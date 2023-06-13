Pokemon Trading Card Game (TCG) Live has officially come out of its shell after spending a reasonable amount of time in beta. The Pokemon Company Inc officially launches the Pokemon TCG Live app available around the world on iOS, Android, macOS, and Windows.

Pokemon TCG Live is Available Globally

With Pokemon TCG Live starting to be available globally, we have officially seen the sunset of Pokemon TCG Online. This means migrating your cards and files to the newest and latest app is now a must. Alongside the release of Pokemon TCG Live, we are going to see the digital version of the newest expansion on Pokemon TCG Live, Scarlet & Violet Paldea Evolved which features the following:

15 Pokemon ex and 3 Tera Pokemon ex

35 illustration rare Pokemon

18 ultra rare Pokemon ex and 8 ultra rare Supporter Cards

15 special illustration rare Pokemon and Support Cards

9 hyper rare gold etched cards, which can include Pokemon ex, Trainer, and Energy Card

For Trainers that are finally going to be able to log in and play the latest game of Pokemon TCG, you will receive rewards for the new Scarlet & Violet Paldea Evolved Battle Pass with a Chien-Pao ex pack. You will also be able to unlock a Forrestress ex Premium Pass deck by redeeming Crystals that you can earn by completing daily quests in the game.

If you want to make sure that you get those Ws in line for the daily quests, cards that are part of the current meta still include Gardevoir ex and Miraidon ex so make sure that you utilize these decks to get those rewards in.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In case you are still wondering why The Pokemon Company Inc opted to create a new app for their Trading Card Game, they have issued their official statement on their website:

“We’re always working to innovate the Pokemon TCG and provide the best possible experience for fans who want more ways to play outside of the tabletop version of the game. As Pokemon TCG Online launched over 10 years ago, Pokemon TCG Live not only provides an opportunity to update the game and underlying technology, but also to engage more fans by offering an easily accessible online game on smartphones, tablets, PCs, and macOS devices. Pokemon TCG Live also comes with a suite of improvements, including a new card-logic engine that provides more player feedback around gameplay events, as well as a Ranked Ladder, Battle Pass, duplicate card protection with Credits, 3D avatars, updated visual effects, and more fluid gameplay.”

To fully enjoy Pokemon TCG Live which is now officially out of beta, the minimum system requirements are as follows:

iOS: Devices back to iPhone 7 and the 2017 iPad with iOS 15

Android: Devices back to Samsung Galaxy S7 and 2016 Samsung Galaxy Tab A with 2GB of RAM and running on Android 8.0 Oreo

Windows PC: Windows 7, Intel Pentium D or AMD Athlon 64 X2, NVIDIA GeForce 8600 GT or ATI Radeon HD 2600XT, and 3GB of RAM

Mac: MacOS OS X 10.12, Intel Core 2 Duo, NVIDIA GeForce GT 8600M GT or ATI Radeon HD 2600 Pro, and 3GB of RAM

Are you ready to be part of the new age of Trading Card Gaming?

Make sure to check in from time to time here on ClutchPoints Gaming for the latest updates, news, and events on anything and everything Pokemon like this article featuring Pokemon TCG Live Officially Out of Beta and more!