The Wisconsin Badgers remain squarely on the bubble and know that moments like this are very precious. This game is a double-edged sword for UW. On one hand, the Badgers can quite decisively play their way into the NCAA Tournament with a win. Beating Purdue, the leader of the conference and a likely No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament, would carry the Badgers above several other bubble teams they are fighting with right now. The upside of a win is huge. However, this is Purdue, a really good team which has played really poorly in recent weeks and will naturally want to bounce back and play a solid game to generate momentum before tournament time. Purdue is coming off an atrocious home-court loss against Indiana in which it was blown off the court. The game was not particularly close down the stretch. Purdue got swept by Indiana, lost at Northwestern, lost at Maryland, and has generally floundered on the road. You know coach Matt Painter will want to kick his team into shape and generate positive momentum heading into the Big Ten Tournament. It is not an easy assignment for the Badgers, but if they can ace this test, they will be in the NCAA Tournament.

Wisconsin split its recent pair of games versus Iowa and Michigan, which adds to the need to beat Purdue. Wisconsin’s next game is at Minnesota, which provides no upward movement on a seed list and is merely a placeholder game. If Wisconsin doesn’t win here, it will have to win at least one game at the Big Ten Tournament, very possibly two.

Why Purdue Could Cover The Spread

The Wisconsin Badgers have been inconsistent at home. The Kohl Center in Madison has not been the strong fortress it used to be for visiting Big Ten teams. Rutgers has won in Madison this season. Northwestern has won in the Kohl Center. Minnesota came close. Those teams shouldn’t be threatening the Badgers in Madison if UW basketball is in a good position and is performing up to expected standards. The bottom line is that Wisconsin struggles to score. The Badgers do not have physically imposing and unique players who can create instant offense.

Purdue’s recent losses might present a good set of reasons to pick against the Boilermakers, but this team is too good to keep blundering around. Moreover, Wisconsin has no one who can defend Zach Edey. That matchup should be a wipeout for the Boilermakers, who can contain Wisconsin’s offense and make certain to win on the glass as well.

Why Wisconsin Could Cover The Spread

Wisconsin badly needs to prevail here after the loss to Michigan. The Badgers know they can play their way into the NCAA Tournament. This is Senior Night in Madison. The emotions are going to be high and the adrenaline is going to be pumping. The Badgers obviously aren’t a better team than Purdue, but they can certainly play one complete game on one night and punch their ticket to the Big Dance.

Final Purdue-Wisconsin Prediction & Pick

Wisconsin is going to give it a full effort, but the matchup doesn’t favor the Badgers. What do you do? You pass on this one and maybe look for a live-betting play.

Final Purdue-Wisconsin Prediction & Pick: Wisconsin +4.5