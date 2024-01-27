Vladimir Tarasenko is an interesting trade candidate.

The Ottawa Senators have had one of the more disappointing seasons in the NHL this year. Many expected them to contend for the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2024. However, they find themselves near the bottom of the league at the time of this writing.

Ottawa took a flier on veteran forward Vladimir Tarasenko in the offseason. Tarasenko had a down year in 2022-23, a year he split between the St. Louis Blues and New York Rangers. The Senators hoped putting him around players like Tim Stutzle and Drake Batherson would help him find his form once again.

As of late, Tarasenko has found some scoring touch again. He has 13 goals and 32 points through 42 games with the Senators this season. He has bounced back from a relatively slow start to the 2023-24 NHL campaign.

With Ottawa out of the playoff race, trade rumors will begin to fly as the NHL Trade Deadline draws near. With that in mind, here are the best three landing spots for Vladimir Tarasenko if the Senators decide to make a move.

Rangers could reunite with Vladimir Tarasenko

The Rangers saw what Tarasenko could do up front last year. The Senators forward scored eight goals and 21 points through 31 games as a member of the Blueshirts. The veteran forward added three goals and four points in seven games in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, as well.

The Rangers have an offensive powerhouse in Artemi Panarin. However, they could use some scoring depth behind him. Adding a player with familiarity with the organization could be a huge move, especially in the middle of the season.

Tarasenko can get reacclimated with his former Rangers teammates, and gear up for another playoff run. It'll be interesting to see if New York has any interest in reuniting with the former Stanley Cup champion.

Islanders could take a chance

If you want another interesting trade fit, you won't have to go far from Broadway. The New York Islanders are trying to push for a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. New head coach Patrick Roy is looking to make up a four-point gap between them and the Detroit Red Wings in the standings.

The Islanders could use more offense on their roster. As of now, New York has just five players with more than 20 points this year. Their best offensive player this year is a defenseman, as Noah Dobson leads the team with 51 points through 48 games.

The Islanders failed to bring back veteran Zach Parise, who signed with the Colorado Avalanche. Working a deal out with the Senators for Tarasenko could help with the team's scoring punch, and potentially help them compete with the others in the Wild Card race in the East.

Predators could gear up for a playoff run

The Nashville Predators find themselves in a playoff spot right now. They hold onto the final Wild Card spot in the West. However, they only own a one-point lead over the St. Louis Blues for that coveted final spot.

Nashville could use a bit of scoring depth to help remain in the race. Filip Forsberg has played well this year, and the Predators have received notable contributions from Ryan O'Reilly and Roman Josi as well. However, they could certainly use more as the season moves along.

The Predators may find themselves active in the trade market ahead of March 8th. If that's the case, don't be surprised if they call the Senators and inquire about Vladimir Tarasenko around the deadline.