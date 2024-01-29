There is just one game on the Monday NHL slate as we continue our NHL odds series with a Bruins-Senators prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

There is just one game on the Monday NHL slate as the Nashville Predators face the Ottawa Senators.

The Predators enter the game sitting at 26-22-1, good for fourth place in the Central Division this year. Still, they have won just five of their last ten games overall. Last time out, they faced the Edmonton Oilers. The Oilers scored on the power play in the first period and then got a second on the power play in the second period. In the third, Connor McDavid made it a three-goal game. Colton Sissons would get one back from the Predators, but the Oilers would add an empty net goal, as they would go on the defeat the Predators 4-1.

Meanwhile, the Senators come in at 18-25-2 on the year, which is last in the Atlantic Division. They have won just four of their last ten games overall. Last time out, they faced the New York Rangers. The game was one of the domiantion for the Rangers overall. The Senators did strike first, with a Brady Tkachuk goal in the first period. In the second, Jakob Chychrun made it 2-0, but the wheels fell off. The Rangers would score five straight in the second period, then add two more in the third, winning the game 7-2.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Predators-Senators Odds

Nashville Predators: +1.5 (-245)

Moneyline: -106

Ottawa Senators: -1.5 (+198)

Moneyline: -113

Over: 6.5 (-124)

Under: 6.5 (+102)

How to Watch Predators vs. Senators

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: NHLNetwork

Why The Predators Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Predators sit 19th in the NHL in goals per game this year sitting with 2.98 goals per game on the season. It is Filip Forsberg who leads the way for them. He comes into the game with 23 goals and 27 assists on the year, good for 50 points. Forsberg leads the team in both goals and points while being second in assists this year. Forsberg has also been solid on the power play with three goals and 13 assists this year on the man-advantage. Joining him with solid power play work overall is Ryan O'Reilly. O'Reilly comes in with 11 of his 17 goals this year being on the power play. Further, he has 25 assists, with eight on the power play, good for 42 points total points.

The Predator's goal-scoring is not just a one-line attack though. Gustav Nyquist and Colton Sissons, both of whom will spend time with the second or third rotations, both come in scoring well. Nyquist has 12 goals this year with 25 assists, sitting fourth on the team in points. Meanwhile, Sissons comes in with 13 goals and 12 assists, good for 25 total points. The Predators also get help from the blue line in the form of Roman Josi. Josi comes in with ten goals and 32 assists, good for 42 points on the year, while he has come up big on the power play. He has five goals and 13 assists on the power play this year.

The Predators are 20th in the NHL on the power play, with a 19.4 percent conversion rate on the year, sitting with 33 power-play goals. Meanwhile, they have struggled on the penalty kill, sitting 27th in the NHL with a 75.9 percent success rate.

Jusse Saros is expected to be in goal for the Predators in this one. He is 19-18-1 on the year with 2.81 goals against average and a .904 save percentage this year. Saros has been solid this month but is not getting results. Saros has a 2.59 goals against average and a .913 save percentage on the month. Further, he has five games with two or fewer goals given up, with a shutout. Still, he is just 4-5-0 on the month.

Why The Senators Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Senators are 11th in the NHL this year with 3.33 goals per game on the season. They are led in goals by Brady Tkachuk. He comes in with 20 goals on the year and 18 assists. That gives him 38 total points on the year, which is good for third on the team this year. He has also been good on the power play, with five goals and three assists this year. Tim Stutzle leads the team in points this year. He comes in with ten goals on the year, but he has 35 assists giving him 45 total points to lead the team. Further, he has nine power-play assists.

Sitting second on the team in points and third in goals is Claude Giroux. He comes in with 14 goals and 27 assists on the year, good for 41 total points. He has two goals and eight assists on the power play this year. Meanwhile, Drake Batherson is second on the team in goals this year, coming in with 16 goals and 21 assists this year, good for 37 points. Rounding out the top scorers is Vladimir Tarasenko. He comes in with 13 goals and 19 assists, making him one of five players with more than 30 points this year.

The Senators are 23rd in the NHL on the power play, with a 16.3 percent conversion rate. Meanwhile, they are one of the worst against the penalty kill. They have a 73.6 percent success rate, 28th in the NHL this year.

Joonas Korpisalo is expected to be in goal for this one. He is 10-16-2 on the year with a 3.52 goals-against average and a .886 save percentage. After a stretch of solid play, he has struggled in his last two games. Against the Bruins, he allowed three goals on 20 shots. Last time out, he played just 31:11, giving up four goals on 17 shots.

Final Predators-Senators Prediction & Pick

This game is going to come down to goaltending. Joonas Korpiasalo has had some solid starts this month but has struggled heavily as of late. If he continues to struggle, this could be a blowout. Further, while the Senators have the better offense, their defense struggles a lot. The Predators have been the better team this year overall, and while they are in a slight slump, they will rebound from that in this one.

Final Predators-Senators Prediction & Pick: Predators ML (-106)