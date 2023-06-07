With the latest iteration of the Pokemon Trading Card Game (TCG) finally out in the form of Pokemon TCG Live, Pokemon TCG Online has officially announced that it will be shut down starting June 2023.

Pokemon TCG Online Goes Offline

After 11 years of being the official online game for Pokemon TCG, Pokemon TCG Online has shut down its servers and has been removed from the App Store and Google Play Store as well as the Windows and MacOS for download. This will be The Pokemon Company Inc's move to make way for its latest version of the game, Pokemon TCG Live. Although the game is still in beta and will finally exit sometime soon, a lot of kinks still need to be worked on by its developers. The app is a little bit more beginner-friendly but against Pokemon TCG Online, the Trading feature has been removed which some Trainers have found to be a little bit troubling as the economy for the whole online Pokemon TCG has been changed and shaken up.

For those that are wondering why Pokemon TCG Online was replaced by Pokemon TCG Live, here is what The Pokemon Company has shared in their previous article the following details:

“We’re always working to innovate the Pokemon TCG and provide the best possible experience for fans who want more ways to play outside of the tabletop version of the game. As Pokemon TCG Online launched over 10 years ago, Pokemon TCG Live not only provides an opportunity to update the game and underlying technology, but also to engage more fans by offering an easily accessible online game on smartphones, tablets, PCs, and macOS devices. Pokemon TCG Live also comes with a suite of improvements, including a new card-logic engine that provides more player feedback around gameplay events, as well as a Ranked Ladder, Battle Pass, duplicate card protection with Credits, 3D avatars, updated visual effects, and more fluid gameplay.”

For Trainers that have had a collection in Pokemon TCG Online, you may still migrate your cards to Pokemon TCG Live until notified otherwise through the Pokemon TCG Live app. For those that still have Code Cards from physical booster packs, you don't need to worry as they will still work on the Pokemon TCG Live app.

Pokemon TCG Live Details

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

If you are wondering what the new Pokemon TCG Live is like, you will just need to download the app and log in to your Pokemon account. Like its predecessor, you can play it both on your mobile phone and your PC. The game allows you to play with cards from the Black & White expansion onwards and will get updates and feature the newer cards when they are released. Of course, this includes that latest announced expansion set, Scarlet & Violet: Obsidian Flames.

The minimum system requirements of the game are as follows:

iOS: Devices back to iPhone 7 and the 2017 iPad with iOS 15

Android: Devices back to Samsung Galaxy S7 and 2016 Samsung Galaxy Tab A with 2GB of RAM and running on Android 8.0 Oreo

Windows PC: Windows 7, Intel Pentium D or AMD Athlon 64 X2, NVIDIA GeForce 8600 GT or ATI Radeon HD 2600XT, and 3GB of RAM

Mac: MacOS OS X 10.12, Intel Core 2 Duo, NVIDIA GeForce GT 8600M GT or ATI Radeon HD 2600 Pro, and 3GB of RAM

What do you guys think about this move from Pokemon TCG Online to Pokemon TCG Live? We are excited to see more improvements done to Pokemon TCG Live as it gets rolled out globally once it exits the beta stage on June 8, 2023. As of now, it's best that we be patient and see how else they would make the experience better for Trainers who are huge fans of the franchise's TCG genre.

For now, make sure to check in from time to time on ClutchPoints Gaming to know more about the latest news, updates, and events on anything and everything Pokemon like this article featuring Pokemon TCG Online Officially Shut Down.

Best of luck, Trainers!