Purdue visits Indiana as we continue our NCAA basketball odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch for the game.

The No. 1 ranked Purdue Boilermakers (15-2, 4-2) take on the Indiana Hoosiers (12-5, 4-2) Tuesday night. Below we will continue our college basketball odds series as we hand out a Purdue-Indiana prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Purdue is ranked number one this season, and they have been great all year. They are 5-0 against AP top-25 teams, and are looking poised to be the top seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Boilermakers are led by Zach Edey who averages a double-double with over 20 points per game. Along with Edey, Purdue has three very solid guards who do a good job. Braden Smith, Lance Jones, and Fletcher Loyer are all scoring over 10 points per game.

Indiana is third in the Big-10, but they are tied with Purdue. Their top scorer is Malik Reneau at 16.3 points per game. However, their best player is probably Kel'El Ware. He is a seven-foot Sophomore that averages 14.8 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per game. These two are the main players for Indiana, but they have a few good role players, as well. Coming into this game, Indiana is 9-1 at home, with their lone loss coming against Kansas.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Purdue-Indiana Odds

Purdue: -9.5 (-102)

Moneyline: -430

Indiana: +9.5 (-120)

Moneyline: +330

Over: 151.5 (-110)

Under: 151.5 (-110)

How to Watch Purdue vs. Indiana

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: Peacock

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Purdue Will Cover The Spread

Purdue is the top ranked team for a reason. They are 15-2 this season, and 5-0 against teams ranked in the top-25. Zach Edey is their best player, and he has shown it this season. He is fifth in the nation in points per game and rebounds, and eighth in the nation in field goal percentage. With Edey on the court, Purdue not only has an elite scorer, but they have someone who is going to make every shot in the paint tough. If Edey continues to play well, Purdue will win this game against their in-state rivals.

Purdue is second in the Big-10 in points per game as a team. They put 85.0 points per game, and shoot a conference-high 49.4 percent from the field. With that, Purdue also leads the conference in three-point percentage. Purdue will have to win this game on the offensive side of the court. The good news is they have all the tools to do it.

Why Indiana Will Cover The Spread

Indiana needs to take advantage of Purdue's struggles on the road. In true road games this season, the Boilermakers have lost to both Nebraska and Northwestern. In their other road game, Purdue beat Maryland. However, in those three games, Purdue is allowing 77.7 points per game. They do not play great defense on the road, and Indiana will have to exploit that. If the Hoosiers can hit their shots, and put pressure on Purdue, they can come out of this game with an upset.

Final Purdue-Indiana Prediction & Pick

I think this game is going to end up being close. Purdue should not blow out Indiana, even though they are the better team on paper. Keep in mind, playing a home game makes a huge difference in college basketball. It is very easy for a top ranked team to get upset if they are not careful. Especially when playing in Bloomington, Indiana. For that reason, I like Indiana to keep this game close and cover the spread.

Final Purdue-Indiana Prediction & Pick: Indiana +9.5 (-120), Over 151.5 (-110)