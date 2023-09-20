PSG‘s Achraf Hakimi has thrown his support behind Kylian Mbappe‘s bid to win the 2023 Ballon d'Or, stating that the French superstar “deserves” the accolade ahead of Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland, reported by GOAL.

Hakimi's endorsement of Mbappe comes on the heels of a stellar performance by the Frenchman in PSG's 2-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League. Speaking to beIN Sports France, Hakimi expressed his belief that Mbappe's achievements over the past year make him a worthy candidate for the prestigious award. “Compared to what he did this last year, for me, he deserves to win the Ballon d'Or. He's a great player, and I hope he can win it this year,” Hakimi stated.

Lionel Messi, the current favorite for the Ballon d'Or, has gained significant momentum after leading Argentina to victory in the 2022 World Cup. Messi is aiming to secure his eighth Ballon d'Or title, further solidifying his status as one of the greatest footballers of all time. Meanwhile, Erling Haaland's remarkable goal-scoring exploits at Manchester City, where he notched 56 goals in his debut season and helped the club secure a historic treble, have also thrust him into contention for the award.

Although France narrowly missed out on the World Cup title in 2023, with a loss to Argentina in the final, Mbappe's individual achievements have been outstanding. He emerged as the tournament's top scorer and continued his prolific form by scoring 41 goals for PSG during the 2022-23 season.

As the race for the 2023 Ballon d'Or heats up, football fans worldwide eagerly await the announcement of the winner. Kylian Mbappe, Messi, and Haaland have each made compelling cases for the prestigious honor, ensuring a captivating competition for this year's award.