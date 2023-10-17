Family loyalties are often tested in football, and Edin Dzeko, the Bosnian striker, is currently experiencing this firsthand as he gears up to face Portugal in the Euro 2024 qualification clash. His son, Dani Dzeko, has seemingly thrown his support behind Cristiano Ronaldo, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, despite his father's imminent battle against the record-breaking Portuguese superstar.

Dani Dzeko's admiration for Ronaldo is no secret. The young football enthusiast, sporting a Portugal No. 7 jersey and shorts, recently had the chance of a lifetime to meet his idol. While the attire may raise some eyebrows, Dani did include a subtle nod to his family heritage by wearing blue socks, symbolizing his connection to the Bosnian national team.

Edin Dzeko, who will lead the line for Bosnia & Herzegovina in their upcoming showdown against Portugal, might find his son's allegiances amusing or bewildering. Regardless, he appears to support his family's soccer infatuation, sharing heartwarming pictures of Dani's memorable encounter with Ronaldo on social media. The 38-year-old forward even kindly provided his autograph to the young fan.

📸 | Cristiano with Edin Dzeko’s son ❤️ pic.twitter.com/UnzDVKyxju — Al Nassr Zone (@TheNassrZone) October 15, 2023

The clash between Portugal and Bosnia & Herzegovina is immensely significant for both teams. With Cristiano Ronaldo's remarkable 125 international goals, Portugal has already secured their place in the European Championship in Germany next summer. On the other hand, Bosnia is still vying for an automatic qualification spot in Group J, though they have the assurance of at least a play-off berth.

This story of family and football reminds us that the beautiful game transcends borders and allegiances. It's a celebration of the deep-seated passion and admiration football fans, young and old, have for their idols. While the Bosnian and Portuguese national teams prepare to go head-to-head, the Dzeko family's unique connection with Ronaldo is a testament to the power of the sport to bring people together, even when divided by national loyalties. Ultimately, Dani Dzeko's choice to support Ronaldo is a touching example of how football can unite even the most diverse families.