Chelsea (7-4-7) looks to get their first win of 2023 as they host Crystal Palace (6-4-7) at Stamford Bridge. Take a look at our Premier League odds series as we make our Chelsea-Crystal Palace prediction and pick.

The Blues look to shake off pressure from manager Graham Potter after the team has won only twice in its last 10 matches across all friendly games and competitions. With its last win coming off the end of December against Bournemouth, Chelsea seeks to regain momentum and snatch the coveted three points.

On the other hand, the Eagles tallied two wins, three draws, and five losses in their last 10 games. Manager Patrick Vieira also seeks to give Crystal Palace its first victory in 2023 to improve its 12th-place standing in the English Premier League.

Here are the Chelsea-Crystal Palace soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Premier League Odds: Chelsea-Crystal Palace Odds

Chelsea: -145

Crystal Palace: +400

Draw: +280

Over 2.5 Goals: +110

Under 2.5 Goals: -134

How to Watch Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace

TV: USA Network

Stream: NBCSports.com

Time: 9 a.m. ET, 6 a.m. PT

*Watch soccer LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Chelsea Can Beat Crystal Palace

The Blues’ excitement about the loan of Joao Felix has been put on hold after the Portuguese star received a red card after a poor challenge on Carlos Vinicius on Thursday’s defeat against Fulham. Chelsea is also expected to miss 11 players, with the likes of Raheem Sterling, N’Golo Kante, Reece James, Ben Chilwell, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, and Christian Pulisic sitting out due to injuries. Across 18 games played, the Blues currently sit in 10th place with a zero-goal differential.

Despite Chelsea’s poor run of form, this match can be a turning point for the Blues. As both teams are desperate in knocking off their losing streaks, the Blues can take advantage of their home ground. In eight games hosted at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea only lost twice on home soil, which came from top clubs Arsenal and Manchester City.

The services of Kai Havertz, Mason Mount, Jorginho and Hakim Ziyech on the offensive side can perfectly balance the formidable backline of Cesar Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Kalidou Koulibaly, and Marc Cucurella. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mateo Kovacic and Conor Gallagher are also available, making the Chelsea offensive prowess more formidable.

In 18 games played in the Premier League, the Blues control the ball possession 58.3 percent of the time. This resulted in 21 goals scored, 14 coming off from assists. Historically, Chelsea also owns a perfect record against the Eagles regardless of their form. Chelsea has 11 wins in a row against Crystal Palace, with the majority of the games ending with clean sheets for the Blues. Expect that this trend will continue for the Blues on Sunday.

Why Crystal Palace Can Beat Chelsea

The Glaziers will welcome back Tyrick Mitchell after serving his suspension, but James MacArthur and Nathan Ferguson are unavailable due to injuries. Crystal Palace also lost five of its last six games across all competitions.

Despite their own share of poor struggles, the Eagles have been capable of pulling off surprises, such as the three wins earned against West Ham United, Leeds United, and Aston Villa in this tournament. Wilfried Zaha remains the Glazier’s top player, with six goals and two assists to his name. Forwards Jordan Ayew and Odsonne Edouard, as well as midfielders Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise, are also capable of turning on the notch on the offense.

Joachim Andersen and Marc Guehi command the defense for Crystal Palace, with goalkeeper Vicente Guaita manning the posts. The Eagles have kept four clean sheets this tournament, while also committing averages of 18,5 tackles, 8.5 interceptions and 21.7 clearances per game.

A victory for Crystal Palace will also break the winless record of the Eagles against the Blues. Their last taste of victory in this variant of the London derby came in 2017, with the Eagles winning 2-1. A win after six years will be momentous for Crystal Palace and its fans, which would also tie them with Chelsea in the Premier League standings with a 25-point record.

Final Chelsea-Crystal Palace Prediction & Pick

We enter Sunday with another pair of teams clashing in the second leg of this London derby. The first leg of this derby was a 2-1 victory for the Blues at Selhurst Park.

Both teams approach this game with their own losing streaks and are still winless in 2023. Despite an injury-riddled roster, the Blues still look like the better team in this matchup. Wilfried Zaha is steadfast and consistent on the offensive side for the Glaziers, but his tactical prowess can only do so much. Crystal Palace has managed to keep only four clean sheets in this tournament, and with a Chelsea team hungry for victory, expect that Mount, Havertz and Ziyech will go all out to find the back of the net.

As this is another London Derby, expect Stamford Bridge to be roaring for its home team in this high-scoring affair.

Final Chelsea-Crystal Palace Prediction & Pick: Chelsea (-145), Over 2.5 goals (+110)