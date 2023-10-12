Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) is making waves in the world of sports by branching into mixed martial arts (MMA). In collaboration with former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, the French football giant is poised to make a significant move into combat sports.

For years, PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi has harbored ambitions of transforming the club into a prominent name in the global sports landscape. Already boasting teams in judo, handball, and esports, the Ligue 1 champions are expanding their influence into the fast-growing world of MMA.

PSG's star striker, Kylian Mbappe, has developed a strong interest in MMA. He was recently spotted at an event in Paris, where he witnessed Cedric Doumbe's knockout victory over Jordan Zebo. This move underscores the club's commitment to diversifying its sports portfolio and becoming a significant player in MMA.

Djamel Bouras, the president of PSG Judo, is expected to play a pivotal role in PSG's MMA venture. Additionally, the involvement of prominent MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz and UFC Hall of Fame star Khabib Nurmagomedov, known for his close ties to Al-Khelaifi, adds further intrigue to PSG's MMA expansion.

PSG's foray into MMA is not only a strategic business move but also a testament to the growing popularity and appeal of the sport worldwide. While the French Giants' football team continues to dominate in Ligue 1, their venture into MMA signifies their commitment to embracing new horizons in sports.

As the 2020 Champions League runner-ups explore the possibilities within the MMA landscape, their football team is gearing up to return to Ligue 1 action on October 21, as they face Strasbourg. PSG's pursuit of excellence extends beyond the football pitch, as they make their presence felt in the dynamic and action-packed world of mixed martial arts.