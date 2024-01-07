Raiders' Davante Adams, Maxx Crosby show support for Antonio Pierce amid the ongoing Jim Harbaugh rumors.

The end of the regular season is approaching, which means the Las Vegas Raiders will conduct its head coaching search soon. However, it sounds like Davante Adams and Maxx Crosby are hoping Antonio Pierce retains the job amid the ongoing rumors involving Jim Harbaugh.

Adams and Crosby were both vocal about wanting Pierce to be the head coach in Las Vegas next season, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. The Raiders' star wide receiver went as far as to say “that all players on the team want Pierce to return.”

“Pro Bowl defensive end Maxx Crosby came out this week and said he wants Antonio Pierce to be retained as the Raiders' head coach. Pro Bowl wide receiver Davante Adams said the same, adding that all players on the team want Pierce to return.”

Although that may be true, Vegas must conduct a head coaching search, as it's a policy of the NFL to do so. Antonio Pierce will surely have an interview, but so will other coaching candidates. The good news for Pierce at least is that Raiders' owner, Mark Davis, likes what he's seen from him. But the Jim Harbaugh rumors are loud.

“Raiders owner Mark Davis is said to be a big fan of Pierce's — as he should be. The question will be whether there is another candidate, such as Michigan's Jim Harbaugh, who tempts Davis enough to bypass Pierce.”

The last time the Raiders had an interim coach, the team found similar success under Rich Bisaccia. Many believed he did enough to earn the head coaching job outright, but Mark Davis decided to hire Josh McDaniels instead. We all saw how that panned out. So, it's not crazy to think Davis makes that same mistake again. However, Harbaugh is a bit more of a proven coach than McDaniels has ever been.

With that said, the Raiders will be a team to watch once their offseason officially begins. The players clearly want Pierce leading the way, but the decision ultimately belongs to Mark Davis.