shiny Archen Rock/Flying #0610 Shiny Axew Dragon #0632 Shiny Durant Bug/Steel #0696 Shiny Tyrunt Rock/Dragon

Spawn Increases throughout Poison Swamp Habitat

Number Name Type #0041 Shiny Zubat Poison/Flying #0048 Shiny Venonat Bug/Poison #0072 Shiny Tentacool Water/Poison #0283 Shiny Surskit Bug/Water #0316 Shiny Gulpin Poison #0336 Shiny Seviper Poison #0451 Shiny Skorupi Poison/Bug #0543 Shiny Venipede Bug/Poison #0624 Shiny Pawniard Dark/Steel #0690 Shiny Skrelp Poison/Water #0714 Shiny Noibat Flying/Poison

Spawn Increases throughout Cursed Treasures Habitat

Number Name Type #0092 Shiny Gastly Ghost/Poison #0127 Shiny Pinsir Bug #0133 Shiny Eevee Normal #0143 Shiny Snorlax Normal #0299 Shiny Nosepass Rock #0302 Shiny Sableye Dark/Ghost #0358 Shiny Chimecho Psychic #0562 Shiny Yamask Ghost #0599 Shiny Klink Steel #0622 Shiny Golett Ground/Ghost #0632 Shiny Durant Bug/Steel

Spawn Increases throughout Athletic Field Habitat

Number Name Type #0100 Shiny Voltorb Electric #0106 Shiny Hitmonlee Fighting #0107 Shiny Hitmonchan Fighting #0237 Shiny Hitmontop Fighting #0285 Shiny Shroomish Grass #0296 Shiny Makuhita Fighting #0325 Shiny Spoink Psychic #0335 Shiny Zangoose Normal #0343 Shiny Baltoy Ground/Psychic #0448 Shiny Lucario Fighting/Steel #0538 Shiny Throh Fighting

New Shiny Pokemon in Event

Number Name Type #0622 Golett Ground/Ghost #0623 Golurk Ground/Ghost #0690 Skrelp Poison/Water #0691 Dragalge Poison/Dragon

Event-Specific Raid Battles

Number Name Type Rank Max CP at Capture #0384 Shiny Rayquaza Dragon/Flying ☆☆☆☆☆ Normal: 2191

Boosted: 2739 #0488 Shiny Crisselia Psychic ☆☆☆☆☆ Normal: 1633

Boosted: 2041 #0716 Shiny Xerneas Fairy ☆☆☆☆☆ Normal: 2160

Boosted: 2701 #0717 Shiny Yveltal Dark/Flying ☆☆☆☆☆ Normal: 2160

Boosted: 2701

Special Research Introduced in Event

Pokemon GO Fest 2023: New York Park Adventure Task Task Reward Completion Special Research Completion 1 / 5 Send 3 Gifts to Friends Incense x2 Razz Berry x 2

Aerodactyl Encounter

Egg Incubator x2 Use an Incense Poke Ball x23 Catch 10 Pokemon Pinap Berry x3 2 / 5 Spin 5 Photo Discs in the Cursed Treasures Habitat Golett Encounter Razz Berry x2

Carbink Encounter

Pinap Berry x2 In the Cursed Treasures Habitat, take a snapshot of a Pokemon you caught Golett Candy x25 Spin 5 Photo Discs in the Poison Swamp Habitat Skrelp Encounter In the Poison Swamp Habitat, take a snapshot of a Pokemon you caught Skrelp Candy x25 Spin 5 Photo Discs in the Prehistoric Volcano Habitat Kangaskhan Encounter In the Prehistoric Volcano Habitat, take a snapshot of a Pokemon you caught Kangaskhan Candy x25 Spin 5 Photo Discs in the Athletic Field Habitat Lucario Encounter In the Athletic Field Habitat, take a snapshot of a Pokemon you caught Lucario Candy x25 3 / 5 Complete 3 Field Research Tasks Great Ball x23 Golden Razz Berry x2

Diancie Encounter

Silver Pinap Berry x2 Catch 15 Pokemon Stardust x 2023 Catch 10 Pokemon 2023 XP 4 / 5 Catch 10 Different Species of Pokemon Ultra Ball x20 GO Fest Sticker x1

Diancie Mega Energy x300

Diancie T-Shirt x1 Power up Pokemon 10 Time Star Piece x2 Earn 2023 Stardust 2023 XP 5 /5 Mega Evolve Diancie Rare Candy x3 Diancie Candy XL x20

Diancie Sticker x5

Treasure Hunt Pose Make a New Friend Diancie Candy x25 Trade Pokemon 3 Times Lure Module x2

Pokemon GO Fest 2023: New York Park Sights Task Task Reward Completion Special Research Completion 1 / 5 Spin 15 PokeStops of Gyms Incense x2 Hyper Potion x2

Poffin x2

Revive x2

Use an Incense Poke Ball x23 Give your Buddy 3 Treats Nanab Berry x3 2 / 5 Power up Pokemon 10 Times Max Revive x2 Max Potion x2

Super Incubator x2

Max Revive x2 Use a Supereffective Charged Attack Super Potion x2 Win a Mega Raid Hyper Potion x2 3 / 5 Hatch 2 Eggs Stardust x2023 Premium Battle Pass x2

Meteorite x1

Golden Razz Berry x2 Complete 3 Field Research Tasks Poke Ball x23 Walk 1km Hyper Potion x2 4 / 5 Win 1 Raid Rayquaza Mega Energy x100 Stardust x2023

Rayquaza Mega Energy x150

Rare Candy x2 Use 5 Berries to Help Catch Pokemon Poke Ball x23 Earn 384 Stardust Rayquaza Mega Energy x150 5 /5 Mega Evolve Rayquaza Rayquaza Candy x25 Rayquaza Candy XL x20

Meteorite x1

Rare Candy XL x2 Battle in a Raid with your Buddy Star Piece x2 Power up 10 Dragon-type Pokemon Lure Module x2

Timed Research Introduced in Event

GO Fest 2023: GO for Gold Task Task Reward Completion Special Research Completion 1 / 3 Catch 10 Pokemon Stardust x2023 Razz Berry x3

Egg Incubator x1

2023 XP Power up Pokemon 5 Times Poke Ball x23 Use an Incense Nanab Berry x3 2 / 3 Follow a Route Lucky Egg x1 Super Potion x3

Lucky Egg x1

Pinap Berry x3 Hatch 2 Eggs Revive x3 Explore 1km Razz Berry x3 3 / 3 Claim Reward 2023 XP Sableye Mega Energy x100

Poke Coin x80

Golden Razz Berry x3 Claim Reward Stardust x2023 Claim Reward 2023 XP

Collection Challenge Introduction in Event

Cursed Treasures Collection Challenge Task Reward Catch a Pinsir Stardust x 2023

Golett Encounter

Incense x1 Catch a Nosepass Catch a Chimecho Catch a Sableye Catch a Gastly Catch an Eevee Catch a Snorlax Catch a Yamask Catch a Golett Poison Swamp Collection Challenge Catch a Surskit Stardust x2023

Skrelp Encounter

Incense x1 Catch a Noibat Catch a Skorupi Catch a Zubat Catch a Tentacool Catch a Venipede Catch a Gulpin Catch a Venonat Catch a Skrelp Prehistoric Volcano Collection Challenge Catch an Aerodactyl Stardust x2023

Kangaskhan Encounter

Incense x1 Catch a Dratini Catch a Slugma Catch a Cranidos Catch a Shieldon Catch a Darumaka Catch an Archen Catch a Tyrunt Catch an Axew Athletic Field Collection Challenge Catch a Hitmonlee Stardust x2023

Lucario Encounter

Incense x1 Catch a Hitmonchan Catch a Hitmontop Catch a Voltorb Catch a Shroomish Catch a Makuhita Catch a Baltoy Catch a Spoink Catch a Throh

Event-Exclusive Field Research

Task Reward Catch 10 Pokemon Aerodactyl Encounter

Sigilyph Encounter

Carbink Encounter

Stardust x500 Catch 10 Pokemon

Cursed Treasures Golett Encounter Catch 10 Pokemon

Poison Swamp Skrelp Encounter Catch 10 Pokemon

Prehistoric Volcano Kangaskhan Encounter Catch 10 Pokemon

Athletic Field Lucario Encounter Earn 500 Stardust

Cursed Treasures Golett Encounter Earn 500 Stardust

Poison Swamp Skrelp Encounter Earn 500 Stardust

Prehistoric Volcano Kangaskhan Encounter Earn 500 Stardust

Athletic Field Lucario Encounter Earn a Candy walking with your Buddy

Cursed Treasures Golett Encounter Earn a Candy walking with your Buddy

Poison Swamp Skrelp Encounter Earn a Candy walking with your Buddy

Prehistoric Volcano Kangaskhan Encounter Earn a Candy walking with your Buddy

Athletic Field Lucario Encounter Make a New Friend Stardust x500 Send 3 Gifts to Friends Diancie Mega Energy x25

Rare Candy x1 Spin 10 PokeStops of Gyms Rare Candy x1

Event-Exclusive Stickers

Name Method Pokemon GO Fest 2023 Open Gifts and Spin Poke Stops Pokemon GO Fest 2023 Open Gifts and Spin Poke Stops Diancie Open Gifts and Spin Poke Stops Rayquaza Open Gifts and Spin Poke Stops Carbink Open Gifts and Spin Poke Stops Mega Rayquaza Open Gifts and Spin Poke Stops

Those are everything you need to know in the Pokemon GO Fest 2023: New York City event. Make sure that you take extra care and pay attention to your surroundings when you go out and about while taking on Pokemon GO event-related quests. Safety is always a must for every Trainer out there.

For more on the latest news, updates, and events on anything and everything Pokemon GO, make sure to check in from time to time here on ClutchPoints Gaming! We've got tons of Pokemon GO content waiting for you to discover.

Best of luck, Trainers!