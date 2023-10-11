Cristiano Ronaldo, the iconic Portuguese forward and national team captain, is enthusiastic as he prepares to rejoin the national team for the upcoming UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers. Portugal has had a flawless qualifying campaign, winning all six games and edging closer to securing a spot in the Germany finals next year.

Ronaldo, at the age of 38, is experiencing a remarkable season with his club side, Al-Nassr. He currently leads the scoring charts in the competitive Saudi Pro League with an impressive 10 goals in just eight games. Moreover, he shares the top position in assists with five, alongside Mourad Batna. Despite drawing a rare blank in the recent 2-2 home draw against Abha, which interrupted Al-Nassr's six-game winning streak in the league, Ronaldo's performance continues to shine.

For Portugal, Ronaldo's contributions have been equally remarkable. He has scored five times in as many Euro 2024 qualifying games, underlining his enduring prowess and commitment to the Portuguese cause. His recent absence from the squad during their 9-0 victory over Luxembourg last month, owing to an accumulation of yellow cards, makes his return all the more anticipated.

Cristiano Ronaldo holds many records in men's international football, including the most appearances (201) and goals (123) by any male player. His enduring passion for the sport and remarkable performances year after year attest to his unrelenting drive for excellence. In a recent interview, Ronaldo hinted at his desire to continue playing for Portugal, emphasizing that he always has something to prove and aims to set an example of longevity. His unwavering dedication and passion for football make his return to the national team a momentous occasion for fans and enthusiasts worldwide.

As Portugal gears up for the Euro 2024 qualifiers, the anticipation surrounding Ronaldo's performance is at an all-time high, and fans eagerly await his contributions to the team's success.