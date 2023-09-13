Lincoln Riley was the head coach of the Oklahoma football team from 2017-2021 and he led the Sooners to a lot of success. The team won four Big 12 championships with Riley, made the College Football Playoff three times and Riley coached two Heisman Trophy winners at Oklahoma (not including Caleb Williams who won when he was with USC football). Riley also finished with the best coaching record in Oklahoma football history (55-10). He was an outstanding coach and everybody loved him in Norman. That is until Riley decided to leave the program to become the head coach for USC football.

In 2021, Lincoln Riley took over as the head coach at USC and he left the Oklahoma football program, bringing star QB Caleb Williams with him. Oklahoma fans were not happy, and Riley recently shared details of the danger him and his family faced after he made the decision to leave.

“Had a lot of different people trying to break into the house the days after it happened,” Riley said on In Depth with Graham Bensinger. “And 95% of the fans and people out there at Oklahoma or anybody else are great. You typically always have that percentage that at times take it too far. Obviously, this was one of those instances.”

It didn't stop there. People also sent unwanted packages to the house and also got ahold of Riley's young daughter's phone number. He was constantly worrying about his families safety.

“Yeah, just my family's safety,” Riley said when he was asked about the scariest part. “I didn't care about the house. I didn't care about anything else, just their safety. We wanted the girls to be able to finish out school, because the semester was almost over. And as that stuff transpired we said, ‘No, we gotta get them the hell out of here as fast as we can.’”

Those are terrible things that Riley and his family experienced. College football is supposed to be something fun that everyone can enjoy, but there are always those that take it too far. At the end of the day, it's just a game.

Riley is now in his second season with USC after departing from Oklahoma. Things are going very well for him and the fifth ranked Trojans down in Los Angeles.