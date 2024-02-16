Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling has turned down an offer to join the Saudi Pro League and Cristiano Ronaldo

Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling has turned down an offer to join the Saudi Pro League, rejecting the chance to share the pitch with football icon Cristiano Ronaldo, reported by GOAL. The proposal came during the summer of 2023, as per sources from The Telegraph. Sterling's tenure at Stamford Bridge, following his move in 2022, hasn't unfolded as anticipated, contributing to the consideration of the Middle East offer.

Despite facing criticism from Chelsea fans amid the team's struggle for consistency, the 29-year-old England international, who commands a weekly wage of £300,000 ($378,000), remains committed to proving his mettle. Sterling's shift from Manchester City, where he clinched four Premier League titles, aimed to elevate Chelsea to greater heights. However, a combination of injuries and a dip in form has impeded his impact, with 16 goals in 68 appearances across all competitions.

Sterling is currently adapting to his fifth coach at Chelsea, navigating a managerial carousel that has presented challenges to his individual progress. Despite the chance to embark on a new adventure and boost his earnings, Sterling opted against the Saudi move. The proposed terms would have aligned his salary with Al-Nassr sensation Cristiano Ronaldo, but Sterling chose to forge a different path than former Chelsea colleagues Kalidou Koulibaly, Edouard Mendy, and N'Golo Kante, who embraced opportunities in Saudi Arabia.

The rejection signifies Raheem Sterling's determination to overcome adversity at Chelsea and contribute significantly to the team's success, rebuffing the allure of a lucrative move to the Middle East. As the winger strives to rediscover top form, his decision underscores a commitment to his current club and a desire to fulfill the expectations associated with his high-profile transfer to Chelsea.