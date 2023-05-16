Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022.

The Seattle Kraken were the surprise of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs, authoring a massive upset over the Colorado Avalanche in Round 1 before losing a tight, 2-1 affair in Game 7 against the Dallas Stars on Monday night.

After getting within one win of the Western Conference Final in just their second year of existence, the team vowed to be back, per NHL.com’s Nicholas J. Cotsonika.

“I love this group. I think there’s something here,” forward Yanni Gourde said afterwards. “It’s the culture, and that’s what wins in the playoffs, is culture. It’s what you’re willing to do to win, and I think this group, we have it.”

The Kraken had an excellent 2022-23 campaign, nearly upsetting two top teams in the Avalanche and Stars after winning 46 games and reaching the 100-point plateau in just their second year.

“You get a taste of the postseason here as a group, and you win a series and almost win another one,” Jordan Eberle echoed. “I think you just grow…This is a tough league to win in. It’s a tough trophy to win. But I think we have a foundation as a group here, and you just want to keep building.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Coach Dave Hakstol was proud of his group, and says the team greatly benefitted the city of Seattle.

“That’s a perspective that I want our players also to have — and it probably won’t register home tonight — but this group also changed the landscape of hockey in Seattle,” Hakstol explained. “This particular group had the guts to change the culture, the trajectory, the belief, of our franchise as well.”

Climate Pledge Arena was rocking not only in the playoffs but throughout the regular season, proving that the city was well-worthy of a National Hockey League team.

“I think the group got tighter and tighter together,” goaltender Phillip Grubauer said. “We play like a real team, and everybody’s playing for each other, and that’s what made it fun. We enjoyed those moments…That’s why we play.”

Expect the Seattle Kraken to be knocking on the door as one of the top teams in the Western Conference again next season.