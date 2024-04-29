Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, will be returning to the UK to attend the ceremony for the Invictus Games' 10th anniversary, Deadline Reported.
The Invictus Games is an international multi-sport event founded by Prince Harry. The games were first held in London in 2014, for the benefit of the wounded, injured and sick Service personnel, both currently serving and veterans.
The Prince was inspired by the USA Warrior Games, which he attended in 2013 when he was still serving in the UK Army. The games are in partnership with the Ministry of Defence. The Invictus Games is financially supported the Royal Foundation, the Chancellor of the Exchequer, the Mayor of London and other commercial partners. The BBC is its official broadcaster.
The BBC also reported that Harry will be at the service of Thanksgiving which will be held at St. Paul's Cathedral on May 8. He will give a reading with actor Damian Lewis.
It's not known at this time if his wife, Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, will also make the trip from their current residence in Montecito, California.
The upcoming trip will be Harry's first since February when he flew to his home country to see his father, after King Charles announced his cancer diagnosis. It's also the first major event he will attend in the UK in quite some time.
A Games spokersperson said, “The ceremony will mark a decade of changing lives and saving lives through sport.”
The news of Harry's visit follows two days after Buckingham Palace confirmed that King Charles will resume public engagements next week since he has made adequate progress in his treatment. The King's specific cancer diagnosis has not been announced. The Palace released a statement saying that doctors were “very encouraged by the progress made made so far and remain positive about the King's continued recovery.”
Harry's change of residency amidst royal health issues
However, when it comes to Harry's sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, there hasn't been a public update regarding her health. Last month, the Princess disclosed that she was undergoing preventative chemotherapy after her initial update following her abdominal surgery.
As for Harry, he has declared a residency change last week through his business filings. A regulatory document filed with Companies House stated that Prince Henry Charles Albert David Duke of Sussex's new country of residence is now the United States.
While the Prince is still a subject of the United Kingdom and hasn't relinquished his title, this public acknowledgment of his American residency signals that he's serious about his independence and autonomy away from the crown.
There have been rumors that he's also seriously considering changing his citizenship. However, due to the health issues members of his family are facing it might not be something he'll move forward with. While he may not be a current working member of the royal family, he's still very much a part of it.