Purdue completed its “double-double” with a 67-65 triumph over Penn State in the Big Ten Championship game Sunday in Chicago. The Boilermakers earned the league’s regular season title as well as the title in the conference tournament championship.

Purdue HC Matt Painter when asked about his teams struggle w the press “It’s really not that hard”. 😂. Coach not happy. #Champs — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) March 12, 2023

Head coach Matt Painter received more good news shortly after the win over the Nittany Lions when the Boilermakers earned the No. 1 seed in the East Region.

However, Painter was not overly impressed with the way his team played down the stretch against Penn State. The Nittany Lions employed a full-court press that allowed them to get back in the game and put a huge scare in the Boilermakers.

Purdue led by as much as 17 points in the second half and the lead was eventually cut to 1 point. Painter was somewhat disappointed with his team for its inability to handle Penn State’s press. “It’s really not that hard,” Painter said.

It seems certain that the Boilermakers will be working on their press-breaking skills prior to their first-round game in the NCAA tournament. Purdue will play the winner in the First Four game between Howard and Texas Southern. The Boilermakers will be in action Friday in Columbus, Ohio.

On the positive side, Purdue joins previous Big Ten teams that have won the regular season title as well as the conference championship in Chicago. This has happened six times in the past, and each of those teams have earned a spot in the Final Four. Michigan State has earned that achievement three times (1999, 2000, 2019), Illinois has done it once (2005), Ohio State has done it once (2007) and Wisconsin has also reached that level (2015).