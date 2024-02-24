Raheem Sterling, the prolific England and Chelsea footballer, is taking proactive steps to safeguard his family's security by incorporating a panic room into his new Berkshire home. Concerns over potential raids have prompted Sterling to prioritize installing fortified safety measures, including a security gatehouse, secure phone lines, and a panic room within the six-bedroom property.
The decision stems from a harrowing experience when Sterling's current residence in Surrey, valued at £6 million, was targeted by burglars while he was away representing England during the World Cup. The traumatic incident has left Sterling and his fiancée, Paige Milian, deeply shaken, particularly after Milian and their two children returned home to discover their house ransacked and valuables stolen.
The recurring threat of raids has compelled Sterling to take proactive measures to fortify his new residence, ensuring the safety and security of his family at all costs. A source close to Sterling emphasized that his family's well-being is paramount, and he is committed to creating a haven where they can feel protected, especially during his frequent absences due to professional commitments.
Integrating a panic room into the design of his new home underscores Sterling's determination to preemptively address security concerns, allowing him to have greater peace of mind when away on footballing duties. As Sterling and his Chelsea teammates gear up for the highly anticipated Carabao Cup final clash against Liverpool, his unwavering focus remains on fortifying his home against potential threats.
The traumatic ordeal of experiencing a raid firsthand has undoubtedly left an indelible impact on Sterling and his family, highlighting the importance of prioritizing security measures in the face of growing threats. As Sterling continues to excel on the football pitch, his commitment to safeguarding his family underscores the multifaceted challenges high-profile athletes face beyond sports.