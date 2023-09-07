When thinking about the surprise story of the 2022-23 National Hockey League campaign, it's easy to select the Florida Panthers, after the South Beach dwellers made an incredible run all the way to the Stanley Cup Final after barely qualifying for the postseason. But right in the same tier are the Seattle Kraken, who themselves went on a historic tear in just their second year of existence.

The Kraken finished last place in the Pacific Division in their inaugural season, winning just 27 games and never being much of a threat in the West. But a lot can change in a year, and Seattle completely turned it around last season. The squad won 46 games and secured 100 points, en route to a brutal draw against the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche.

But it was the Kraken who came out on top, dispatching the Avs in a thrilling seven-game series. They then took the Dallas Stars all the way to Game 7 in the second round; the team came just a win away from a Western Conference Final showdown against the Golden Knights.

After such a successful season, it's hard to gauge just how good the Kraken will be next season after not much turnover. The roster is similar to 2022-23, but there are a few veteran players who are in the final years of their contracts and could be moved instead of potentially losing them for nothing next summer.

Jordan Eberle, RW

Jordan Eberle had his best season since the 2014-15 campaign last year, recording 20 goals and 63 points over a full 82-game slate and turning back the clock to his early days with the Edmonton Oilers. He was also unreal in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, scoring six goals and 11 points in 14 games for his team. Eberle is one of the best players on the Kraken roster, but it doesn't change the fact that he's entering the final season of his contract, and will be an unrestricted free agent next summer.

Obviously, it would be ideal for Seattle to try and keep Eberle. But it really depends on the price. The Canadian is now 33-years-old and is making $5.5 million next season. It's likely that Kraken GM Ron Francis will take a wait-and-see approach to the start of the season. Eberle is the second-oldest player on the roster, and it seems like only a matter of time before the decline sets in. That could happen next year, or could be delayed for a couple more campaigns.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The team has under $1 million in cap space to work with, and another contract just may not be in the books for Eberle. If that's the case, either a cheap, short-term pact or a trade might be his only options.

Justin Schultz, D

Justin Schultz is in basically the exact same boat as Eberle. He is 33-years-old and one season away from unrestricted free agency. Schultz feels like a no-brainer to trade after the Kraken brought in longtime Pittsburgh Penguin Brian Dumoulin in NHL Free Agency. That basically shores up the team's top-four, wth Vince Dunn, Adam Larsson, Jamie Oleksiak and Dumoulin occupying the four spots.

Added to that is the emergence of William Borgen, who was excellent last season and will be looking for an increased role in Seattle next season. That creates a bit of a logjam, and Schultz makes the most sense as the odd man out, because of both his age and contract status. The team's top-four, as well as Borgen, are all signed for at least two more years. It could depend on how the season starts, but Schultz's time in Seattle could be numbered.

Chris Driedger, G

Philipp Grubauer and Martin Jones held down the fort for the Kraken last season, partially because Chris Driedger lost the majority of his 2022-23 season to a torn ACL. The 29-year-old was solid for the Coachella Valley Firebirds in an albeit short stint when he recovered. But although Jones signed with the Toronto Maple Leafs this offseason, it's now Joey Daccord who could be in the way of Driedger having meaningful NHL starts in Seattle.

Daccord has been excellent in the American Hockey League, and the 27-year-old is making only $1.2 million as opposed to Driedger's steep $3.5 million for 2023-24. With the Swiss-American poised to join the NHL club full-time next season, Ron Francis should be looking to try to trade Driedger for some much-needed cap space.

The Seattle Kraken are in excellent shape heading into the 2023-24 campaign, but have a few veteran players who could be dealt to provide cap relief. Jordan Eberle, Justin Schultz and Chris Driedger could all be moved before next summer, and one of them almost certainly will with UFA status looming.