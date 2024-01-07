The Las Vegas Raiders can make a big leap in the AFC if they draft correctly in 2024.

The Las Vegas Raiders have a lot to sort out this off-season starting with deciding whether or not to bring back interim Coach Antonio Pierce.

The Raiders have just a 7-9 record on the season but the play of star defensive end Maxx Crosby, QB Aidan O’Connell, and WR Davante Adams have given the franchise hope heading into the offseason and 2024 NFL Draft.

Adams and Crosby shared their choices for head coach next season. The Raiders planned to remember a Super Bowl hero after his passing.

As the season comes to a close, the Raiders’ 2024 NFL Draft targets are coming into view.

Here are four of them that could turn the Raiders from a pretender to a contender in 2024-2025:

1. Jer’Zahn Newton, Illinois-

A 6-foot-2, 295 pound defensive lineman, Newton has the talent and commands enough respect on the defensive line to make life even more difficult on opposing quarterbacks and running backs for the Raiders.

Newton had 7.5 sacks on the season for an overmatched Fighting Illini team. If the Raiders select him in the 2024 NFL Draft, he could team up with Crosby to provide a one-two punch making life a nightmare for opposing quarterbacks in the AFC West.

Newton was named a first-team All-American by numerous media outlets. He has now receive All-American honors in back-to-back years. He should be available at the 11th spot where the Raiders are projected to pick.

2. Michael Penix Jr., Washington-

Aidan O’Connell has played well for the Raiders in place of Jimmy Garoppolo.

Still, his completion percentage of 61.9% leaves much to be desired from a quarterback who is working with plenty of talented pass catchers like Adams and Michael Mayer.

The Raiders could snag Penix Jr. near the 10-15 pick range and if so, he could become the steal of the draft.

Penix Jr. is throwing the ball as well as any player in football, college or pro, at this point in time with the Washington Huskies.

His accuracy, mobility, consistency and maturity are worthy of a selection by the Raiders.

3. Terrion Arnold, Alabama-

Arnold is an underrated cover corner who doesn’t get a lot of headlines playing alongside Kool-Aid McKinstry.

Arnold has the speed and coverage ability to stay with receivers on the outside or in the slot.

He’s projected to go around picks 10-15 and could boost a Raiders secondary that ranks 18th in the NFL in passing yards allowed.

4. Cooper DeJean, Iowa-

The Hawkeyes lost star cornerback Cooper DeJean due to an injury late in the season and he has since declared for the NFL Draft.

DeJean has great ball skills both in the secondary and in the return game.

At 6-foot-1, 207 pounds he has the physicality and strength to excel in press coverage and the awareness to play deep against the better deep ball pass catchers in the National Football League.

DeJean had five interceptions and three touchdowns on defense during the 2022 season, showing that he can be a playmaker when teams actually do throw his way on the football field.

DeJean could be a lock down corner and quite simply should be a playmaker whereever he plays at the next level.

He’s the best Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back in years from a program that has a tradition of producing standout defenders at all positions in the NFL during Coach Kirk Ferentz’s tenure in Iowa City.

DeJean is projected to go in the top 15-20 picks in the NFL Draft, but his production and accolades suggest he’s worthy of a higher selection like the one owned by the Raiders this offseason.