Tyson Barrie finally spoke on his situation with the Predators as a trade out of is inevitably in his near future.

Tyson Barrie's time with the Nashville Predators is just about to come to a premature halt. This past weekend, the Predators reportedly permitted the 32-year-old to speak with other teams for a potential trade, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet. On Thursday, Barrie finally broke his silence as the trade drama ramps up.

“Well, if we’re getting into it,” Barrie said via Robby Stanley of NHL.com. “I’m in the stands so it doesn’t really feel like a great fit. My goal is to be playing hockey. Whether that’s here or elsewhere is up for the powers that be to decide.”

The Predators pulled a healthy Barrie from the lineup during last Saturday's game versus the New York Rangers. Shortly after, they gave him the go-signal to explore his market around the NHL.

Barrie wasn't too happy with being a healthy DNP last Saturday. Predators GM Barry Trotz appeared on the Nashville radio station 102.5 The Game and expressed that he “didn't like the way” the defenseman reacted (via Mike Gould of The Daily Faceoff).

Barrie did play in Nashville's most recent contest on Tuesday against the Chicago Blackhawks. He tallied an assist, his 500th career point. Nonetheless, his on-ice appearance a couple of days ago likely wouldn't change where things stand between him and the Predators.

Nashville acquired Barrie from the Edmonton Oilers along with forward prospect Reid Schaefer and two draft picks before the 2023 trade deadline. In exchange, they sent Mattias Ekholm to the Oilers.

So far, however, Barrie hasn't been productive as a Predator. In 23 appearances this season, has tallied just 10 assists with no goals. In 24 games with the Predators last season following the trade, he recorded three goals and nine assists.