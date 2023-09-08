Prince William and Prince Harry are still not on speaking terms after Harry released his memoir “Spare” earlier this year.

“My royal sources say that any chance of a reconciliation really isn't ruled out, but it's certainly not going to happen anytime soon,” Royal expert Katie Nicholl tells Entertainment Tonight. “Prince William is still incredibly upset with Harry's autobiography, which, of course, really cast William in a pretty bad light. No one's going to forget anytime soon the stories of them coming to physical blows, and William allegedly shoving Prince Harry, forcing him onto the ground where he landed onto a dog bowl.”

However, the timing of everything comes at a saddening time for the family and country as they mourn the first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's death. Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8, 2022 which was a little over a year when she buried her husband Prince Philip. Due to the succession of the royal family, Queen Elizabeth II's son, Charles III is now the King of the United Kingdom and the 14 other Commonwealth territories.

It seems as though Harry will also not be seeing his father anytime soon, according to the royal expert. Nicolls alleges that “Spare” is also a reason why there has not been a lot of communication between him and his father.

“I think the fact that there isn't any family reunion really gives us quite an indication as to the state of the relationship both between Prince Harry and his father and with his brother,” she says. “I'm told… there haven't been any conversations [with William] for a long time. There is some communication with Charles, but very little.”

She continued: “There has been so much criticism leveled at the royal family, really personal criticism leveled at Camilla, the Queen in his autobiography. I think really that was very below the belt as far as the king was concerned. I think that has really damaged Harry's relationship with Charles.”

Harry was in the UK recently where he presented the Inspirational Child Award at the 2023 WellChild Awards where he honored his late grandmother. This event he was unfortunately unable to attend last year due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

“As you also probably know, she would have been the first person to insist that I still come to be with you all instead of going to her,” Harry said during his speech per Page Six.

“And that’s precisely why I know, exactly one year on, that she is looking down on all of us tonight, happy we’re together, continuing to spotlight such an incredible community.”

Harry and Charles speak occasionally the royal expert suggests but she believes since they did not see each other on Harry's most recent trip back to the UK “it's a clear indication that the relationship is certainly strained between father and son.”