Here is our Moon Social Link Guide for the Gourmet King in Persona 3 Portable. The guide includes the dialogue options, his available days, and more.

This guide may contain spoilers, so do be careful.

Persona 3 Portable Gourmet King Moon Social Link Guide

You can find him during the day in Paulownia Mall every day. Unlike Persona 4 and 5, the Protagonist does not get additional skills during battle. If you do max his Social Link, however, you will receive the Gourmet License, which allows the fusion of Sandalphon.

Gourmet King Dialogue Options

Male Protagonist

If you choose to play as the male protagonist, you can start the Social Link on September 22. To start it, the player must have Rank 3 Charm, give him the Odd Morsel, and answer his questions correctly.

What’s the most popular drink at the cafe over there? – Pheromone Coffee.

What color is the mascot for Wild-duck Burger? – Green.

What is the secret menu item at Hagakure? – Hagakure Bowl.

The affection points below assume that you have a Persona of the Moon arcana with you.

Rank 1

“H-Hey y-y-you, call the fire truck… er, I mean the… the…” Call the police? 0 …… 0



Rank 2

“So, how ’bout it? Do you want to have me as a big brother?” Sure, okay. +3 …Not exactly. 0



Rank 3

“So, do you ‘get me’? Who would you say I was…?” You are the Gourmet King! +3 You’re Nozomi. 0



Rank 4

> Nozomi looks pale. Did you eat too much? +3 Oh, are you sick? 0



Rank 5

“Right, [Player Name]?” Yeah, that’s right. +3 …… 0



Rank 6

“I don’t get it. I felt fine up until just a minute ago…” Are you feeling sick? +3 Does this happen often? 0 Ate too much, huh? 0



Rank 7

“Hope that wasn’t too freaky…” Wiped off the face of…!? +3 I’m going to freak out. 0 …So? 0

“I know it’s a good deal. We’re having a salvation clearance right now.” That’s ridiculous. 0 I’m not paying for that. 0



Rank 8

“I begged so hard for your soul that I think I even lost weight.” Oh brother. +3 You do look thinner. 0



Rank 9

“Finally, Paradise is smiling on me!” You’re scamming them too? 0 Just stop it. 0



Rank 10

“But I couldn’t even cry. I was relieved, because I finally didn’t have to measure up. I felt free.” That’s terrible. 0 It’s understandable… 0

“But, if I keep going like this… I’ll never be anything like my brother, will I?” You should be yourself. +2 You’re irreplaceable. +2



Female Protagonist

If you choose to play as the female protagonist, you will not have the Gourmet King as your Moon Social Link. Instead, Shinjiro Aragaki will be your Moon Social Link.

That's all for our guide on Persona 3 Portable's Moon Social Link, the Gourmet King. Persona 3 Portable is available on PC.