When Lincoln Riley abruptly left Oklahoma to coach at USC in 2021, the college football world was left in shock. Sooners fans were beside themselves, even going as far as allegedly breaking into Riley's house according to an interview that he recorded in June with Graham Bensinger on his “In Depth” program.

“[I] had a lot of different people trying to break into the house the days after it happened,” Riley said to Bensinger in the interview. “And 95 percent of the fans and people out there at Oklahoma or anybody else are great. You typically always have that percentage that at times take it too far. Obviously, this was one of those instances.”

Although Sooners fans were hurt at his departure, The Oklahoman reports that the Norman Police Department reports that there were no attempted break-ins reported in November and December of 2021. Riley announced his departure on November 28. Norman Police, however, did report calls made to the station about suspicious activity by an individual close to Riley's home on December 17 and December 19. The caller said that a black Cadillac Escalade kept driving by the house.

“NPD does not have any further incidents, case reports, or investigations involving Lincoln Riley or either of the above-mentioned addresses during the November to December 2021 time period,” Norman Police Public Information Officer Sarah Schettler said in a statement obtained by The Oklahoman.

Riley was adamant about his home invasion claims, even fast-tracking moving his family out of the neighborhood.

“I didn't care about the house,” Riley said. “I didn't care about anything else, just their safety. … And as that stuff transpired, we said, ‘No, we've got to get them the hell out of here as fast as we can.”

