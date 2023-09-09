Prince Harry paid his respects to his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II on the one year anniversary of her death. During his visit, Harry was alone when he went to Windsor Castle's St. George's Chapel in Windsor, England, where his grandmother was buried. According to Entertainment Tonight, “other members of the Royal family also paid their respects at Windsor privately and individually.”

Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8, 2022 at her Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

This comes on the heels of Prince Harry's visit to the UK for Inspirational Child Award at the 2023 WellChild Awards on Thursday (Sept. 7). This event he was unfortunately unable to attend last year due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II but he honored his grandmother during his speech this year.

“As you also probably know, she would have been the first person to insist that I still come to be with you all instead of going to her,” Harry said during his speech per Page Six.

“And that’s precisely why I know, exactly one year on, that she is looking down on all of us tonight, happy we’re together, continuing to spotlight such an incredible community.”

While it's unclear if Prince Harry will be visiting his father King Charles, he did put out a statement in regard's to Queen Elizabeth II's passing.

“In marking the first anniversary of Her late Majesty’s death and my Accession, we recall with great affection her long life, devoted service and all she meant to so many of us,” King Charles' statement read. “I am deeply grateful, too, for the love and support that has been shown to my wife and myself during this year as we do our utmost to be of service to you all.”