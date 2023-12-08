Nashville head coach Andrew Brunette reacts to Austin Watson's unsportsmanlike shot at Jeremy Lauzon at the end of the Lightning game.

The Nashville Predators won a cross-conference matchup against the Tampa Bay Lightning. The 5-1 victory moved the Predators to 14-12 and fifth place in the Central Division with 28 points. However, Nashville is upset about an end-of-the-game incident. Austin Watson took a slapshot at Jeremy Lauzon, which prompted expensive consequences and a reaction from Nashville's head coach.

Head coach Andrew Brunette and the Predators are upset about Thursday's incident

Brunette disclosed his feelings on Austin Watson's necessary shot on Jeremey Lauzon in a post-game press conference:

“I did not like that at all. I thought, ‘there's no place in hockey' [for a shot like that]…no place whatsoever in hockey,” Brunette said, per the Score (h/t Alex Daughtery).

Watson's shot occurred at the end of the game when the Predators' win was already sealed. Naturally, many questioned why he took such an action. Of course, Watson received a penalty, but he was also fined $2000 for unsportsmanlike conduct. Nevertheless, Nashville took care of business at home.

Veteran defenseman Roman Josi led the team with two points, one goal, and one assist on 4 shots. In addition, Jeremy Lauzon only took one shot during the night, but he leads the Predators in penalty minutes with 34 on the season.

The Lightning find themselves in a similar position to Nashville. Thursday's loss moved them to fifth place in the Atlantic Division, one point behind the Toronto Maple Leafs. Speaking of the Leafs, Nashville is preparing to head to Toronto for a December 9th matchup.

All in all, if the Predators can keep their momentum from Thursday's win against Tampa Bay, they have a chance to leave Canada with a victory.