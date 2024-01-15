The release date, gameplay, story, and trailer for Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown.

Use your sword-fighting and parkour skills to save the Prince of Persia. Here are the details for Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, including its release date, gameplay, story, and trailer.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Release Date: January 18, 2024

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Launch Trailer

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown has a release date of January 18, 2024. It is available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via the Ubisoft Store and the Epic Games Store. Players who preorder the game's Deluxe edition will have early access to the game, starting on January 15, 2024. Those who pre-order the regular edition will have to wait until the game's full launch.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Gameplay

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown – Gameplay Overview Trailer

This game, much like its predecessors, is an action-adventure platforming game with an emphasis on sword-fighting and parkour. Players must traverse through a map from point A to point B, fighting enemies along the way, and dodging whatever environmental dangers there may be.

Combat in the game is very straightforward. The player can combo their attacks to deal damage to enemies. Should the enemy attack, players can either dodge the attacks or parry them. Parrying attacks leaves enemies open for follow-up attacks. There are, however, two special cases. The first is if the attacker has glowing red eyes. That means that the attack they are about to do cannot be parried. The player must dodge these attacks. The second is when the attack has a yellow highlight. Parrying these attacks has a special animation, which will execute the enemy.

Whenever the player attacks an enemy, they build up the Athra's Glow meter. Once full, players can unleash a strong attack, which varies depending on what the player has equipped. Parrying gives more Athra's Glow and dodging gives none. Whenever players receive a strong attack, the bar gets reduced.

The parkour is your usual fair. Players can wall jump, swing from hanging bars, slide under obstacles, and more. The game does, however, do things a little differently. In previous Prince of Persia games, the maps were more linear, meaning players just had to reach the end of a map to progress. In the Lost Crown, however, the gameplay is more similar to Metroidvanias. During the players' initial exploration, they will discover locations with locked doors, or unreachable platforms. Players must first leave these areas, and come back once they receive the appropriate skill or power.

Backtracking is an integral part of this game, as the player will be unlocking quite a few powers throughout the game. The game has a feature that allows players to mark certain areas with screenshots, which show them platforms or doors that they cannot reach. This allows the player to know where to backtrack to once they receive the correct powers.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Story

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown – Story Trailer

The story revolves around Sargon, a warrior who is part of a warrior clan known as The Immortals. This small clan of warriors is capable of turning the tide on any battlefield they appear in. After one particular battle, in which Sargon is able to take down the enemy general, he receives a reward from the Queen and Prince of Persia. Prince Ghassan and Sargon strike up a friendship during the ceremony. The festivities are interrupted, however, when Prince Ghassan gets kidnapped. It is up to Sargon and The Immortals to chase after the kidnappers, and save the Prince of Persia.

