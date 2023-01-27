Here is our Moon Social Link Guide for Shinjiro Aragaki in Persona 3 Portable. The guide includes the dialogue options, his available days, and more.

This guide may contain spoilers, so do be careful.

Persona 3 Portable Shinjiro Aragaki Moon Social Link Guide

You can find him in the lounge of Iwatodai Dormitory. He is available at night on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. Unlike Persona 4 and 5, Shinjiro does not get additional skills during battle. If you do max his Social Link, however, you will receive the Leather Watch, which allows the fusion of Sandalphon.

Shinjiro Aragaki Dialogue Options

Female Protagonist

If you choose to play as the female protagonist, you can start the Social Link on September 7. The Social Link automatically starts upon talking to Shinjiro. The Protagonist can romance Shinjiro.

The affection points below assume that you have a Persona of the Moon arcana with you.

Rank 1

“Sorry for bringing you here. I don’t know that many places to go out to eat.” Why are you apologizing? 0 I like this place. 0

“Ow…” ‘Ow’? 0 What’s wrong? 0

“Sheesh, that guy’s gotta learn how frickin’ heavy a boxing champ punches…” Were you two fighting? 0 Were you two training? 0

“Well, we get in fights all the time. Just get used to it.” All right. 0 Please try not to fight him. 0

“I couldn’t eat for a while because of that.” When did that happen? 0 Why did he punch you? 0



Rank 2

“You eat here often?” Yes, I like eating here. 0 Just once in a while. 0

“Oh yeah… About Aki… In your opinion, do you think he’s fighting well?” Yes, of course! +3 I don’t see any problems. 0 He’s doing… so-so. 0

“But your powers look like they’re helping a lot, too.” I hope so… +3 I’ll do my best! +3



Rank 3

“Those guys eat on their own, right? Well… Are they doing okay?” Who…? 0 What do you mean, ‘okay’? 0

“So, I guess it might be better if they eat what makes them happy. But…” You’re a natural worrier, huh? +3 You’re so kind-hearted. +3



Rank 4

“[Player Name]… You okay if we have this for dinner?” Actually, I’m really happy! +3 If it tastes good… +3

“…Just shut it and eat up before it gets cold.” Thank you for the food! +3 Chow time! +3

> The taste brings back memories… This is delicious. +3 I feel so lucky… +3 I guess looks are deceiving. 0

“Well… I guess I’ll make something again later.” Make enough for everybody. 0 Why don’t we do a party? 0



Rank 5

“There’s someplace I wanna go today. You wanna come along?” Where is it? 0 I’d love to go. 0

“Uh… What do you want?” Coffee 0 Tea 0 Melon soda 0

“*sigh*” Are you alright? 0 Do you have a cold? 0

“That’s why I try not to come to these kinds of places that often.” Is the cafe making you cough? 0 Why did we come here today? 0

“Ground coffee. I need to make sure I don’t forget to buy some on the way out.” What’re you going to use it for? +3 Do you drink coffee at the dorm? +3

“……” I’m looking forward to it. +3 I’ll help out too. +3 But you agreed to it. +3



Rank 6

“…Tell the other guys that, too.” …What’re you making? 0 Please make it tasty. 0

> Shinjiro is skillfully cooking something while teaching Fuuka to make a different dish at the same time… I’ll help, too. +3 Is it ready yet? +3 What’s for dinner? 0

Yukari: “Do you mean…?” There’s enough for everyone. 0 So, who’s hungry!? 0

> Shinjiro laughs quietly for some reason… It was a lot of fun. +3 Let’s do it again some time! +3



Rank 7

“…It’s just, I feel uncomfortable…” Did something happen? 0 Did you get in a fight…? 0

“Sorry. …Those guys keep yapping at me.” Those guys? 0 Yapping at you? 0

> Shinjiro shrugs… It can’t be helped. +3 I have my hopes up, too. +3

“How about you? Did you have fun too?” Definitely! +3 It’s all thanks to you. +3

“Don’t you have more fun things to do?” Nope. +3 It’s fun being with you. +3 Am I bothering you? 0



Rank 8

“Back then, I never imagined that I’d go back there…” I’m glad that you came back. +3 Do you regret coming back? 0



Rank 9

“C’mon, say something.” Let’s talk about something fun… +3 Should I tell a scary story? +3 I don’t know what to say… 0

“So don’t cry, got it…?” Of course I won’t! 0 What’re you trying to say? 0

“……” Leave behind? 0 What do you mean, regrets? 0

“I’m… selfish, aren’t I?” Very true. 0 That’s not true. 0 I don’t see where you’re going… 0

“As long as I’m already being selfish, I want you to do one more thing for me.” All right. 0 What is it? 0

“You don’t have to forgive me… But forgive everything else…” What’re you talking about? 0 Don’t have to forgive…? 0

“…Ugh, I forgot that I don’t have my watch.” What watch? 0 Did you lose it? 0



Rank 10

This rank is not available until the Protagonist finds Shinjiro’s pocketwatch at the police station.

“I thought it’d look good on you…” Thank you very much. +3 Why a watch, though? +3

“…That’s why someone needs to be by his side.” I’ll be by his side. +3 We’ll be by his side. +3 What about you, Senpai? 0



Special Optional event on October 2 or October 3

“Haven’t you wasted enough time on me? What more do you want?” I want to talk more with you. – Platonic I love you.* – Spend time

* “D-Don’t tease me like that!” I’m not teasing you! 0 You don’t believe me? 0

“I mean, why just blurt out something like that? Here, of all places…?” Can I go to your room? 0 Won’t you come to my room? 0

“…Don’t you get it?” I still want to go. 0 I know what I’m saying. 0

“Look, you need to watch yourself. Don’t bother with someone like me.” No way! – Platonic I still love you, Senpai!* – Spend time

* “If you don’t go now, you’re not gonna get another chance.” Go back – Platonic I’m not going anywhere! – Spend time



Male Protagonist

If you choose to play as the male protagonist, you will not have Shinjiro Aragaki as your Moon Social Link. Instead, the Gourmet King will be your Moon Social Link.

That's all for our guide on Persona 3 Portable's Moon Social Link, Shinjiro Aragaki. Persona 3 Portable is available on PC.