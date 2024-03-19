When Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown came out back in January, it was met with positive reviews as a game that embodies the Prince of Persia spirit. As it turns out, this is not the end of the game, as Prince Of Persia: The Lost Crown will receive various post-launch updates throughout the year.
Exciting news for Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown! 🎉
Three free updates and one story DLC are on the horizon in the coming months.
📆 The first update arrives on March 20!
What upcoming feature are you most excited about: speedrun mode, boss rush, or new challenges? pic.twitter.com/Rc0uhD0WGX
— Prince of Persia™: The Lost Crown (@princeofpersia) March 13, 2024
As announced by the official Prince of Persia X (formerly Twitter), various post-launch updates will be coming to the game, as detailed via the roadmap. The first post-launch update for Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown comes out on March 20, 2024.
This first update, called the Warrior's Path, will bring three things to the game. The first is the Speedrun Mode, which will keep track of how much the player takes to get through the game. The next feature is the permadeath mode which, as the name implies, will end your entire run when you die. Both of these features are for the players who are looking for a challenge in their subsequent runs. Lastly, the update will bring a total of four new outfits for Sargon. Thankfully, players do not need to pay for these features, as they will arrive free to all players who own the game.
Following this Warrior's Path update is the Boss Attack update, which will come out in the Spring of 2024. This update will bring the Boss Rush game mode, which will make players fight all of the game's bosses in sequence. It will also introduce more outfits for Sargon, although the number of outfits is still unknown. Much like the Warrior's Path update, this one is also free.
Come Summer of 2024, the Divine Trials update will go live. This update promises new combat, platform, and puzzle challenges that the player can participate in. Additionally, players will also gain access to new amulets, which will let them change up their playstyle once more. New Sargon outfits will also arrive in the game, as well as other new features. Just like the previous two updates, the Divine Trials update is also free.
Lastly, later in 2024, a new Story DLC will arrive in the game. This will, sadly, not be free. More details regarding the updates will arrive soon.
That's all the information we have about the post-launch updates for Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown.Want more of the latest gaming news, updates, and video game releases? Subscribe now to the ClutchPoints Gaming Newsletter to receive your weekly dose of video game information.