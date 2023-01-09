By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

With a disappointing 20 goals in 17 games this term, Chelsea is in serious need of attacking reinforcements and it appears they may have one. Per Fabrizio Romano, the Blues is in “advanced talks” with Atletico Madrid over a loan move for Portugal international Joao Felix.

“Chelsea are now in advanced talks to sign João Félix from Atlético Madrid on loan until June. Deal at final stages — no buy option clause discussed.Fee will be more than €10m with salary covered and taxes. Talks accelerated after injuries and last game.”

While Felix would be another option for Graham Potter in the final third, he doesn’t exactly fill in the void of a proven goal-scorer. Chelsea needs a No. 9 who can consistently find the back of the net. In 14 La Liga appearances in 2022-23, he’s scored four times and tallied three assists. There was a ton of hype surrounding Felix when he initially made a €126 million move from Benfica to Atletico in July of 2019, but the 23-year-old has failed to live up to the hype.

With recent injuries to Christian Pulisic and Raheem Sterling, it’s clear the Blues must hit the transfer market and find more depth. Whether Felix is the answer remains to be seen, though. Chelsea is currently sitting in 10th place in the Premier League table and a whole 10 points off the final Champions League spot. They were just throttled 3-0 by Manchester City in the FA Cup as well. The London outfit was about to sign Argentina wonderkid Enzo Fernandez from Benfica, but they wouldn’t meet the Portuguese side’s asking price.

Who knows, perhaps Joao Felix can reinvent himself at Stamford Bridge after struggling to adapt to Diego Simeone’s system in the Spanish capital. Only time will tell.